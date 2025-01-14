5 reasons why you should consider renters insurance

Renters insurance is important for a few reasons. Your landlord may make it a lease requirement, it can provide financial protection, and it can help pay for additional living expenses. It’s also fairly affordable, and you may be able to bundle it with your car or life insurance to secure some savings.

It’s relatively affordable

Relative to homeowners insurance, renters insurance is cheap. The average renters insurance premium is just $170 annually, and some tenants can access a renters policy for as little as $5 per month.[2] Some renters insurance companies also offer discounts to existing car insurance policyholders.

Your landlord may require you to have a renters policy

While states don’t require tenants to have renters insurance by law, you may need renters insurance if your landlord requires it as a condition of your lease agreement. If you violate the terms of your lease, your landlord can legally terminate your rental agreement, which could leave you scrambling to find a new place to live.

It offers protection for your personal belongings, even on the go

Even if you live in a safe neighborhood and you’re careful about locking up, a thief could take your bike from outside a coffee shop or your laptop from your hotel room. Most renters insurance policies reimburse you for these losses, after a deductible.[3]

Renters insurance also protects against damage to your personal belongings from disasters you can’t prevent, like a fire in the building.

It may cover additional living expenses

If a burst pipe causes your apartment to flood, could you afford to stay in a hotel? Renters insurance pays for your additional living expenses while your apartment is uninhabitable, including hotel and meal costs above your typical monthly living expenses.

In most cases, your landlord wouldn’t cover those costs unless their negligence caused the residence to be unlivable, though landlord-tenant laws vary from state to state. In some states, your landlord can even require you to keep paying rent until the repairs are complete.

It can protect your finances

If someone slips on your floor or your dog bites someone while you’re on a walk, renters insurance may cover the injured person’s medical bills. If the injuries are severe and the person files a lawsuit against you, renters insurance may also cover your legal fees. A lawsuit has the potential to wipe out your savings, so liability protection is an important benefit.