Health Insurance Knowledge

Whether you need help comparing your Medicare options, or just want a plainly worded explanation of some health insurance terminology, we have the information you need to feel good about your health insurance choices.

Editor Picks

The 10 Best & Worst Medicare Advantage Plans

The 10 Best & Worst Medicare Advantage Plans

8 min. read|February 14, 2023

Medicare Premiums & Tax Deductions: Here’s How To Save Big

6 min. read|January 18, 2023

How To Get Medicare To Cover Dental Implants—Our Best Tips

4 min. read|January 18, 2023

How To Get Medicare To Cover Hip Replacements (It’s Easy!)

8 min. read|January 18, 2023

Medicare & Ambulances: How To Get It Covered & Save Money

5 min. read|January 18, 2023

What Is a Health Savings Account and How Does It Work?

6 min. read|February 15, 2023
View more

Learn the Basics

What Is a Health Insurance Deductible?

What Is a Health Insurance Deductible?

What is a health insurance deductible, how does it affect your health insurance cost, and how do you choose the right one? Learn more.
5 min. read|February 23, 2023
5 Of The Best Sites to Compare Medicare

5 Of The Best Sites to Compare Medicare

There are so many ways to compare Medicare plans— which is best for you? Depending on where you live, you could have hundreds of options for Medicare plans. Understanding and sorting through your options is how you get the best from Medicare. But that’s easier said than done. No wonder so many compa…
8 min. read|February 21, 2023
Do I Need Health Insurance Coverage?

Do I Need Health Insurance Coverage?

Going without health insurance coverage can have serious financial repercussions. Here’s what you need to know.
6 min. read|February 17, 2023
When is Health Insurance Open Enrollment?

When is Health Insurance Open Enrollment?

When is health insurance open enrollment? It varies by plan but typically occurs in the fall, with coverage to begin on Jan. 1 of the next calendar year.
4 min. read|January 12, 2023
How To Switch Back to Medicare From Advantage Plans

How To Switch Back to Medicare From Advantage Plans

Everything you need to know.
5 min. read|February 28, 2023
Are Health Insurance Premiums Tax-Deductible?

Are Health Insurance Premiums Tax-Deductible?

Usually, if you pay for medical insurance yourself, you can deduct the health insurance premiums from your taxes. Learn more.
7 min. read|February 15, 2023
View more

Insights

There’s No Place Like Home: States with the Best Home Health Care

There’s No Place Like Home: States with the Best Home Health Care

Are residents in your state healthy at home? These are the ten states with the best home healthcare services.
11 min. read|February 21, 2023
Which States Experienced the Greatest Increases in Medicare Costs?

Which States Experienced the Greatest Increases in Medicare Costs?

Over the past decade, these states have seen the greatest rise in Medicare spending.
10 min. read|February 28, 2023
Breathe Easy: States with the Greatest Decline in Smoking

Breathe Easy: States with the Greatest Decline in Smoking

Cigarette use has been on the decline over the past decade, but these states are standouts for their decline in smoking.
8 min. read|February 28, 2023
How Much Sleep You Get Can Say A LOT About You

How Much Sleep You Get Can Say A LOT About You

The science of sleep quotes by gender, employment, marital status, and education
5 min. read|November 15, 2022
A Growing Epidemic: States with the Highest Young Adult Vaping Rates

A Growing Epidemic: States with the Highest Young Adult Vaping Rates

Traditional cigarette use among youths may be decreasing, but 18-24-year-olds in these states vape at the highest rates.
8 min. read|February 28, 2023
Spread of COVID-19 in the United States Over Time

Spread of COVID-19 in the United States Over Time

Updated daily to reflect the latest reported cases, this page documents the spread of COVID-19 in the United States through an interactive map and chart.
2 min. read|November 15, 2022
View more

Health Insurance by Type

Medicare Part D: How To Enroll At The Best Time

Medicare Part D: How To Enroll At The Best Time

Trying to save money on Medicare prescription drug plans? Medicare Part D coverage (PDP) enrollment might be the answer.

Could Medicare Plan G Save You Money in 2021? Find Out How

Could Medicare Plan G Save You Money in 2021? Find Out How

The additional benefits of this supplemental plan could reduce your medical expenses by filling in the coverage gaps left by basic Medicare health insurance.

How To Get The Best ESRD Medicare: Plan Options & Tips

How To Get The Best ESRD Medicare: Plan Options & Tips

For people with kidney disease, Medicare can help cover essential services like dialysis and transplants—-but the rules are complicated. We can help you navigate the details. We can also help you sort through your coverage options when you use the Insurify Medicare plan comparison tool. Enter your…

What’s a High-Deductible Health Plan and How Does It Work?

What’s a High-Deductible Health Plan and How Does It Work?

A high-deductible health plan can give you lower monthly premiums. But you’ll pay more out of pocket before coverage begins to pay your medical bills.

View more

Medicare Advantage by State

Latest Articles

Does Health Insurance Cover Plastic Surgery Costs?

Does Health Insurance Cover Plastic Surgery Costs?

5 min. read|February 21, 2023
How Do Medicare Advantage Plans Work? A Brief Guide

How Do Medicare Advantage Plans Work? A Brief Guide

7 min. read|February 14, 2023
What to Do if Your Health Insurance Claim Is Denied

What to Do if Your Health Insurance Claim Is Denied

6 min. read|February 13, 2023
How Are Health Insurance Premiums Calculated?

How Are Health Insurance Premiums Calculated?

4 min. read|February 9, 2023
How Long Does Health Insurance Last After You Quit a Job?

How Long Does Health Insurance Last After You Quit a Job?

7 min. read|February 8, 2023
How to Get Health Insurance Without a Job

How to Get Health Insurance Without a Job

8 min. read|January 4, 2023
View more