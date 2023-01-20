Is Renters Insurance Worth It? Why It’s a Must for Tenants

Applying real-world examples

Here are a couple examples that illustrate how renters insurance coverage works.

Example 1

Say a tornado blows off a portion of the roof, exposing your clothes, furniture, and other belongings to the elements and destroying them. You’d file a personal property claim with your insurance company for the cost of replacing your ruined possessions.

Because you can’t live in a home that doesn’t have a roof, you’d also claim additional living expenses. This coverage pays for your hotel bill, the cost of meals, laundry services, and any other additional living expenses resulting from the displacement.

Example 2

Imagine a friend visits your home, and your pet not only destroys the belongings they brought with them, but also bites them while they try to rescue their things. You could submit their medical bill to your insurance company, and the medical coverage would cover their costs, up to your limit.

However, if the friend were to sue you, perhaps for pain and suffering and the cost of replacing their damaged property, your liability coverage would cover your attorney and court fees. And if the friend were to win their suit, your liability coverage would also pay their award, up to the policy limit.

See Also: Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Dog Bites?