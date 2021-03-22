Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.

Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.

For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications such as Yahoo! Finance, FinanceBuzz, Forbes Advisor, and more. Her work focuses on helping people understand their financial options, including their insurance choices. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.