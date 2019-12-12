GEICO Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
GEICO offers standard homeowners, renters, mobile home, auto, business, and life insurance nationwide. You can save by bundling two or more GEICO policies, installing certain security features in your cars and homes, and more. GEICO has all the standard home insurance coverages, as well as optional add-ons for flood, umbrella, and earthquake insurance.
GEICO has insurance agents in 44 U.S. states and Washington D.C., though it can sell coverage in all 50 states. It offers all the standard homeowners insurance coverages large insurance companies typically offer. You can purchase property damage coverage, personal liability insurance, personal property coverage, additional living expenses coverage, and more. GEICO has third-party partners that underwrite its home insurance policies.
Pros
Several homeowners coverage options
Many available discounts
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Cons
Can’t file a claim through GEICO
Doesn’t underwrite its own policies
Mixed customer reviews
GEICO home insurance coverage options
You can purchase the following standard homeowners insurance coverages from GEICO:[1]
Dwelling coverage
Dwelling coverage protects structures on your property and your home following damage from a covered event. Covered damages may include fire, wind, fallen trees, and more.
Personal property
Personal property coverage safeguards your personal property — including your clothing, electronic devices, furniture, appliances, and more — from theft or damage for a covered reason.
Personal liability
This coverage protects you if another person has an accident on your property or a member of your household damages a neighbor’s property. Personal liability insurance can cover that person’s medical bills and your legal costs if that person decides to sue you.
Medical payments
This coverage can pay for a visitor’s medical bills if they incur an injury at your home.
Loss of use
Loss of use coverage can pay for temporary living expenses if your house becomes uninhabitable for a covered reason.
Optional GEICO home insurance coverages
Besides the standard options above, GEICO also offers these optional home insurance coverages for additional protection:
Flood insurance
You can opt for flood insurance if your home is at high risk of flooding — or if you simply want the peace of mind that comes with this coverage.
Umbrella insurance
Umbrella coverage provides additional protection beyond your standard personal liability coverage, and it can protect you if medical bills or legal expenses exceed your standard liability coverage amounts.
GEICO is widely available in the U.S. The insurance company can sell coverage in all 50 states, but it only has agents in 44 states and Washington, D.C. GEICO doesn’t underwrite any of its home insurance policies. Instead, it has third-party partners that underwrite its coverage.
How customers feel about GEICO home insurance
Customers have mixed opinions on GEICO home insurance and its third-party underwriters. For example, GEICO’s underwriting partner, Homesite, ranked below average for customer satisfaction in the 2024 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study.[2]
GEICO also has a low rating with Trustpilot users, with an average rating of 1.3 out of 5 across 880 reviews. Several reviewers express dissatisfaction with GEICO’s customer service team, indicating they’re difficult to contact.
That said, the company has a very low number of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
GEICO industry ratings
Industry ratings measure an insurance company’s financial stability, customer satisfaction, and the total number of customer complaints relative to the average.
Here’s how GEICO ranks with independent rating agencies:
Rating
▲▼
Score
▲▼
What This Means
▲▼
AM Best
A++ (Superior)
Highest possible score for financial stability
J.D. Power
563 (out of 1,000)
Below-average customer satisfaction rating
NAIC Complaint Index
Low
Very small number of customer complaints
GEICO home insurance discounts
Home insurance discountscan help you earn lower insurance premiums, making your insurance policy more affordable. Like many of its competitors, GEICO offers its customers a selection of home insurance discounts.
Qualifying policyholders can earn the following discounts:
Home security discount: Homeowners can earn a discount for installing things like alarm systems and home security cameras. These items can help reduce the risk of theft and break-ins.
Safety equipment discount: Homeowners can save by installing smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in their homes.
GEICO insurance bundling options
GEICO, like many other insurance companies, offers bundling discounts. You can earn a bundling discount through GEICO if you get a home and auto policy. While bundling your home and auto insurance can help reduce your rate, GEICO doesn’t specify how much of a discount you’ll receive.
How to file a home insurance claim with GEICO
Since other insurance companies underwrite GEICO’s home insurance policies, the claims process looks slightly different.
Here’s a quick overview of what the claims filing process includes:
Visit the GEICO claims center. You can begin thehome insurance claimprocess by visiting the GEICO claims center online.[3]
Choose your company. Select the insurance company that underwrote your home insurance policy.
Follow its claims process. Visit the partner company’s website or call to file a claim. The actual claims process and policy management tools will vary by partner insurance company.
Wait for a response. Once you file your claim, you’ll need to await a response from the insurance company and proceed as instructed.
GEICO vs. other insurance companies
If you’re still considering multiple insurance options, take a look at how GEICO compares to a couple of other top insurance companies.
GEICO vs. State Farm
Like GEICO, State Farm is a large, established insurance company that has sold insurance since 1922. State Farm offers homeowners insurance and underwrites its own policies.
The company operates in all 50 U.S. states, but it doesn’t currently offer new policies in Massachusetts or Rhode Island. The average cost of a State Farm insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $10,000 deductible is $1,988 per year.
GEICO vs. Progressive
Progressive is another major U.S. insurance company that can sell coverage in all 50 states. Similar to GEICO, Progressive has its homeowners insurance policies underwritten by third-party partners. The company earned a below-average rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study, but it ranked higher than GEICO.
GEICO home insurance FAQs
The following information can help you decide whether GEICO is the right option for your home insurance needs.
Is GEICO legitimate?
Yes. GEICO is a legitimate insurance company that has sold insurance since 1936. The company has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from independent insurance-rating company AM Best.
Is GEICO good at paying claims?
GEICO’s AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) indicates an ability to pay claims. But the company’s underwriting partner, Homesite, ranked last in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study.[4] This indicates that some policyholders may be slightly dissatisfied with the claims process but not necessarily that the company is unable to pay out claims.
Does GEICO underwrite homeowners insurance?
No. GEICO doesn’t underwrite its homeowners insurance policies. The company’s nonaffiliated partners underwrite its policies.
Are GEICO and Homesite the same company?
No. GEICO and Homesite aren’t the same company. They’re separate insurance companies, though Homesite underwrites some policies for GEICO.
