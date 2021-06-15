Home>Homeowners Insurance

Erie Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Get cheap, comprehensive coverage with Erie home insurance in 12 states.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Updated

Erie policyholders typically pay less for home insurance than the national average. Its base homeowners policy includes higher limits and more coverage than other insurers. Erie also scores high in claims satisfaction, financial strength, and customer satisfaction — but receives mixed customer reviews.

Here’s what you should know about Erie so you can decide if it’s the right home insurance company for you.

Erie home insurance at a glance

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$112/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$167/mo

Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, Erie Insurance operates through a network of more than 14,000 independent agents. Erie offers various insurance products, and you could save money by bundling them together.

Pros

  • Cheaper than other insurers

  • Base policy includes guaranteed-replacement coverage

  • Ranked fourth nationwide for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power[1]

Cons

  • Available in only 12 states

  • Online quotes not available

  • Limited information about coverage and discounts available on its website

Erie home insurance coverage options

Erie home insurance helps you repair or rebuild your home after a covered event, like a fire or theft. Here’s an overview of the coverage types included in Erie’s base policy:

  • Dwelling: Dwelling insurance covers your home’s physical structure.

  • Other structures: Other structures coverage protects detached structures on your property, like garages, toolsheds, and gazebos.

  • Personal property: Personal property insurance covers your home’s contents, like furniture, appliances, and clothing.

  • Loss of use: Loss of use insurance covers additional living expenses, like hotels or meals, if your home is uninhabitable after a loss.

  • Personal liability: Liability insurance covers your legal fees, other peoples’ bodily injuries, and property damage that you, your family, or your pet causes.

Erie’s base home policy also comes with the following coverages — free of additional charge:

  • Guaranteed replacement cost: Guaranteed replacement cost covers the full cost of rebuilding your home after a covered loss, even if it exceeds your policy limits.

  • High-value personal property: High-value coverage offers increased limits for expensive belongings, like jewelry, watches, precious stones, and firearms.

  • Gift card and gift certificate: This reimburses you for gift cards or certificates from local businesses that have closed.

  • Loss of belongings: This covers your lost or misplaced belongings.

  • Cash and precious metals: This coverage offers up to $500 for cash or precious metals.

  • Hard-to-replace items: For items that would be hard to replace, like accounts, bills, deeds, and passports, this covers their replacement or recovery cost.

Optional Erie home insurance coverage

Erie offers several optional coverages you can add to your policy for an extra cost. Here are a few:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/3322cac4f0/recovery-and-repair-96x96-orange_006-air-conditioner.svg

    Equipment breakdown

    Equipment breakdown coverage protects major appliances and home systems after an unexpected breakdown.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8459918154/renewable-energy-96x96-yellow_013-faucet.svg

    Extended water

    This coverage protects your home, other structures, and personal property from sewer or drain backup and flood damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/63d2cb56ad/renewable-energy-96x96-blue_044-electric-generator.svg

    Service line

    Service line coverage protects damaged underground service and utility lines.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4ec24627d2/flood-coverage.svg

    Flood

    Flood insurance covers damages due to an overflow of water onto your property.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/9c7560177c/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_037-theft.svg

    Identity theft recovery

    This covers the cost to restore your credit after identity theft or fraud.

Availability of Erie home insurance

Erie services customers in the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast regions.

You can buy an Erie home insurance policy in Washington, D.C., and in the following states:

  • Illinois

  • Indiana

  • Kentucky

  • Maryland

  • New York

  • North Carolina

  • Ohio

  • Pennsylvania

  • Tennessee

  • Virginia

  • West Virginia

  • Wisconsin

Erie home insurance cost

The average cost of an Erie home insurance policy — $1,656 per year for a $300,000 dwelling policy — is cheaper than the annual national average of $2,584. It’s also significantly more affordable than most of its competitors.

Your policy’s price depends on factors like location, coverage amount, and claims history. Comparing home insurance quotes can help you find the homeowners insurance you need at the best price.

Erie average rates by dwelling coverage amount

Your Erie home insurance policy’s cost depends on the coverage you want. The more coverage you have, the more expensive your policy will be.

See the table below for the average annual cost of Erie home insurance based on various dwelling coverage amounts.

Dwelling Coverage Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$752
$150,000$976
$200,000$1,199
$250,000$1,428
$300,000$1,656
$350,000$1,866
$400,000$2,075
$500,000$2,478
$1,000,000$4,090

Erie average rates by state

The cost of your Erie policy also depends on your location. Homeowners in areas with increased risks — like natural disasters or crime — tend to have higher insurance rates.

Below is the average annual premium of Erie insurance in different states.

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Illinois$2,157
Indiana$1,688
Maryland$1,117
North Carolina$2,212
Ohio$2,000
Pennsylvania$1,233
Tennessee$2,059
Virginia$1,507
Wisconsin$1,000
West Virginia$1,589

How customers feel about Erie home insurance

Erie’s service gets mixed reviews from customers. Some Reddit users cite decades of good customer and claims experiences with the company. Others complain about policy management, claims handling, and the repair process — particularly regarding roof damage.

Erie received 1.14 out of 5 stars from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and 2.3 out of 5 stars from Trustpilot. But it ranks high for customer and claims satisfaction with J.D. Power and has fewer complaints than average with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Erie industry ratings

Erie Insurance has received excellent ratings from various third-party groups. AM Best ranks insurance companies on their financial strength and ability to meet long-term financial obligations, like paying claims. The NAIC measures the volume of complaints for a company’s size.

See the table below for Erie customer ratings from third-party agencies.

Rating
sort ascsort desc
Score
sort ascsort desc
What This Means
sort ascsort desc
AM BestA+Superior financial strength
J.D. Power

Customer satisfaction: 674/1,000 (segment average: 640)

Claims satisfaction: 888/1,000 (study average: 869)

Better claims and customer service than competitors
NAIC Complaint Index0.52Fewer complaints than expected for its size

Erie home insurance discounts

Home insurance discounts can help you save money on your policy without sacrificing coverage. Erie only advertises two discounts on its website:

  • Protective devices: You can get a discount by having safety and security features in your home, like smoke detectors, a burglar alarm, or an automatic sprinkler system.

  • Advanced quote: To lower your premiums, get a home insurance quote seven to 60 days before your current policy renews.

You may qualify for more discounts depending on where you live. To learn more about its discounts, speak to an Erie representative near you.

Erie insurance bundling options

Bundling insurance policies can also help you save money. You can get up to 20% off your Erie home insurance policy by combining it with auto, life, or umbrella insurance. You can save even more with a multi-policy discount by bundling more than two Erie policies.

How to file a home insurance claim with Erie

You should file home insurance claims promptly to avoid delays. Following these steps can help you file your claim successfully:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8768ca2572/police-96x96-blue_030-911-call.svg

    1. Call 911

    In the event of vandalism or theft, call the police immediately. Law enforcement will write a police report that can support your claim. Tell them about other witnesses and any additional information to note.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e6fca73928/contact-us-96x96-green_004-video-call.svg

    2. Take pictures and make temporary repairs

    Document any damages to prove your losses. If needed, perform temporary repairs to prevent further damage. Avoid permanent fixes before your claims adjuster has seen the damage — it could cause issues with your claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1daf58783c/contact-us-96x96-orange_023-customer-support.svg

    3. Notify Erie

    Start the claims process by contacting your local Erie insurance agent online or calling 1 (800) 367-3743. Be prepared to provide detailed information about the incident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/df526b3cdf/surgery-96x96-yellow_028-form.svg

    4. Submit necessary documentation

    Your insurer will ask for documentation, like a home inventory, receipts for the damaged property, and any photos or videos. If you pay for any temporary repairs or additional living expenses, you’ll need receipts to get reimbursed.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f618f02551/jobs-and-professions-96x96-blue_022-real-estate-agent.svg

    5. Work with your claims adjuster

    Your insurance company may send a claims adjuster to your home to inspect the damages and estimate repair costs. Prepare for the visit with a list of losses to show the adjuster.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/daf1d4ce23/money-96x96-orange_012-send-money.svg

    6. Wait for your claim settlement

    You’ll receive your payout after your insurer approves your claim and you agree to the settlement offer. The payment may arrive in two checks. The first check helps you start the repairs, and the second arrives once the work is done.

Erie vs. other insurance companies

With so many options, finding the best home insurance can be challenging. To help with your search, start by comparing Erie to a couple of its competitors — American Family and Auto-Owners.

Erie vs. American Family

American Family is the seventh-largest homeowners insurance company in the country.[2] It offers auto, home, business, life, pet, umbrella, and other insurance products. It operates in 19 states, while Erie operates in only 12.

AmFam has unique coverage options that Erie may not offer, like home renovation, hidden water damage, and senior living protection. It also advertises more discounts than Erie, including loyalty and generational discounts.

But AmFam is slightly more expensive than Erie. The average monthly cost of an AmFam home policy is $142 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage, while Erie costs $138.

Erie vs. Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners is the 13th-largest homeowners insurance company by market share. It offers home, auto, life, business, umbrella, and other types of insurance. It’s available in 25 states, while Erie services only 12.

Auto-Owners advertises more discount options than Erie, like good payment history and mortgage-free discounts. In contrast, Erie’s base policy is more comprehensive than Auto-Owners’. For example, Erie offers guaranteed replacement cost, which covers more of your home’s value than Auto-Owners.

In addition, Erie is significantly cheaper than Auto-Owners. The average monthly cost of an Auto-Owners policy for a $300,000 dwelling is $208, and Erie Insurance’s average is only $138.

Erie home insurance FAQs

To help you make the most informed decisions about your home insurance policy, we’ve answered some common questions about Erie Insurance. Check them out below.

  • Is Erie legitimate?

    Yes, Erie is a legitimate home insurance company. Various third-party agencies, like AM Best and J.D. Power, rate it highly. It also ranks 12th among the largest homeowners insurance companies by market share in the U.S.

  • What is the average cost of Erie homeowners insurance?

    The average annual cost of Erie homeowners insurance is $1,656 for a $300,000 dwelling policy. Your price will vary based on location, home features, claims history, and other factors.

  • Is Erie good at paying claims?

    Yes, Erie is generally good at paying claims. The company received an A+ (Superior) rating from AM Best. But your experience may vary — customer reviews cite issues with the company’s claims and repair handling.

  • Is Erie the same as Progressive?

    No, Erie isn’t the same as Progressive. Erie is a regional insurer operating in 12 states. It’s also a publicly traded company owned by its policyholders and the Erie Indemnity Company. Progressive is a nationwide company primarily owned by investors such as Vanguard, BlackRock, and JP Morgan.[3]

  • What is Erie Insurance’s financial strength rating?

    AM Best rates Erie Insurance’s financial strength an A+ (Superior). This rating indicates the company’s ability to meet its ongoing financial obligations, like paying claims.

