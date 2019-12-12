Home>Homeowners Insurance

GEICO Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

GEICO has standard coverage and discount offerings, but customers have mixed opinions on its homeowners insurance coverage.

GEICO offers standard homeowners, renters, mobile home, auto, business, and life insurance nationwide. You can save by bundling two or more GEICO policies, installing certain security features in your cars and homes, and more. GEICO has all the standard home insurance coverages, as well as optional add-ons for flood, umbrella, and earthquake insurance.

Here’s what you should know about homeowners insurance from GEICO.

GEICO home insurance at a glance

NR
835

GEICO has insurance agents in 44 U.S. states and Washington D.C., though it can sell coverage in all 50 states. It offers all the standard homeowners insurance coverages large insurance companies typically offer. You can purchase property damage coverage, personal liability insurance, personal property coverage, additional living expenses coverage, and more. GEICO has third-party partners that underwrite its home insurance policies.

Pros

  • Several homeowners coverage options

  • Many available discounts

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • Can’t file a claim through GEICO

  • Doesn’t underwrite its own policies

  • Mixed customer reviews

GEICO home insurance coverage options

You can purchase the following standard homeowners insurance coverages from GEICO:[1]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/9e462f87fd/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_010-house.svg

    Dwelling coverage

    Dwelling coverage protects structures on your property and your home following damage from a covered event. Covered damages may include fire, wind, fallen trees, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/48eec53b65/desk.svg

    Personal property

    Personal property coverage safeguards your personal property — including your clothing, electronic devices, furniture, appliances, and more — from theft or damage for a covered reason.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/88cafa9580/law-and-justice-96x96-yellow_027-dossier.svg

    Personal liability

    This coverage protects you if another person has an accident on your property or a member of your household damages a neighbor’s property. Personal liability insurance can cover that person’s medical bills and your legal costs if that person decides to sue you.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments

    This coverage can pay for a visitor’s medical bills if they incur an injury at your home.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/ef16468ce5/buildings-96x96-orange_svg-019-hotel.svg

    Loss of use

    Loss of use coverage can pay for temporary living expenses if your house becomes uninhabitable for a covered reason.

Optional GEICO home insurance coverages

Besides the standard options above, GEICO also offers these optional home insurance coverages for additional protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f4287230a5/climate-change-96x96-blue_013-flood.svg

    Flood insurance

    You can opt for flood insurance if your home is at high risk of flooding — or if you simply want the peace of mind that comes with this coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Umbrella insurance

    Umbrella coverage provides additional protection beyond your standard personal liability coverage, and it can protect you if medical bills or legal expenses exceed your standard liability coverage amounts.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f05c9c5796/climate-change-96x96-yellow_028-earthquake.svg

    Earthquake insurance

    Earthquake insurance can cover repair and rebuilding costs if an earthquake damages your home.

Availability of GEICO home insurance

GEICO is widely available in the U.S. The insurance company can sell coverage in all 50 states, but it only has agents in 44 states and Washington, D.C. GEICO doesn’t underwrite any of its home insurance policies. Instead, it has third-party partners that underwrite its coverage.

How customers feel about GEICO home insurance

Customers have mixed opinions on GEICO home insurance and its third-party underwriters. For example, GEICO’s underwriting partner, Homesite, ranked below average for customer satisfaction in the 2024 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study.[2]

GEICO also has a low rating with Trustpilot users, with an average rating of 1.3 out of 5 across 880 reviews. Several reviewers express dissatisfaction with GEICO’s customer service team, indicating they’re difficult to contact.

That said, the company has a very low number of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

GEICO industry ratings

Industry ratings measure an insurance company’s financial stability, customer satisfaction, and the total number of customer complaints relative to the average.

Here’s how GEICO ranks with independent rating agencies:

Rating
Score
What This Means
AM BestA++ (Superior)Highest possible score for financial stability
J.D. Power563 (out of 1,000)Below-average customer satisfaction rating
NAIC Complaint IndexLowVery small number of customer complaints

GEICO home insurance discounts

Home insurance discounts can help you earn lower insurance premiums, making your insurance policy more affordable. Like many of its competitors, GEICO offers its customers a selection of home insurance discounts.

Qualifying policyholders can earn the following discounts:

  • Home security discount: Homeowners can earn a discount for installing things like alarm systems and home security cameras. These items can help reduce the risk of theft and break-ins.

  • Safety equipment discount: Homeowners can save by installing smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in their homes.

GEICO insurance bundling options

GEICO, like many other insurance companies, offers bundling discounts. You can earn a bundling discount through GEICO if you get a home and auto policy. While bundling your home and auto insurance can help reduce your rate, GEICO doesn’t specify how much of a discount you’ll receive.

How to file a home insurance claim with GEICO

Since other insurance companies underwrite GEICO’s home insurance policies, the claims process looks slightly different.

Here’s a quick overview of what the claims filing process includes:

  1. Visit the GEICO claims center. You can begin the home insurance claim process by visiting the GEICO claims center online.[3]

  2. Choose your company. Select the insurance company that underwrote your home insurance policy.

  3. Follow its claims process. Visit the partner company’s website or call to file a claim. The actual claims process and policy management tools will vary by partner insurance company.

  4. Wait for a response. Once you file your claim, you’ll need to await a response from the insurance company and proceed as instructed.

GEICO vs. other insurance companies

If you’re still considering multiple insurance options, take a look at how GEICO compares to a couple of other top insurance companies.

GEICO vs. State Farm

Like GEICO, State Farm is a large, established insurance company that has sold insurance since 1922. State Farm offers homeowners insurance and underwrites its own policies.

The company operates in all 50 U.S. states, but it doesn’t currently offer new policies in Massachusetts or Rhode Island. The average cost of a State Farm insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $10,000 deductible is $1,988 per year.

GEICO vs. Progressive

Progressive is another major U.S. insurance company that can sell coverage in all 50 states. Similar to GEICO, Progressive has its homeowners insurance policies underwritten by third-party partners. The company earned a below-average rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study, but it ranked higher than GEICO.

GEICO home insurance FAQs

The following information can help you decide whether GEICO is the right option for your home insurance needs.

  • Is GEICO legitimate?

    Yes. GEICO is a legitimate insurance company that has sold insurance since 1936. The company has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from independent insurance-rating company AM Best.

  • Is GEICO good at paying claims?

    GEICO’s AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) indicates an ability to pay claims. But the company’s underwriting partner, Homesite, ranked last in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study.[4] This indicates that some policyholders may be slightly dissatisfied with the claims process but not necessarily that the company is unable to pay out claims.

  • Does GEICO underwrite homeowners insurance?

    No. GEICO doesn’t underwrite its homeowners insurance policies. The company’s nonaffiliated partners underwrite its policies.

  • Are GEICO and Homesite the same company?

    No. GEICO and Homesite aren’t the same company. They’re separate insurance companies, though Homesite underwrites some policies for GEICO.

