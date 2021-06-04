Is Actual Cash Value What You Need?

ACV vs. Replacement Cost Coverage for Property Insurance

The main difference between the two is that replacement cost usually ends up being higher than actual cash value, mainly since actual cash value is based on a depreciated cost. For the most part, your items will not appreciate or gain value with time. In some cases, jewelry, firearms, precious metals, gemstones, and antiques gain value. To properly insure these items, you will need special coverage in your replacement cost policy. In most cases, to cover these items at full value, you will need to purchase additional insurance even with replacement cost value.

In both cases, it’s essential to know that neither an actual cash value policy nor replacement cost coverage can be used to buy pricier replacements for damaged or stolen items. Many people believe they can upgrade their TVs, computers, and other items to top-of-the-line versions, but it’s just a myth. If anything, the actual cash value will give you less—even for rebuilding materials. Sorry, no marble tile for you if you think you can upgrade from vinyl.

Home

It’s standard for a homeowners insurance policy to automatically come with replacement cost coverage for your home’s structure on the insured property. The repair and possible rebuild of your home will be done with similar quality materials when it comes to your whole house or certain portions of it. Depreciation is not taken into account, so the year your home was built will not be factored into the materials. It’s a match with the quality of materials.

If you own an older home, it’s wise to purchase modified replacement cost coverage. That way, the full cost of rebuilding your original home will be done with common modern materials. Many building materials from back in the day are now outdated, and there are plenty of modern alternatives commonly used for homes.

Policyholders should know how much it would cost to rebuild if the unthinkable happened. Any upgrades should be communicated to your local insurance agent. They will let you know if an update on policy limits is required in order to keep up with local building costs.

Personal Property

Replacement cost coverage covers the cost of buying new personal items at today’s fair market value should you file an insurance claim. Again, the actual cash value will be the depreciated amount of those items, which would mean losing money or the value of those items. For either instance, always keep an itemized inventory of your personal belongings, including how much the replacement costs are.

Deductibles and Coverage Limits

Homeowners insurance requires you to pay a deductible before coverage begins after a covered loss. Along with that, all insurance policies have coverage limits. Check your policy to know your deductible amount and coverage limits. If you need changes, your insurance provider will work with you to fit your needs.

Endorsement Coverage

Because a standard home insurance policy has coverage limits for valuable items, scheduled personal property coverage, a specific type of endorsement, exists to help. With scheduled personal property coverage, you get protection for valuable items like artwork and jewelry. Risks not usually covered by a standard policy may also be covered with an endorsement.

Damaged Property

There may come a time when your home will need to be rebuilt or repaired due to damages covered on your homeowners insurance. Windstorms, hail, fires, tornadoes, hurricanes, vandalism, and other covered events may happen. Remember that replacement cost does not cover your mortgage balance, the total purchase price of your home, or your land price, and it’s not your home’s market value. Insuring your home at the amount it cost when you bought it is not the right move. It may also not include the remodeling or upgrades on your home; that’s why it’s essential to talk to your local agent when you make these changes.

Obtaining a replacement cost of your home is the most important thing you can do when it comes to your home’s replacement value. You can do this by getting an appraisal of your home. An accurate replacement cost appraisal will consider unique features like a finished basement, custom windows, or custom molding, to figure out the rebuilding costs. When calculating the replacement value of a home, an insurance adjuster will take into account the following:

Your home’s location

Construction year

Major upgrades, types of upgrades, and years of upgrades

Your home’s square footage

Building materials for the interior and exterior, including the foundation

Quality of your home (i.e., craftsmanship)

Fireplaces inside your home

Code upgrades and debris removal, often needed for rebuilding due to damages, may not be included in the costs.

Property damage from weather-related events or vandalism is no joke. Thankfully, you can be covered by the best home insurance companies by using Insurify to compare based on your insurance needs.

Actual Cash Value Coverage

If you do end up with actual cash value coverage, it’s essential to know how insurance adjusters come up with the measured value. The insurance industry adjusters determine ACV by taking replacement costs, and then they deduct depreciation due to wear, tear, and age. Adjusters don’t have to do much work to come up with the value. Let’s say you have a $3,000 chair with a 15-year lifespan. $200 is deducted from the original value every year. So, if your chair is only three years old, it’s depreciated by $600, making it worth $2,400.