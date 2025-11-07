Plutus Award winner
Updated
Table of contents
Although St. Petersburg, Florida, is known as the Sunshine City, its location on the Gulf Coast means it’s prone to severe weather, including hurricanes. Without sufficient home insurance or hurricane coverage, homeowners in St. Pete might struggle to recover from a major storm.
The average St. Petersburg homeowner pays $5,460 per year for home insurance with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data. If you’re ready to compare home insurance quotes in St. Petersburg, here’s what you need to know.
State Farm offers wind-mitigation discounts to homeowners who shore up their property against wind damage from severe storms.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) gives St. Petersburg a 99.7 risk rating for hurricanes and lightning.[1]
Florida homeowners who don’t qualify for home insurance through a private insurer may get a policy through Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, the state’s insurer of last resort.
Best home insurance companies in St. Petersburg
Many quality home insurance companies serve the St. Petersburg area. The best home insurance company to protect your home will depend on your specific situation, coverage needs, claims history, home value, risk factors, budget, and more.
As you begin your search, here are five of the best home insurance companies in St. Petersburg to consider.
State Farm: Best for wind-mitigation discounts
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$383/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$533/mo
In addition to offering some of the least expensive home insurance premiums in Florida, State Farm also encourages Floridians to shore up their homes against damage by providing a wind-mitigation discount.
You can save on your home insurance premiums by bundling home and auto insurance with State Farm. You can also take advantage of this insurer’s discounts for home security, hurricane-resistant windows, remaining claims-free, and proximity to a fire hydrant.
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
Highly rated mobile app
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Policies only available through an agent
High number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Fewer discounts than some competitors
Security First Insurance: Best for senior homeowners
Seniors aged 65 and older make up over 25% of the population of Pinellas County, where St. Petersburg is located. In fact, seniors are 23% of the population of St. Pete itself, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.[2] Security First Insurance offers a discount to St. Petersburg homeowners aged 55 or older that can help them save on their home insurance policy.
Lower rates than some competitors
Coverage for homes more than 30 years old
Number of available discounts, including wind-mitigation discounts
No AM Best financial strength rating
Car insurance not available
Poor reviews and numerous complaints on Better Business Bureau website
Armed Forces Insurance: Best for military families
Pinellas County, where St. Petersburg is located, is home to more than 71,000 veterans aged 18 and older. Both veterans and active-duty service members can purchase affordable home insurance coverage from Armed Forces Insurance.
This insurance company also offers a long list of insurance products and add-ons, including flood insurance, valuable items coverage, and water backup coverage.
Designed for the military community
Many available add-on coverages
Hurricane-mitigation discounts
Must join AFI to take out a home insurance policy
No AM Best financial strength rating
Not rated by J.D. Power for customer or claims satisfaction
Nationwide: Best for water damage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.4/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A+
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$566/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$877/mo
Due to its location on the Gulf Coast, St. Petersburg is susceptible to tropical storms, hurricanes, and flooding, which makes Nationwide’s smart home program an excellent option for extra protection against water damage. This program uses innovative water-detection devices (at no extra cost) to monitor moisture levels before they become a major problem. Enrolling in the program also qualifies you for a policy discount.
Standard coverage includes credit card fraud protection
Free periodic coverage review to ensure appropriate protection
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Optional contents replacement cost coverage only pays depreciated value
Poor reviews on the BBB website
High number of complaints with the NAIC
Citizens Property Insurance Corporation: Best for people who don’t qualify for other coverage
Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, a not-for-profit company created by the Florida Legislature, offers property insurance protection as “an insurer of last resort” in Florida. It offers property insurance and flood insurance to homeowners who can’t qualify for coverage elsewhere.
Policyholders pay premiums to fund this insurer, and Florida law requires Citizens to levy an assessment on policyholders in the wake of any storms that cause the insurance company to experience financial deficits.
Provides insurance to people who don’t qualify for other coverage
Rates are set by Florida law
Consistently works to remain solvent while maintaining coverage
May impose assessments on top of premiums after devastating storms
Policyholders may be reassigned to other insurers without warning
Policy prices can legally go up by 20% if reassigned
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in St. Petersburg to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How much is home insurance in St. Petersburg?
St. Petersburg homeowners pay an average home insurance premium of $455 per month, while the average home insurance premium for the entire state of Florida is $470 per month for $300,000 in dwelling coverage.
Factors like your home value, its age, size, building materials, safety measures, and security enhancements can all affect your insurance rates. Insurers will also consider your previous home insurance claims history when setting your rates.
Cheapest home insurance companies in St. Petersburg
Budget-conscious homeowners in St. Petersburg can choose from the cheapest home insurance companies in their ZIP code. Here, you can see a collection of rates offered by insurers at different dwelling coverage levels.
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|State Farm
|$4,656
|Nationwide
|$6,408
|Allstate
|$6,492
|Chubb
|$9,396
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|State Farm
|$6,480
|Allstate
|$9,804
|Nationwide
|$9,960
|Chubb
|$15,324
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|State Farm
|$8,736
|Allstate
|$14,004
|Nationwide
|$14,136
|Chubb
|$21,648
The state of home insurance in Florida
Florida homeowners pay the highest home insurance costs in the nation, which is mostly due to the threat of hurricanes. The National Centers for Environmental Information has found that hurricanes cause more financial damage than any other type of natural disaster.[3] Additionally, hurricanes have a regular and predictable season, meaning there are yearly insurance claims for damage related to these storms, in comparison to other types of disasters.
The threat of natural disasters, as well as fraud within the market, caused many insurers to leave Florida or go insolvent in recent years. The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has been working on insurance solutions, including offering Citizens Property Insurance Corporation as the insurer of last resort, which has helped to stabilize the state’s homeowners insurance market.
The state has also cracked down on fraud, and insurers are returning, yet insurance rates in Florida continue to be the most expensive in the U.S.
How much homeowners insurance do you need in St. Petersburg?
Unlike car insurance, you’re not legally required to carry home insurance. But most mortgage lenders require borrowers to get homeowners insurance coverage to protect the property during the life of the loan.
The following amounts of each coverage type would be appropriate for St. Petersburg homeowners:
Dwelling coverage: Your dwelling coverage amount should be enough to rebuild or repair your home to its original condition at current market rates. If your level falls below that mark, you should consider adding more coverage.
Other structures coverage: Garages, pools, sheds, and gazebos are considered other structures and require separate coverage from your main dwelling. Be sure you have enough other structures coverage to pay for the replacement cost.
Loss of use coverage: If your home becomes uninhabitable, loss of use coverage will pay for you and your family’s temporary or extended lodging and food.
Personal property coverage: Most personal property coverage offers a minimum coverage amount ranging between 50% and 70% of your dwelling coverage limit. You may want coverage that allows you to replace either your most important personal effects or your full home inventory.
Personal liability coverage: While personal liability coverage typically has a minimum coverage of $100,000, insurance experts recommend personal liability coverage policy limits that range between $300,000 and $500,000, or purchasing an excess liability or umbrella policy.
Medical payments coverage: The typical minimum medical payment coverage is $100,000, but experts recommend carrying between $300,000 and $500,000 in coverage or getting an excess liability or umbrella policy.
What to know about home insurance in St. Petersburg, FL
Standard home insurance may not cover all the perils your home may face in St. Petersburg. Understanding the most common policy exclusions and most likely perils can help you make the right insurance decisions for your home:
Hurricanes
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) gives St. Petersburg a 99.7/100 risk rating for hurricanes and lightning. Unfortunately, standard home insurance policies don’t cover hurricanes, which means homeowners in St. Pete may want to get an add-on hurricane insurance policy to protect their property.
Floods
Just one inch of water can cause up to $25,000 worth of damage, and St. Petersburg faces a serious risk of flooding and water damage throughout the year. While a standard home insurance policy doesn’t cover flooding or water damage, you can purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or some private insurers.
Property crime
Considering St. Petersburg’s population of less than 264,000 residents, it has a relatively high rate of property crime. In just July, August, and September 2025, 3,453 crimes were reported in the city — of which more than 850 were property-related crimes like burglary, theft, vandalism, or arson. If you’re the victim of a break-in or other property crime, a standard homeowners policy should cover your losses.[4]
Home insurance coverage for hurricanes and flooding
Hurricanes and windstorms are common in St. Petersburg, and standard homeowners insurance policies sometimes cover damage from these types of storms. But if you’re in a hurricane-prone area, you’ll need to purchase additional coverage to make sure your home is protected.
To protect your property from flood and water damage, you must purchase a separate flood insurance policy. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offers flood insurance through the NFIP, as do some private insurance companies.
You’ll generally be required to purchase flood insurance as a condition of your mortgage if you live in a flood zone or have a federally backed mortgage, like from the Federal Housing Administration or Department of Veterans Affairs.
Even though a standard homeowners policy covers damage caused by hurricanes and windstorms, you may have to pay special hurricane or wind deductibles if you make a claim for this type of damage. These special deductibles are pricier than your normal policy deductible and are usually set as a percentage of the insured value of your home.
Your policy will specify when and how the hurricane deductible may be triggered. This sometimes happens when the National Weather Service assigns a name to a tropical storm that’s expected to become a hurricane or when it defines the storm’s intensity in terms of wind speed, among other potential triggers. Windstorm deductibles typically don’t have a specific trigger and may apply after any type of wind damage.
How to get home insurance in St. Petersburg
When you’re ready to get homeowners insurance in St. Petersburg, follow these steps:
Get it before you need it. Insurers typically don’t let homeowners buy hurricane coverage or flood insurance within days of a major storm’s predicted landfall. So plan ahead, and purchase a policy well before the weather turns.
Compare quotes from multiple insurance companies. Getting quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find the most affordable rates for the coverage you need. It’s especially a good idea for Floridians to shop around, considering the high cost of home insurance in the Sunshine State.
Ask about the FAIR Plan. If you’re unable to qualify for a policy through a private insurance company, you may be eligible for a Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan through Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. These plans offer home insurance to homeowners who are entitled to insurance through the private market but don’t qualify.
Figure out your specific coverage needs. The minimum coverage your lender requires may not be enough. Crunch the numbers to determine exactly how much dwelling, other structures, loss of use, personal property, personal liability, and medical payments coverage you actually need.
Buy your policy. Setting up automatic payments can ensure you never forget a bill and protect you from an accidental lapse in coverage.
Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Florida
Home insurance rates vary from city to city in Florida. Differences in weather patterns, population statistics, crime rates, home values, distance to first responders, flood and fire risk factors, and other location-specific variances can affect home insurance rates from one ZIP code to the next.
The table below outlines annual home insurance rates in several Florida cities.
City
Average Annual Premium
|Tallahassee
|$3,156
|Gainesville
|$3,180
|Jacksonville
|$3,600
|Orlando
|$4,608
|Tampa
|$5,460
|Palm Bay
|$6,276
|Cape Coral
|$7,716
|Port Saint Lucie
|$11,880
|Miami
|$13,740
St. Petersburg homeowners insurance FAQs
If you’re looking for homeowners insurance in St. Petersburg, the answers to the following common questions can help in the insurance-shopping process.
The average monthly rate of home insurance is $455 in St. Petersburg. But this cost doesn’t include flood insurance coverage, which virtually every homeowner in St. Petersburg should carry on top of their standard home policy. Adding flood coverage will increase the total cost of home insurance coverage, but it’ll better protect your home and finances.
Security First Insurance has the lowest premiums, according to Insurify data, with an average annual cost of $4,630 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.
The best home insurance company in St. Petersburg depends on what you need from your home insurance policy. Insurify data indicates that State Farm is the best insurer for wind mitigation, Security First is best for seniors, Armed Forces Insurance is best for military families, and Nationwide is best for water damage mitigation.
It’s a good idea to review and update your home insurance coverage at least once per year and anytime you’ve had a major life change or milestone. Since most homeowners policies last for one year, plan on reviewing your coverage each year when it’s time to renew.
Homeowners should insure their property for at least 80% of the home’s replacement cost, or else their insurance company may not cover the full claim amount made against the policy. This rule is an industry standard that homeowners should adhere to.
Homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flood damage. You must purchase a separate flood insurance policy to protect yourself from flooding.
While a standard homeowners insurance policy does cover most types of damage incurred during a hurricane, it doesn’t cover hurricane-related flooding. Also, you may have to pay a hurricane deductible, which is higher than your standard deductible.
If you’re unable to qualify for a policy through a private insurance company, you may be eligible for a Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan through Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. These plans offer coverage to homeowners who are entitled to insurance through the private market but don’t qualify.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
Default Coverage Assumptions
- Dwelling coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $1,000
- Personal property limit: $25,000
- Liability limit: $300,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.
