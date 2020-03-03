Travelers Homeowners Insurance Reviews: Is it the best choice for you?

A licensed insurance professional, Courtney Levin has been a personal finance writer since 2016. She graduated from Sonoma State University with a degree in communications and has been creating content for Insurify for more than two years. She specializes in auto insurance and personal finance and strives to help customers understand the ins and outs of their insurance policies.
Travelers homeowners insurance could be your future home insurance company.
Every homeowner has unique needs when it comes to their insurance policy. Insurify can help you decide if this is the right insurance company for you.
One of the most trusted names when it comes to insurance coverage, Travelers offers a vast array of options for homeowners. The company caters to the needs of customers with modern homes, including discounts for utilizing green materials. While some are happy with Travelers as a whole, many complain about customer satisfaction and slow claims processing. Even J.D. Power and Associates has given the company a less than stellar rating, leaving some wondering if it’s the best choice for them.
Purchasing an insurance policy for your home is an important decision, and while it’s helpful to read online reviews, only you can determine if Travelers is the best choice for your needs. Before you buy, make sure to visit Insurify to compare quotes from multiple companies at once. Only then will you know if both the policy options and pricing makes sense for your home and budget.
Travelers Home Insurance Reviews: Customer Satisfaction
An insurance company that serves the entire United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, Travelers makes obtaining and using coverage easy. Policyholders can access a range of tools online and enjoy a multitude of options, from robust personal property and replacement cost coverage to savings on multi-policy enrollment and more. The company utilizes customer service personnel and partners with independent agents across the country, allowing you to obtain a quote, service your policy, and file claims with ease.
Affordable home insurance quotes are also said to be common with Travelers, as most options fall just below the national average across several different coverage limits. Those shopping for auto insurance and additional coverages can count on Travelers as a one-stop-shop, but not everyone is thrilled with the company.
While some customers have done business with Travelers for decades, claim that the company is easy to work with, and contend that it saves them hundreds of dollars every year, others tell horror stories about how difficult it is to have basic policy needs met during trying times. In some cases, it has taken weeks for claims adjusters to visit customers, and the company has even been said to activate quotes without the individual actually agreeing to purchase coverage.
Travelers Homeowners Insurance Quotes
Despite some of the negative feedback from customers, protecting your home and valuable items with Travelers is quite easy. Customers can go online to get a quote or contact customer service at 1 (866) 404-5388 to begin. Local agents are also available to help, allowing policyholders to develop a personal relationship that can often offset frustrating customer service issues.
It’s essential to keep in mind that every person who requests a quote from Travelers will need to determine the coverage options that are best for their unique situation, so policy prices are likely to vary. In general, full coverage will range anywhere from $1,200 to $2,400 and will cover a variety of insurance needs. Not only will policy rates vary from home to home, but they will also be different from state to state. When researching your options, keep in mind that what someone in California pays may be dramatically different than costs in Oklahoma.
Cost of Travelers home insurance
The average price of Travelers homeowners insurance is $167 per month. The table below breaks down the average annual premiums of Travelers and its competitors.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, August 19 at 12:00 PM PDT.
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
Travelers
$2,004
Allstate
$2,256
State Farm
$2,712
What’s Covered by Travelers Home Insurance?
Many consider Travelers to offer some of the more robust home insurance policies out there, with bundling options that can save you money immediately and into the future. Depending on where you live, you may be able to take advantage of the following:
Dwelling coverage that protects the exterior of your home after a covered loss
Personal property coverage which safeguards your possessions
Personal liability coverage if someone is injured on your property
Loss of use coverage for instances when you cannot live in your home during repairs
Other structures coverage, protecting your shed, fence, and more
Remember, many of the policy options through Travelers have add-ons available as well, letting you customize your level of coverage and loss limits. Some policyholders place more of a value on protecting the structure of their home. In contrast, others would much rather safeguard their belongings inside, so only you can determine what makes the most sense for your insurance needs. With Travelers, you can even bundle car insurance, travel protection, and more with your home insurance to take advantage of a multi-policy discount.
No two home insurance policies look alike, as a range of factors is used to determine your level of coverage. Travelers consider the age of your home, the materials it’s made of, the value of your personal belongings, and more to create a unique quote for your home, allowing you to take advantage of customized coverage.
How Does Travelers’ Claims Process Work?
Customers can always contact their local Travelers agent to begin a claim. However, the company has developed easy to use tools at Travelers’ claims website as well. There, you can start a new claim, upload files, check the status of your claim, and more. You can also contact the claims department at 1 (800) 252-4633 to start or check on a claim. The process of filing an insurance claim is simply the first step, however, as Travelers will work with you to arrange a time for an adjuster or inspector to view the damage.
Ultimately, it’s the goal at Travelers to provide the highest level of claims satisfaction possible, and at times, it’s achieved with ease. Other customers have less than ideal experiences that have caused them to take their business elsewhere. If you’ve filed a claim and are waiting for Travelers to respond, don’t hesitate to follow up with the company to move the process along. Each situation will require a different amount of time to process, so it’s best to be both proactive and patient.
Available Discounts and Payment Methods
In general, insurance companies that offer a range of policy options also tend to couple them with the potential for significant discounts. Many customers enjoy their ability to purchase several different policies from one company, placing Travelers among the more popular options. Travelers offers customers the ability to save through the following:
Multi-policy discounts that can cut your bill by as much as 15 percent
A new home buyer discount for those who purchased a home within the last 12 months
Loss-free discounts for remaining claim-free
Protective device discounts on homes that have indoor sprinkler systems, security systems, and more
Green home discounts when you are registered through LEED
Travelers encourages policyholders to make payments online by creating an account and opting for a one-time fee or enrolling in its AutoPay program, allowing you to set up automatic payments and enjoy having one less bill to worry about each month. You can also send a check or money order to:
Travelers Personal Insurance
PO. Box 660307
Dallas, TX 75266-0307
Telephone payments are easy to complete by calling 1 (800) 842-5075, and some customers can also submit their premium payment through their bank’s bill pay system. Make sure to speak with your banking institution to find out if this is an option for you.
Other Types of Home Insurance Offered by Travelers
Some might say that Travelers already goes above and beyond with its policy options, including green home coverage and identity fraud protection, but the company is pleased to bring customers even more specific options to meet individual needs. Consider adding any of the following to your current home insurance policy:
Special Personal Property Coverage: Enjoy broader protection for your belongings.
Contents Replacement Cost: Allows you to replace your items without any deduction for depreciation.
Additional Replacement Cost Protection Coverage: If it costs more to repair or replace your home than your policy allows, this option will offer more coverage.
Jewelry and Valuable Items: Extended coverage for high-ticket items is available through this option.
Personal Articles Floater: Cover specific items of value with this type of policy.
Water Backup and Sump Pump Discharge or Overflow: Different than flood insurance, this coverage helps in the event of a backup from a drain or sump pump.
Other types of coverage are available for unique dwelling situations, including renters insurance, condo insurance, and landlord insurance. These policies can be bundled with any of Travelers’ other unique insurance products for even deeper savings.
The Best Way to Save on Home Insurance
Each individual has different priorities when it comes to home insurance, and while some people are looking for simple policies at low prices, others want a range of options to give them the ultimate peace of mind.
Whatever you’re after, it’s smart to visit Insurify before you make a purchase. You’ll be able to compare quotes and view the best home insurance providers in a matter of minutes, saving you time and, most likely, a decent amount of money!
Travelers Insurance Overview
Founded over 160 years ago, Travelers is one of the top insurance companies in the world. With more than 30,000 workers and more than 13,500 independent agents across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom and Ireland, it offers a range of policies to its customers. Travelers is able to boast considerable financial strength with $104 billion in assets as of 2018.
From being a dependable company for roadside assistance needs all the way to a trusted partner when disaster strikes, Travelers works to cultivate relationships with its customers and always strives to exceed the needs of policyholders. Although some negative online reviews state that the company doesn’t handle claims well and makes last-minute changes to customer policies, many describe their experience with Travelers as positive.
Travelers Home Insurance Contact Information
Customer Service Number
1 (866) 404-5388
Billing and Policy Questions
1 (800) 842-5075
Claims Department
1 (800) 252-4633
Payment Address
Travelers Personal Insurance
PO BOX 660307
Dallas, TX 75266-0307
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
Default Coverage Assumptions
Dwelling coverage: $300,000
Deductible: $1,000
Personal property limit: $25,000
Liability limit: $300,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.
A licensed insurance professional, Courtney Levin has been a personal finance writer since 2016. She graduated from Sonoma State University with a degree in communications and has been creating content for Insurify for more than two years. She specializes in auto insurance and personal finance and strives to help customers understand the ins and outs of their insurance policies.