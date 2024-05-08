What Is Coastal Home Insurance, and Who Needs It?

Additional coverages for coastal homes

When it comes to protecting your investment in your home, the liability and personal property coverage you get from standard homeowners insurance is a good start, but you might need to add supplemental coverage.

Below are a collection of coverages you may want to consider.

Flood insurance

Homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flooding, but you can purchase it through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) manages.[3] More than 50 private insurance companies sell NFIP policies, and you can also buy one directly from the program page on the FEMA website.

About 23,000 communities participate in the program. Flood insurance is optional if you own your home outright, but you’ll have to have it if you’re in a high-risk area and you finance your home with a government-backed mortgage.

Windstorm insurance

Windstorm insurance — also known as hurricane insurance — typically includes hail coverage as well. Standard homeowners insurance policies usually cover damage from windstorms and hail, but some insurers exclude these perils for properties located on the coast. In other cases, insurers that cover such damage might limit claim amounts.

Like flood insurance, windstorm insurance is optional if you own your home outright. But if you finance the purchase of a coastal home, your lender will probably require that you have it if your standard policy has any wind-related exclusions for catastrophic events, such as hurricanes and tornadoes.

Replacement cost coverage

Homeowners policies typically pay either the actual cash value (ACV) or replacement cost for insured losses. ACV accounts for depreciation in your claims payout amount. Replacement cost doesn’t account for depreciation and pays you what it would cost to rebuild the physical structure of your home. But for coastal homes, standard replacement cost may not be enough.

Coastal homeowners should also consider extended replacement cost or guaranteed replacement cost coverages. Extended replacement cost usually pays between 125% and 200% of your dwelling coverage limit. Guaranteed replacement cost coverage means your insurer will cover the full cost of rebuilding your home, even if it exceeds your dwelling coverage limits.

Both extended and guaranteed replacement cost coverages will increase the cost of your home insurance policy.