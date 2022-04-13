Best and Cheapest Renters Insurance in Oregon

Oregon consistently ranks as a top state people are moving to, and there’s a good reason for that. Filled with one of the most diverse landscapes in the U.S., the Beaver State is an outdoor lover’s paradise, with mountains, deserts, river valleys, and the Pacific Ocean among its beautiful vistas. The mild climate, highly bike-friendly cities, plentiful tech jobs, and seriously delicious coffee make Oregon a great state to call home.

Because of the high cost of living in Oregon, many newcomers are choosing to rent rather than buy, especially in cities like Portland. Smart Oregon renters will invest in a renters insurance policy, especially when some landlords require proof of insurance before they’ll lease a house or apartment.

What is renters insurance? It’s a lot like homeowners insurance, but it’s designed for people renting a property. It’s part of being a responsible tenant. The landlord’s rental policy only covers the building, so you need a renters insurance policy to cover your personal property in case a fire, accident, or theft strikes. You’ll have the peace of mind of knowing you won’t have to replace your belongings out of pocket.

Renters insurance covers three basic areas of coverage.

Liability coverage protects you in case someone gets hurt at your home and may also cover certain kinds of property damage. The personal liability part of your policy usually also covers legal fees and medical expenses for people who are injured on your property. Liability protection is important because legal fees and medical expenses can be extremely high.

Loss of use pays for additional living expenses that you have to pay for when your home or apartment is temporarily uninhabitable due to a covered loss. It helps reduce the costs of living somewhere else while your home is being repaired or replaced.

Personal property coverage pays to replace your belongings if they are damaged by covered losses like fire, smoke, wind, theft, vandalism, or certain natural disasters.

Read more about renters insurance coverage with Insurify ’s guide to renters insurance, also known as an HO-4 policy.

What factors determine the cost of renters insurance in Oregon?

Coverage Level

The type and amount of coverage you choose, as well as the limits you choose for personal property and liability insurance, will have a big impact on your renters insurance premium.

Deductible

All providers charge a deductible —the amount you pay out of pocket to have your claim processed. If your plan has a high deductible, you’ll get a quote for a lower premium. If you want a lower deductible, your renters insurance quote will be higher because the insurance carrier knows they’ll have to pay more for a claim.

Value of Property

High-value properties have higher insurance premiums because the insurer will have to pay more to repair or replace them.

Residence Type

A high-dollar home costs more to insure than a bare-bones apartment because the insurance claims on the home will be higher if disaster strikes. Premiums are priced accordingly.

Credit Score

A good credit score can help you get better deals on all kinds of things, from loans and credit cards to discounts on renters insurance. Insurers feel people with low credit scores are more likely to file claims, so they usually charge them higher premiums.

Owning Pets

Pets may make your renters insurance cost more money, especially if you have a dog that could bite someone.

Oregon-Specific Factors

Not all Oregon renters pay the same renters insurance rates. Pricing can be affected by many city-specific variables, from your ZIP code to the number of claims filed nearby. Neighborhoods that insurers view as low-risk have lower premiums, while places with risks like bad weather or high crime rates will pay more.