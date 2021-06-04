Hurricane Deductible in Florida: 6 Things Homeowners Need to Know

The best time for property owners in Florida to look at their insurance policy is before hurricane season starts. But if you’re already in the middle of hurricane season, which goes from June 1 to November 30, it’s not too late to review your hurricane deductible in Florida.

If you’re in a high-risk coastal area, you might wonder what your insurance company covers. The good news is that most property insurance covers hurricanes. However, you’ll generally pay a higher deductible for hurricane damage.

To better understand the hurricane deductible in Florida and when it applies, here’s a guide for homeowners.

