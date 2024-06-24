Cheapest Home Insurance for Older Homes (2024)

Types of insurance for older homes

Various types of coverage for older homes are available. Understanding each type can help you choose one that fits your needs.

HO-3

An HO-3 policy, also known as special form coverage, is the most common type of homeowners insurance. It provides insurance coverage for your dwelling and other structures on an open peril basis, meaning it covers all risks besides ones explicitly excluded.

While it provides broad protection for your dwelling, HO-3 only covers the 16 named perils up to the ACV of your personal property.

HO-8

HO-8 insurance, a modified form policy, is for older homes not qualifying for a standard policy. It only covers damages caused by named perils to your dwelling, other structures, and personal property up to its ACV.

One thing to note is that this coverage includes the cost of dwelling repairs and replacement using modern materials and methods, making your insurance more feasible and less costly.

Shop for Home Insurance Online See personalized quotes from Insurify partners in minutes Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Water backup coverage

Outdated plumbing systems in an older home increase the risk of water backup due to inefficiency or deteriorated condition. Standard HO-3 policies exclude water backup, so you must purchase an endorsement or policy add-on.

This coverage pays for water damage to your sewer, drainage, or sump pump systems. Since it increases your policy’s coverage, you’ll have to pay an extra premium.

Service line coverage

Like plumbing systems, utility lines (lines that run from your street to your home, such as pipes, cables, and wires) are more prone to damage in an older home. Adding service line coverage protects buried service lines from damage. But it typically comes as an endorsement, so you’ll likely pay an extra premium.

Replacement cost coverage

Replacement cost coverage replaces your damaged property with materials of “like kind and quality” without deducting depreciation. Standard insurance policies cover the replacement cost for your dwelling and other structures but not your home’s contents.

While it offers more protection than an actual cash value (ACV) policy, replacement cost coverage comes at a higher price. In addition, replacement cost coverage may not cover the entire cost of rebuilding your home. For example, increased material and labor costs or changing building codes may mean your home’s replacement value exceeds your policy’s coverage limit.

To protect yourself, you can consider purchasing an extended replacement cost policy — with this policy, an insurer will pay a certain percentage over your coverage limit to rebuild your home. But this type of policy may not be available for older homes.

Ordinance or law coverage

The cost to rebuild or repair an older home to comply with current building codes is likely higher than its replacement value. This endorsement provides additional coverage to meet updated building codes, ordinances, and laws, lowering out-of-pocket costs. Since it’s an endorsement, you have to pay an increased premium.

Scheduled personal property coverage

Standard home insurance policies offer protection for personal property on a named peril basis up to its ACV. But you may need more insurance if your older home has high-value items like jewelry, antiques, art, and collectibles. This is where scheduled personal property coverage comes in handy. This add-on typically covers your expensive personal belongings up to their replacement cost with broader peril coverage.

Since it’s an endorsement, expect your premiums to increase. Plus, it may require a yearly appraisal to ensure your coverage stays up to date.[6]