Travelers Homeowners Insurance Reviews: Is it the best choice for you?

Travelers Home Insurance Reviews: Customer Satisfaction

An insurance company that serves the entire United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, Travelers makes obtaining and using coverage easy. Policyholders can access a range of tools online and enjoy a multitude of options, from robust personal property and replacement cost coverage to savings on multi-policy enrollment and more. The company utilizes customer service personnel and partners with independent agents across the country, allowing you to obtain a quote, service your policy, and file claims with ease.

Affordable home insurance quotes are also said to be common with Travelers, as most options fall just below the national average across several different coverage limits. Those shopping for auto insurance and additional coverages can count on Travelers as a one-stop-shop, but not everyone is thrilled with the company.

While some customers have done business with Travelers for decades, claim that the company is easy to work with, and contend that it saves them hundreds of dollars every year, others tell horror stories about how difficult it is to have basic policy needs met during trying times. In some cases, it has taken weeks for claims adjusters to visit customers, and the company has even been said to activate quotes without the individual actually agreeing to purchase coverage.