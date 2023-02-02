Does Home Insurance Cover Plumbing and Pipe Leaks?

A plumbing issue can be stressful, especially if it causes major damage to your home. On top of that, repairs can cost thousands of dollars. Luckily, a standard home insurance policy generally covers sudden and accidental plumbing damage and leaks.

But home insurance doesn’t cover plumbing issues that occur as a result of normal wear and tear. And what types of damages are covered can vary by insurance company.

Here’s a look at what plumbing incidents home insurance might cover, what additional coverages you can buy to protect yourself against plumbing damage, and how to deal with plumbing issues.