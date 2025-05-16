How much is home insurance in Pensacola?

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Pensacola is $5,577 for $300,000 in coverage with a $1,000 deductible. The cost of an insurance policy with the same amount of coverage but a $500 deductible is a bit higher, at $5,633 annually.

Premiums can range widely based on factors like the age of your home, your deductible, previous claims, and other details. That’s why it’s important to get an insurance quote from multiple companies to find the best fit for your Florida home insurance needs.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Florida

If your Pensacola home sustains damage from a covered loss, it’s critical to have enough dwelling coverage to repair or rebuild it.[3] To calculate the amount of dwelling coverage you need, consider factors like your home’s age, square footage, number of stories, architectural style, and interior features. However, the more dwelling coverage you choose to purchase, the more expensive your home insurance will be.

The table below highlights different dwelling coverage levels and how these amounts affect Florida home insurance premiums. The following average annual premiums reflect costs for a home insurance policy with a $1,000 deductible in Florida.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $4,142 $200,000 $7,848 $300,000 $10,675 $400,000 $14,140 $500,000 $17,473

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your home insurance deductible — the amount you pay out of pocket when you file a claim — is another factor that affects your homeowners insurance rate. A higher deductible could save you money on insurance rates, but you’ll need to have adequate savings for any out-of-pocket costs. Common deductible options are $500 and $1,000.

See the table below to understand how your deductible can affect average annual premium costs in Pensacola for policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $5,633 $1,000 $5,577

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Florida

Your location, including your city and specific ZIP code, can play a role in your Florida home insurance quote. Location-specific factors, like vandalism, weather events, proximity to fire stations, and more, can affect how much you pay for home insurance.

Below, you can see how insurance rates in Pensacola compare to other cities in Florida.

City Average Annual Premium Cape Coral $8,961 Fort Lauderdale $17,112 Hialeah $18,365 Hollywood $14,464 Jacksonville $4,245 Miami $17,208 Naples $9,319 Orlando $5,960 Pensacola $5,577 Port St. Lucie $13,157 Tallahassee $3,307 Tampa $6,440 The Villages $4,499 West Palm Beach $14,388