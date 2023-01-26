Homeowners Insurance>Recoverable Depreciation
What Is Recoverable Depreciation?
Actual cash value or replacement cost value can mean a big difference for your claim.
Written byNick Dauk
Edited byChris Schafer
Updated January 26, 2023
