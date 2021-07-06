How Does a Loss Assessment Deductible Apply to You?

If you’re a member of a condo association (COA) or homeowners association ( HOA ), then you’re likely to run into loss assessments. What’s more, if you’re a member of an HOA or COA, those associations may pass on the costs of their HOA /COA insurance deductibles onto members.

So how can you make your homeowners insurance or condo insurance policy work for you to absorb these costs? The answer is loss assessment coverage.

Are you sure you’re getting the best rate on your condo insurance? Compare condo insurance quotes now to see what low rates are available to you.