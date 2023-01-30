Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Water Damage?

What should you do in case of water damage?

In the event of water damage in your home, take the following steps to protect your home and resolve the issue:

1. Identify the source. Once you notice standing or running water in your home, seek out the source of the water. Take steps to stop the water immediately, whether by stopping it at the source or shutting off the main water supply to your home.

2. Prevent further damage. Take measures to protect the rest of your home and belongings. Turn off power to your home or at least the affected area. Move belongings, furniture, and other personal property away from the source.

3. Contact your insurance company. Once you’ve taken steps to reduce the damage and protect your belongings, contact your insurance company to start the claim process. Ask questions to determine whether the damage falls under covered perils.

4. Repair the water damage. Water can severely damage your property if not handled swiftly. Start repairing the damage to avoid further issues, like mold or structural damage. Determine whether you can handle repairs yourself or need to hire a professional restoration company.

5. Dry your home. Use wet vacs, fans, dehumidifiers, and other tools to remove any remaining water and completely dry the affected area.

6. Inspect your home. Thoroughly inspect your home for mold, which can grow in as little as 24 hours. Check carpets, drywall, flooring, and walls for signs of mold growth.[3]