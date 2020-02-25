USAA Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Founded by Army officers more than 100 years ago in Texas, USAA offers insurance coverage exclusively to active-duty military, veterans, and their families. USAA is the fourth-largest home insurance company in the country by market share, with nearly 7% of the U.S. market.[1]
While USAA is an excellent choice for home insurance for people who qualify, it’s worth it to compare home insurance quotes from multiple companies before buying a policy.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$137/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$190/mo
If you qualify for USAA coverage, you can get affordable rates, various discounts, and numerous home insurance coverage options, such as complimentary replacement cost coverage. Staying true to its military origins, USAA doesn’t make active-duty and reserve military members pay a deductible for any covered losses to personal military clothing and belongings.
Pros
Affordable rates
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Fewer-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Cons
Available only to military members, veterans, and their families
Personal injury coverage pays for expenses related to libel, slander, and defamation if someone accuses you of damaging their reputation.
Electronics
USAA offers electronics coverage to pay for extra expenses for personal electronics, such as computers, phones, TVs, and gaming systems.
Availability of USAA home insurance
USAA offers home insurance in Washington, D.C., and all 50 states. This means that if you move, you won’t have to switch your home insurance company.
Shop for Home Insurance
Insurify partners with top companies for real quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
USAA home insurance cost
The average cost of a $300,000 dwelling policy from USAA is $1,954 per year, significantly less than the U.S. annual average of $2,584 for the same $300,000 dwelling policy. But it’s not the cheapest available home insurance option. American Family, Erie, and Westfield all offer lower average annual rates than USAA for a $300,000 dwelling policy.
USAA average rates by dwelling coverage amount
USAA offers one of the most affordable rates across the country for home insurance. Take a look at the table below to see how its average annual premium changes based on your dwelling coverage amount.
Dwelling Coverage Amount
Average Annual Premium
$100,000
$1,006
$150,000
$1,256
$200,000
$1,506
$250,000
$1,730
$300,000
$1,954
$350,000
$2,165
$400,000
$2,375
$500,000
$2,782
$1,000,000
$4,591
USAA average rates by state
Vermont has the lowest USAA home insurance rates in the country, with an average annual rate of $923 for a $300,000 dwelling policy. Check out the table below to see USAA’s rates in other states across the U.S.
State
Average Annual Premium
Alaska
$1,289
Alabama
$3,936
Arkansas
$2,500
Arizona
$1,578
California
$1,102
Colorado
$3,043
Connecticut
$1,805
Georgia
$1,915
Iowa
$2,077
Idaho
$1,572
Illinois
$1,411
Indiana
$1,804
Louisiana
$3,661
Massachusetts
$1,546
Maryland
$1,379
Michigan
$1,841
Missouri
$1,790
Mississippi
$2,432
Montana
$1,919
North Carolina
$3,290
Nebraska
$1,364
New Hampshire
$1,152
New Jersey
$1,554
Nevada
$1,215
Ohio
$1,308
Oklahoma
$5,442
Oregon
$819
Pennsylvania
$1,261
South Carolina
$2,235
South Dakota
$2,587
Tennessee
$2,034
Texas
$3,712
Utah
$1,368
Vermont
$923
Washington
$1,599
Washington, D.C.
$992
Wisconsin
$1,464
West Virginia
$1,055
Wyoming
$1,383
How customers feel about USAA home insurance
USAA has excellent industry ratings, but the company has mixed third-party customer ratings. The insurance company earned strong scores from AM Best, J.D. Power, and the NAIC. USAA only earned 1.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, with many customers complaining about rate increases.
USAA industry ratings
It’s important to consider how third-party industry agencies rate insurance companies you’re considering. The following companies score and rank insurance companies through an unbiased lens. Reviewing these rankings, and what they mean, can help you determine what insurer is right for you.
Learn more about how USAA ranks below.
Rating
Score
What This Means
AM Best
A++ (Superior)
USAA is excellent at paying claims and has the ability to do so.
J.D. Power
737/1,000
USAA has the highest overall customer satisfaction ranking of any insurer.
NAIC Complaint Index
0.33
USAA homeowners filed a below-average number of complaints.
USAA home insurance discounts
Home insurance discounts are one of the best ways to keep your monthly premiums low. Discounts are an important factor to consider when deciding on an insurance company to protect your home. USAA offers multiple different ways to save.
Discount
% Discount
How to Qualify
Protective device credit
Up to 5%
Must have a monitored home security or fire alarm system
Connected home
Up to 7%
Must have qualifying smart home devices in your home
Multi-product
Up to 5%
Must have at least one other USAA product
Loyalty savings
Up to 5%
Must have a USAA property policy for three years straight
Claims-free
Up to 15%
Must not submit any claims for five or more years
USAA insurance bundling options
USAA offers a discount of up to 10% if you have both an auto insurance policy and a home insurance policy with the company. You can also save up to 5% if you have home insurance and one of the following USAA insurance coverages:
Document the damage. You should first document all damages. Take pictures and video of visible damages, and write down notes on any damage you believe occurred but isn’t visible in photos or video.
Inform USAA. Contact USAA as soon as possible online or by phone to file a claim. You’ll need to do this within 72 hours of the incident. Provide USAA with all the damage details and documentation.
Keep track of communications. Make sure to keep track of all communications you have with USAA, in case you need to revisit timelines or details later on.
Meet with an adjuster. USAA will then assign an adjuster to inspect the damage at your home. Make sure you’re home when the adjuster comes by so you can walk them through the damage.
Review your settlement offer. USAA will make a claim-settlement offer based on both your and the adjuster’s damage assessments. Review the claim closely and ask any questions you might have. You can then either accept the offer or appeal it.[3]
Find Cheap Home Insurance
Insurify partners with top companies for real quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
USAA vs. other insurance companies
Many excellent insurers offer home insurance coverage. It’s a highly saturated property insurance market. Here’s how USAA stacks up against some of its top competitors.
USAA vs. Allstate
Allstate is the second-largest home insurance company in the U.S. by market share, with 9% of the market, beating out USAA by two spots. Both insurers offer numerous home insurance coverages and discounts. But Allstate is available to all homeowners, not just military members and their families.
USAA automatically includes replacement cost coverage, while it costs extra with Allstate. USAA also has the lower rate, with a $300,000 dwelling policy costing $1,954 per year. The same policy from Allstate costs $2,401 per year, on average.
USAA vs. Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual is the third-largest home insurance company in the U.S. by market share, with almost 7% of the market. Both insurance companies are reliable options with numerous coverages and discounts, but Liberty Mutual is available to more than just military members and their families.
Liberty Mutual offers some unique home insurance discounts, such as 10% off if you purchase your policy online. But if you qualify for it, USAA is typically the better option. It offers some of the lowest rates in the country, with a $300,000 dwelling policy costing an average of only $1,954 annually. Liberty Mutual provides replacement cost coverage with standard policies.
USAA home insurance FAQs
If you’re still not sure whether USAA is the right insurer for you, take a look at these answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about USAA home insurance.
Is USAA legitimate?
Yes. USAA is a legitimate insurance company. AM Best gives it an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating, which indicates its ability to pay out claims.
What is the average cost of USAA homeowners insurance?
The average cost of USAA homeowners insurance is $1,954 per year for a $300,000 dwelling policy, according to Insurify data. This is significantly cheaper than the national average of $2,584 for the same policy.
Is USAA good at paying claims?
Yes. USAA is good at paying claims. It earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), indicating that it’s very capable of paying out claims.
Who qualifies for USAA homeowners insurance?
Active military members, veterans, and certain family members qualify for USAA homeowners insurance. Call USAA to see if you qualify for coverage.
Is USAA insurance really cheaper?
In some cases, yes. USAA insurance can be cheaper than competitors. It has one of the cheapest annual premiums in the country, with an average annual rate of $1,954. But every insurance company determines rates differently, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.
Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.