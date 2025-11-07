What to know about home insurance in St. Petersburg, FL

Standard home insurance may not cover all the perils your home may face in St. Petersburg. Understanding the most common policy exclusions and most likely perils can help you make the right insurance decisions for your home:

Hurricanes The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) gives St. Petersburg a 99.7/100 risk rating for hurricanes and lightning. Unfortunately, standard home insurance policies don’t cover hurricanes, which means homeowners in St. Pete may want to get an add-on hurricane insurance policy to protect their property.

Floods Just one inch of water can cause up to $25,000 worth of damage, and St. Petersburg faces a serious risk of flooding and water damage throughout the year. While a standard home insurance policy doesn’t cover flooding or water damage, you can purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or some private insurers.

Property crime Considering St. Petersburg’s population of less than 264,000 residents, it has a relatively high rate of property crime. In just July, August, and September 2025, 3,453 crimes were reported in the city — of which more than 850 were property-related crimes like burglary, theft, vandalism, or arson. If you’re the victim of a break-in or other property crime, a standard homeowners policy should cover your losses.[4]

Home insurance coverage for hurricanes and flooding

Hurricanes and windstorms are common in St. Petersburg, and standard homeowners insurance policies sometimes cover damage from these types of storms. But if you’re in a hurricane-prone area, you’ll need to purchase additional coverage to make sure your home is protected.

To protect your property from flood and water damage, you must purchase a separate flood insurance policy. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offers flood insurance through the NFIP, as do some private insurance companies.

You’ll generally be required to purchase flood insurance as a condition of your mortgage if you live in a flood zone or have a federally backed mortgage, like from the Federal Housing Administration or Department of Veterans Affairs.

Even though a standard homeowners policy covers damage caused by hurricanes and windstorms, you may have to pay special hurricane or wind deductibles if you make a claim for this type of damage. These special deductibles are pricier than your normal policy deductible and are usually set as a percentage of the insured value of your home.

Your policy will specify when and how the hurricane deductible may be triggered. This sometimes happens when the National Weather Service assigns a name to a tropical storm that’s expected to become a hurricane or when it defines the storm’s intensity in terms of wind speed, among other potential triggers. Windstorm deductibles typically don’t have a specific trigger and may apply after any type of wind damage.