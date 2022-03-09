Washington, D.C. SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Washington, D.C. (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Washington, D.C., it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Washington, D.C.. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Washington, D.C..
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Kemper
|$317
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Washington, D.C.?
Drivers who live in Washington, D.C., will pay substantially more for coverage if they are required to obtain an SR-22. In fact, those with an SR-22 will likely pay as much as 41 percent more for auto insurance, resulting in an annual increase of $1,248.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Washington, D.C.?
In Washington, D.C., drivers who have a major driving violation on their record will be required to maintain an SR-22 form as part of their auto insurance coverage. The form is a way to provide proof of insurance and can be used to help during the process of having your driver's license reinstated.
Often, the SR-22 form is required after an incident such as a DUI/DWI, multiple recurring violations, or an at-fault accident without insurance. Obtaining the certification and keeping it active for the minimum three limit will result in paying more for auto insurance coverage.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Washington, D.C.?
Your overall credit score can impact what you pay for auto insurance coverage with an SR-22. The good news is that Washington, D.C., is a little more lenient, and the difference in increases between having excellent credit and poor credit is only $9 a month.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$173
|$214
|$41
|Good
|$193
|$239
|$46
|Average
|$195
|$241
|$47
|Poor
|$211
|$261
|$50
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Washington, D.C.
The most common way to obtain an SR-22 in Washington, D.C., is through your auto insurance provider. However, not every insurance carrier in D.C. offers the SR-22. Insurify can help you quickly identify the quotes you qualify for and list them on one page so that it is easy to quickly compare rates before selecting an insurer.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Washington, D.C.
Any drivers who do not currently own a vehicle in Washington, D.C., will need to obtain a non-owner SR-22 as opposed to the standard SR-22. The non-owner SR-22 is a way for motorists to provide proof of insurance to the state when they go to get their driver's license reinstated.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Washington, D.C.
Since there aren't any direct alternatives to obtaining an SR-22 in Washington, D.C., you may have to look into other ways of lowering the cost of insurance. Often, shopping around at multiple providers is one of the best ways to find affordable rates.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Washington, D.C.
While you can typically obtain your SR-22 insurance through your current auto insurance provider, you should still consider shopping around. Often, using a resource like Insurify will help you find affordable rates at other providers that you qualify for. All it takes is a few minutes to answer a couple of questions, and you will be presented with a list of quotes to choose from.
Frequently Asked Questions
Washington, D.C., drivers will need to keep their SR-22 for a minimum of three years. Depending on the penalty, this time frame could be extended. You will also be required to maintain the minimum insurance coverage set forth by Washington, D.C., law.
If you move out of Washington, D.C., you will still be required to complete the entire length of your SR-22. Since there is a minimum of three years you have to maintain it in D.C., if you leave after one year, then you will be required to finish the last two years in your new state.
Not having a car won't allow you to avoid obtaining an SR-22; however, it will change the type you will have to get. For drivers without a vehicle, a non-owner SR-22 is required to show proof of insurance when filing to have your driver's license reinstated.
