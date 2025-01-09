Types of coverage for jewelry

If you rent your home, renters insurance can help protect your valuables, including jewelry. But if you have a jewelry collection worth more than your coverage limits, it may be worth getting extra jewelry insurance. Here’s a closer look at the different types of coverage for jewelry.

Basic coverage

The basic jewelry coverage included with a standard renters insurance policy typically reimburses $1,000–$2,000 for damage or loss because of a covered peril, such as fire or theft, but per-claim and per-item limits both apply. You may be able to raise the limit, but sublimits are generally still low amounts, like $5,000.

In most cases, claims are subject to a deductible. A deductible is a predetermined amount you pay out of pocket before your insurer kicks in, usually $500–$1,000.

Scheduled personal property coverage

This is a type of floater coverage that lets you “schedule,” or itemize, individual pieces of jewelry. It’s the most costly option, but it provides the most comprehensive coverage. And with some policies, you may not need to pay a deductible if you file a claim.

In addition to offering more financial protection for standard perils, like theft, a floater policy also generally covers accident loss. So if you misplace your engagement ring or drop it down the sink, you’ll likely have coverage.[2]

Riders and endorsements

Riders and endorsements allow you to update your renters policy to cover specific personal belongings not included in the original terms. When you add a jewelry rider or endorsement to your renters insurance, it enhances your coverage, but it may also increase your rates. Options vary depending on your insurer.[3]