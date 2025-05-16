Home>Homeowners Insurance>Florida

Best Pensacola Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Security First, American Integrity, and State Farm offer the best homeowners insurance policies in Pensacola.

Michelle Lambright Black
Written byMichelle Lambright Black
Michelle Lambright Black
Michelle Lambright Black

Michelle Lambright Black is a credit expert, freelance writer, and founder of CreditWriter.com. She has over 20 years of experience writing and speaking about credit and money, and focuses on helping families and small business owners make smart, informed decisions about their credit, money, and financial products (including insurance). Michelle's work has appeared in publications such as Yahoo! Finance, Reader's Digest, Parents, FICO, Forbes, Bankrate, The Seattle Times, MarketWatch, BuySide from Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and more. She's also a three-time finalist for the best personal finance freelancer award from the Plutus Foundation. When she isn't writing or speaking about credit and money, Michelle loves to travel with her family or read a good book. You can connect with Michelle on Instagram or Twitter

Michelle has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Pensacola is $5,577 per year for a policy with a $1,000 deductible and $300,000 in dwelling coverage. Pensacola home insurance costs are much higher than the nationwide annual average of $2,584 but much lower than the Florida statewide average of $10,675.

Homeowners in Pensacola face steep insurance premiums because of the city’s vulnerability to hurricanes and tropical storms and the lack of competition. Several home insurance companies have recently exited the Florida market, leaving fewer choices for Pensacola homeowners.[1]

Here’s what you should know about finding home insurance in Pensacola, including the importance of comparing quotes and coverage options.

Quick Facts

  • Security First Insurance, American Integrity Insurance of Florida, and Florida Peninsula Insurance offer the cheapest home insurance rates in Pensacola on average.

  • The average annual cost of Pensacola homeowners insurance is $5,633 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $500 deductible.

  • Many homeowners in Pensacola may need to purchase additional flood and hurricane insurance to protect their properties from potential storm damage.[2]

Best home insurance companies in Pensacola

Although several insurance companies have recently left the Florida home insurance market, it’s still possible for Pensacola homeowners to find decent coverage options. The best Pensacola home insurance company for your situation depends on your location and specific coverage needs.

You can start your search below with three of the best home insurance companies offering coverage to Pensacola homeowners.

Best company for cheap rates: Security First

Security First

Security First Insurance has average home insurance rates in Pensacola that are thousands of dollars less than the average statewide premium. Security First has a signature home insurance plan with extensive protections, including personal property loss, equipment breakdown, and service line coverages.

The company also has unique optional add-ons, like coverages for scheduled personal property, identity theft protection, golf carts, hurricane screened enclosures and carports, and dog liability.

Pros

  • Coverage limits of up to $2 million available

  • Offers signature homeowners policy with extensive coverage

Cons

  • Excellent credit required for best rates

  • No option to bundle auto insurance

Best insurer for military personnel: American Integrity

American Integrity

If you’re a veteran or an active member of the military, American Integrity is a good option to consider for your Pensacola home insurance needs. The Florida-based insurance company offers a discount to active and retired military members for certain products. American Integrity has homeowners insurance rates that are well below the Florida state average.

Pros

  • Multiple discount opportunities available

  • Coverage help available from local insurance agents

Cons

  • No option to bundle auto insurance

  • May find lower rates elsewhere

Best insurer for rental properties: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$634/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$948/mo

State Farm could be a good choice for Pensacola home and condo owners who are looking for rental property coverage. Pensacola is a popular vacation destination, with thousands of vacation rental listings available at any given time. State Farm provides a range of customized home insurance options for rental property owners, including coverage for loss of rental income.

Pros

  • Rates lower than statewide average

  • Can bundle multiple insurance products for additional savings

Cons

  • Lower rates may be available elsewhere

  • Some competitors may offer more discount opportunities

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Pensacola to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Pensacola

Security First Insurance has the cheapest home insurance coverage in Pensacola. Compare quotes from different companies below to find the lowest rates on homeowners coverage. 

The average annual premiums reflect costs for home insurance policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Security First Insurance$1,898
American Integrity Insurance of Florida$2,105
Florida Peninsula Insurance$2,317
Armed Forces Insurance Exchange$2,492
ASI$2,900
Tower Hill Group$3,620
Bankers Insurance Group$3,958
Heritage Insurance Holdings$3,901
Chubb$4,131
HCI Group Inc.$4,465
State Farm$4,830
Allstate$5,294
People’s Trust Insurance$5,448
Nationwide$5,676
Universal P&C Insurance$10,461
Florida Farm Bureau Group$15,355
Citizens Property Insurance$15,982

Shop for Home Insurance in Pensacola

Insurify partners with top insurers for real quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How much is home insurance in Pensacola?

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Pensacola is $5,577 for $300,000 in coverage with a $1,000 deductible. The cost of an insurance policy with the same amount of coverage but a $500 deductible is a bit higher, at $5,633 annually.

Premiums can range widely based on factors like the age of your home, your deductible, previous claims, and other details. That’s why it’s important to get an insurance quote from multiple companies to find the best fit for your Florida home insurance needs.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Florida

If your Pensacola home sustains damage from a covered loss, it’s critical to have enough dwelling coverage to repair or rebuild it.[3] To calculate the amount of dwelling coverage you need, consider factors like your home’s age, square footage, number of stories, architectural style, and interior features. However, the more dwelling coverage you choose to purchase, the more expensive your home insurance will be.

The table below highlights different dwelling coverage levels and how these amounts affect Florida home insurance premiums. The following average annual premiums reflect costs for a home insurance policy with a $1,000 deductible in Florida.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$4,142
$200,000$7,848
$300,000$10,675
$400,000$14,140
$500,000$17,473

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your home insurance deductible — the amount you pay out of pocket when you file a claim — is another factor that affects your homeowners insurance rate. A higher deductible could save you money on insurance rates, but you’ll need to have adequate savings for any out-of-pocket costs. Common deductible options are $500 and $1,000.

See the table below to understand how your deductible can affect average annual premium costs in Pensacola for policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$5,633
$1,000$5,577

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Florida

Your location, including your city and specific ZIP code, can play a role in your Florida home insurance quote. Location-specific factors, like vandalism, weather events, proximity to fire stations, and more, can affect how much you pay for home insurance.

Below, you can see how insurance rates in Pensacola compare to other cities in Florida.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Cape Coral$8,961
Fort Lauderdale$17,112
Hialeah$18,365
Hollywood$14,464
Jacksonville$4,245
Miami$17,208
Naples$9,319
Orlando$5,960
Pensacola$5,577
Port St. Lucie$13,157
Tallahassee$3,307
Tampa$6,440
The Villages$4,499
West Palm Beach$14,388

Find Pensacola Home Insurance

Get personalized home insurance quotes in minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

What to know about owning a home in Pensacola

If you own a home in Pensacola, it’s smart to familiarize yourself with the following factors that could affect your homeowners insurance rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/6519b02a6d/weather-96x96-orange_042-heavy-rain.svg

    Hurricanes

    Finding an insurance company that offers supplemental hurricane coverage is essential as a Pensacola homeowner since standard home insurance policies typically don’t include this protection.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4ec24627d2/flood-coverage.svg

    Storm surge

    Due to Pensacola’s location along the coast, storm surge is a very real possibility. As a result, you should consider buying supplemental flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer to protect your property.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/1883c5aa7c/fire-and-lighting.svg

    High heat index

    Pensacola sometimes has a high heat index, especially during the summer months. In 2023, the city had 61 days with temperatures above 100°F, but 2024 was a milder year in the heat department. When heat waves happen, they have the potential to damage your property, and home insurance is unlikely to cover you since insurers typically consider these events to be normal wear and tear.

Pensacola home insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about homeowners insurance coverage in Pensacola, Florida.

  • The average cost of home insurance in Pensacola is $465 monthly and $5,577 annually for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. You’ll most likely also need to purchase a supplemental flood insurance policy, which will have an additional premium.

  • Security First Insurance has the cheapest homeowners insurance in Pensacola. Customers pay an average annual premium of $1,898 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. American Integrity Insurance of Florida and Florida Peninsula Insurance are two other affordable home insurance companies.

  • Finding affordable homeowners insurance in Florida can be a challenge due to several factors. Florida homeowners have been facing higher premiums due to insurers leaving the state, frequent damages from natural disasters, and a high number of insurance lawsuits.

  • Florida homeowners have several savings opportunities for homeowners insurance costs. A few tips to consider include getting insurance quotes from multiple companies, looking for discounts, raising your deductible, improving your credit, and bundling home and auto insurance together.

  • The average cost of a home insurance policy on a $500,000 house in Florida is $17,473 per year. As you increase the amount of dwelling coverage in your homeowners policy, your premiums will increase as well. 

    But Florida’s homeowners insurance rates are also significantly higher than the national average. In the United States, the average cost for a homeowners insurance policy with $500,000 in dwelling coverage is $3,984 per year.

Sources

  1. J.D. Power. "Home Insurer Exodus from Several States Creates Challenges and Opportunities, J.D. Power Finds."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by standard homeowners insurance?."
  3. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "A Consumer's Guide to Home Insurance."
Michelle Lambright Black
Michelle Lambright Black

Michelle Lambright Black is a credit expert, freelance writer, and founder of CreditWriter.com. She has over 20 years of experience writing and speaking about credit and money, and focuses on helping families and small business owners make smart, informed decisions about their credit, money, and financial products (including insurance). Michelle's work has appeared in publications such as Yahoo! Finance, Reader's Digest, Parents, FICO, Forbes, Bankrate, The Seattle Times, MarketWatch, BuySide from Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and more. She's also a three-time finalist for the best personal finance freelancer award from the Plutus Foundation. When she isn't writing or speaking about credit and money, Michelle loves to travel with her family or read a good book. You can connect with Michelle on Instagram or Twitter

Michelle has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.

Learn More
linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersSenior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate