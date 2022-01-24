Best Dog-Friendly Homeowners Insurance Companies: Quotes, Rates

Why Some Home Insurance Companies Aren’t Pet-Friendly

Fact: The Nissan GT-R costs triple the amount to insure as the Honda Odyssey. Why? Crash stats reveal that people are much more likely to test the limits of the one with the higher horsepower. Put plainly, faster cars come with a lot of risks attached.

Victims of dog-related injuries might require multiple surgeries and specialized medical care that can run as high as $1 million. For this reason, insurance companies are very calculating about the canines they cover. Even though most home insurance does cover dog bites, insurance carriers want to avoid paying out dog bite claims as often as they possibly can. As such, they often carefully define how much pet owners should pay to cover various breeds.

Some homeowners insurance companies will even refuse to write a homeowners policy that covers dog breeds that are commonly deemed too “vicious.” According to dogsbite.org (a national dog bite victims’ group dedicated to reducing serious dog attacks), recent studies put the following breeds and breed mixes at the top of the most dangerous dogs list:

Pitbull terrier

Rottweiler

Mastiff/Bullmastiff

Dogo Argentino

German shepherd

Wolf hybrid

Other dog breeds that are commonly understood to be potentially dangerous include:

Akita

Alaskan

Chow Chow

Doberman pinscher

Great Dane

Malamute

Presa Canario

Siberian husky

Staffordshire bull terrier

Alaskan Malamute

If you have one of these dogs, you may want to check out home insurance companies’ dog breed restrictions prior to committing. Depending on the breed of dog, a policyholders’ own homeowner insurance company will make the decision on pet restrictions and rate increases. A specific dogs’ bite history could impact rates too. Sometimes, property underwriting companies or mortgage lenders may restrict your dog too.

Finally, dog bites isn’t the only peril dogs create. Dog-related property damage is often an uncovered peril in most home insurance policies. Be sure to read your policy documents carefully. Additionally, it’s a great idea to take steps to reduce the risk of dog-related property damage, such as:

Clipping your dog’s nails to prevent damage to wood floors

Putting protective rugs in high-traffic areas

Installing a door protector or door shield to prevent door-scratching damage

Provide plenty of toys to prevent boredom

Crate train or create a safe backyard pen to prevent damage while you’re out

