Vacant Home Insurance: Vacant Property Insurance Quotes, Cost

Maybe you’re a snowbird who flees their Northern home in the wintertime, the owner of an unused rental property or waiting to sell your home until after you move into a new one. If you have a vacant home, you’ll want to make sure your homeowner’s insurance is up to date.

If you leave a property for weeks or months at a time, your homeowners insurance coverage may not provide the same coverage when your home is vacant. This means any damage your home may endure while you’re away may result in out-of-pocket expenses.

A solution to this concern is unoccupied and vacant home insurance products, which offer homeowners coverage for claims that may otherwise not be covered by traditional home insurance policies.