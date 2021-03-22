9+ years in personal finance writing
Certified Financial Counselor
Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications such as Yahoo! Finance, FinanceBuzz, Forbes Advisor, and more. Her work focuses on helping people understand their financial options, including their insurance choices. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Media relations director for Insurance Information Institute
20+ years in insurance and communications
Impartial, independent expert
As Senior Director, Media Relations, for Insurance Information Institute, Mark serves as the non-profit’s national spokesperson, sharing information and education on a wide array of insurance issues.
Updated
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Table of contents
In the past five years, Florida has experienced several severe hurricanes, including Idalia, Helene, and Milton.[1] These storms caused billions of dollars in damage and emphasize the importance of maintaining the right insurance for your home.
In Florida, standard home insurance policies include hurricane coverage rather than it being a separate policy. But Florida residential policies have a separate deductible for losses due to hurricanes.[2] Homeowners may also need to purchase separate flood insurance to ensure they have coverage for flooding from hurricanes.
Here’s what hurricane insurance in Florida covers, what it excludes, and what you need to know to protect your home.
What is hurricane insurance in Florida?
Florida is highly susceptible to hurricanes. Numerous homeowners across the state have experienced significant losses in recent years, causing many insurers to leave the market.
Beyond this limited availability, hurricane insurance in Florida can also be confusing. Instead of being a stand-alone product, it’s a combination of multiple types of insurance coverage that protect your home and belongings.
In general, hurricane policies include:
Homeowners insurance: Your homeowners insurance policy pays to repair your home and replace damaged belongings after a hurricane.[5]
Wind endorsement: Florida law requires insurance companies to pay for windstorm damage.[6] But there are exceptions. Homeowners living in high-risk or coastal areas need to purchase a separate windstorm policy or add a windstorm endorsement to their home insurance.
Flood insurance: A flood insurance policy is a separate form of coverage. It pays for damage related to rising water, flooding, or storm surges.[7]
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What does hurricane insurance cover?
Together, homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and a windstorm endorsement (if necessary) can protect your home against most hurricane-related damage. With the right coverage in place, your insurance may pay for:
Roof damage, broken shingles, or windows
Ruined clothes, furniture, or other personal items
Temporary housing and additional living expenses
Which type of insurance applies depends on what caused the damage. After a hurricane, you may need to file claims with a hurricane insurance policy and a flood insurance policy.
The following table highlights the types of damage that each form of insurance covers:
Damage
Covered Under Hurricane Insurance?
Covered Under Flood Insurance?
|Heavy rain causes rising water to enter your home
|No
|Yes
|A falling tree smashes your window, causing rain to enter and damage your furniture
|Yes
|No
|Storm surges cause water to rise on the first floor of your home
|No
|Yes
Does Florida law require hurricane insurance?
Florida law doesn’t require homeowners to have hurricane insurance. But if you purchase your home with a mortgage, the lender may require you to maintain coverage until you’ve paid the loan in full.
Flood insurance is different. If you have a federally backed mortgage through the Federal Housing Administration or Department of Veterans Affairs, your lender has to make flood insurance mandatory. This applies to homes located in designated Special Flood Hazard Areas.[8]
Does homeowners insurance cover hurricane damage?
Homeowners insurance covers certain types of wind damage, but a separate hurricane deductible applies. This deductible takes effect only when a named hurricane causes the damage — tropical storms don’t meet this requirement.
Calculated as a percentage of your home’s insured value, a hurricane deductible applies on a calendar-year basis.
After a hurricane, your homeowners insurance pays for wind damage, damage to your personal belongings, and some types of water damage. But homeowners insurance doesn’t cover water damage caused by flooding. For that, you’d need a flood insurance policy.
Average cost of home insurance in Florida
The cost of homeowners insurance in Florida varies based on property value, proximity to the coast, and insurance company. The table below shows the average home insurance rates within the state:
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium: $300,000 Dwelling Coverage
|State Farm
|$4,824
|Nationwide
|$7,296
|Allstate
|$7,836
|Chubb
|$9,792
How hurricane deductibles work in Florida
A homeowners insurance policy has a set deductible for covered claims. Hurricane insurance works differently. If a designated hurricane damages your home, a hurricane deductible applies.
This deductible can range from 1% to 15% of your home’s value.
For example, if you own a $300,000 home with a hurricane deductible of 5% of the home’s value, you’d pay $15,000 out of pocket before your insurance kicks in.
Hurricane deductibles take effect when the National Hurricane Center issues a hurricane watch or warning for Florida. These deductibles remain in effect for 72 hours after the last hurricane watch or warning for any part of Florida.
For instance, say the National Hurricane Center issues a hurricane warning on Sept. 10 and issues the last warning on Sept. 14. The hurricane deductible would apply from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17 (72 hours after the last warning).
If multiple hurricanes occur in a calendar year — such as when Milton and Helene hit Florida within weeks of each other — you pay your hurricane deductible only once.
Why you need separate flood insurance
Flood insurance is separate from homeowners insurance policies, so not as many people have it. In fact, only 4% of homeowners in the U.S. have flood insurance policies, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
For Floridians, flood insurance is a key part of hurricane preparedness. Going without it can be a costly mistake. To illustrate this point, over the past 10 years, the NFIP has paid an average of $28,000 per claim.
If a hurricane damages your home and flooding follows, you could have an even larger repair bill due to flood damage. This is where flood insurance comes in.
The cost of flood insurance may be less expensive than you might expect. In Florida, flood insurance averages $2,213 per year. Coverage is available through private insurers or the NFIP.
While NFIP flood insurance is more accessible than private coverage, it has strict coverage limitations. This is particularly true for homeowners in high-risk areas. But if you have higher-value items to protect, private flood insurance allows you to choose higher coverage limits and customize your policy.
How to determine if you have enough coverage to rebuild
Being underinsured puts you in a financially risky position, especially when a hurricane hits. Review your coverage at least once per year to ensure you have adequate protection.
Here’s what you can do to confirm your coverage is sufficient:
Review your dwelling coverage. Dwelling coverage pays to rebuild your home’s structure. Be sure the dwelling coverage limit matches your home’s full replacement cost.
Opt for replacement cost coverage. When you purchase hurricane insurance, you can often choose between replacement cost value (RCV) and actual cash value (ACV). Because items depreciate over time, RCV allows you to repair or replace damaged items with brand-new versions, without deducting for depreciation.
Check for policy endorsements. Your policy may have endorsements for personal items, such as jewelry or sports equipment. If you have a jewelry collection or expensive sports equipment, verify that those items have adequate coverage.
Evaluate living expense needs. If your home is uninhabitable after a hurricane, you may need to rent temporary housing for weeks — or even months. Most homeowners insurance policies include additional living expense coverage to help with those costs, but check with your insurer to be sure.
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How to buy or update hurricane insurance
Follow these steps to buy hurricane insurance or change an existing policy:
1. Start early
The Florida hurricane season starts on June 1.[9] It’s a good idea to review your policy and make adjustments well ahead of that date to avoid any issues if a storm develops suddenly. In Florida, the best homeowners insurance companies include State Farm, Travelers, and the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation.
2. Review current coverage
If you have an existing policy, review your coverage limits, endorsements, policy exclusions, and deductibles. Your existing policy can give you a good idea of your current coverage and any changes needed.
3. Consider add-ons
You may need additional coverage if you’ve purchased valuables that exceed your coverage limits or if you’ve built an unattached structure.
4. Ask about discounts
In Florida, you can qualify for hurricane insurance discounts by installing storm-mitigation features. You may also qualify for multi-policy discounts.
5. Shop around
Request quotes from several insurance companies to compare rates and coverage options.
6. Purchase flood insurance
You can shop through the NFIP or a private insurer to buy a separate flood insurance policy.
Hurricane insurance in Florida FAQs
As a Florida homeowner, hurricane insurance is a must. As you shop for coverage, answers to the following frequently asked questions can help you choose the right insurance.
Is hurricane insurance required?
No. Hurricane insurance isn’t a legal requirement in Florida. But you’ll probably need hurricane insurance if you purchase a property with a mortgage.
How much does hurricane insurance cost in Florida?
For hurricane coverage, consider both homeowners insurance and flood insurance premiums. Homeowners insurance in Florida averages just less than $9,000 per year for $500,000 in coverage, according to Insurify data, while flood insurance costs about $2,200 per year.
What if you try to buy or change coverage right before a storm?
An insurance moratorium usually applies when a storm is imminent. This means you can’t purchase a new policy or modify your coverage until after the storm.
What discounts are available to lower your hurricane insurance premium?
The state of Florida requires insurers to provide customers with hurricane-mitigation discounts for making improvements to protect their homes. For example, you could earn a discount by installing shutters or replacing your garage door with a hurricane-resistant version.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
Default Coverage Assumptions
- Dwelling coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $1,000
- Personal property limit: $25,000
- Liability limit: $300,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.
Sources
- Florida State University Climate Center. "Hurricanes."
- Florida Department of Financial Services. "Florida's Hurricane Deductible."
- Consumer Federation of America. "Overburdened: The Dramatic Increase in Homeowners Insurance Premiums and its Impacts on American Homeowners."
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Hurricane Deductibles."
- Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by standard homeowners insurance?."
- Blaise Ingoglia, Florida's Chief Financial Officer. "Natural Disasters."
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Flood Insurance Basics."
- FEMA. "Understanding Flood Risk: Real Estate, Lending or Insurance Professionals."
- National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center. "Tropical Cyclone Climatology."
9+ years in personal finance writing
Certified Financial Counselor
Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications such as Yahoo! Finance, FinanceBuzz, Forbes Advisor, and more. Her work focuses on helping people understand their financial options, including their insurance choices. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Media relations director for Insurance Information Institute
20+ years in insurance and communications
Impartial, independent expert
As Senior Director, Media Relations, for Insurance Information Institute, Mark serves as the non-profit’s national spokesperson, sharing information and education on a wide array of insurance issues.