Hurricane Insurance: What You Need to Know

Hurricane Coverage on Standard Home Insurance

“Hurricane insurance” isn’t a discrete type of policy that you can purchase.

Instead, your homeowners policy might include coverage for wind damage. One caveat? Policies in high-risk areas, like the states listed above, don’t typically include windstorm coverage. And no homeowners policy, regardless of where you live, covers flood damage. A separate flood insurance policy can be purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Flood insurance is required by law for some homes, especially those in high-risk areas.

Part of the reason flood insurance is such an undertaking is because flood waters cause more damage per square foot than nearly any other type of disaster. When homeowners file flood insurance claims, they’re often very costly. The NFIP exists to ensure all property owners have access to this type of coverage —if it were in the hands of private insurance companies, it would be much more difficult to find and pay for.

Flood damage and wind damage are the primary types of hurricane damage, so it’s important to maintain coverage against both of these threats, whether it’s as part of your normal homeowners policy or an additional policy. Check with your insurance company to see if they offer extra coverage for windstorm damage.

The combination of coverages from a homeowners insurance policy including coverage for living expenses and replacement cost helps victims of hurricanes get by during the waiting period between claim filing and moving forward with repairs to their home. The average cost of flood insurance will vary based on the risk posed in a policyholder’s specific area. Talk to an insurance agent to get a better idea of how much it will cost to add that type of coverage to your policy.