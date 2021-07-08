Condo Insurance vs. Homeowners Insurance: What’s the difference?

Dwelling Coverage

Dwelling coverage is the biggest difference between insuring a home and insuring a condo. Condo insurance is typically less expensive than homeowners insurance simply because condo owners need less dwelling coverage. Here’s why the average cost is so different.

In a homeowners insurance policy, the dwelling coverage portion covers the physical structure of your home from the roof down to the foundation. It also covers structures that aren’t attached to your home, like your pool, shed, or garage. Homeowners need to insure any structure on their property.

Condo owners don’t have this responsibility. Structures outside your condo building are owned by the homeowners association ( HOA ) or condo association, and the association’s insurance pays for damage to those structures. You still need dwelling coverage, but the dwelling portion of condo insurance covers damage that happens in the interior of your unit only. For example, if you accidentally start a fire while cooking and it destroys part of your kitchen, your insurance would pick up the tab for those damages.

Having the right amount of dwelling coverage is very important, regardless of whether you own a condo or a single-family house. Too much is a waste of money, but too little means you won’t have enough coverage to rebuild after property damage.