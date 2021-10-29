The 10 Best & Worst Medicare Advantage Plans

What Are the Top-Rated Medicare Advantage Plans?

Top rated plans offer additional coverage options and excellent customer service for an affordable price. Below are the best-rated Medicare Advantage plans that scored highest among the hundreds of plans that we analyzed.

Top Medicare Advantage Plans in America 1. KelseyCare Advantage Rx, Texas - Score: 81.71 (Tie) 1. CareOne PLUS, Florida - Score: 81.71 (Tie) 3. Anthem MediBlue Prime Select, Ohio - Score: 81.30 4. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO Basic Rx, Massachusetts - Score: 80.79 5. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO Saver Rx, Massachusetts - Score: 80.09 6. KelseyCare Advantage Essential+Choice (No Rx), Texas - Score: 79.63 (Tie) 6. KelseyCare Advantage Essential (No Rx), Texas - Score: 79.63 (Tie) 8. Essence Advantage Select, Missouri - Score: 78.38 (Tie) 8. Aetna Medicare Gold Advantage Prime, Missouri - Score: 78.38 (Tie) 8. Essence Advantage Select, Illinois - Score: 78.38 (Tie)

While you may not have access to the exact plan, you should take note of the providers that make this list.

#1 KelseyCare Advantage Rx, Texas

Insurify Composite Score: 81.71 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Drug Deductible: $100

Annual Out-of-pocket Limit: $3,450

There are a lot of low price tags all over the plan that received our highest marks. That includes $0 for a primary care or preventive care visit. And $0 for hearing aids is a big win. Basic dental, hearing, and vision care is also covered.

While many services or equipment do come with higher copays or coinsurance rates, the low threshold for out-of-pocket expenses helps reign in costs. Not to mention, this plan comes with great customer reviews for service.

#1 CareOne PLUS, Florida

Insurify Composite Score: 81.71 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Drug Deductible: $0

Annual Out-of-pocket Limit: $1,500

This CareOne Plus plan offers a lot of value to its enrollees. You’ll find low-cost prescription co-pays, plus $0 copays to see a primary care doctor, specialist, or for preventative checkups. There’s also no copays for diagnostic procedures and lab services.

You also receive generous hearing, vision, and dental benefits for all routine care. And mental health service copays are all set at $0 per visit. Inpatient care at the hospital or in skilled nursing facilities also come with some of the lowest copays around. It’s no wonder this plan tops our list.

We should note that, depending on where you live, this plan may have slightly higher costs.

#3 Anthem MediBlue Prime Select, Ohio

Insurify Composite Score: 81.30

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Drug Deductible: $0

Annual Out-of-pocket Limit: $3,450

Though this plan has a limited service area compared to other Anthem plans in Ohio, it packs a lot of benefits into the plan. The first thing you should notice is the $0 monthly premium, drug deductible, and health deductible. Plus a very low out-of-pocket limit.

But this plan also offers low-cost prescription copays, and low-cost visits to see primary care, preventive care, and specialist doctors. Finally, you should also note that you get generous coverage for hearing, preventive dental, and routine vision.

#4 Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO Basic Rx, Massachusetts

Insurify Composite Score: 80.79

Monthly Premium: $61

Annual Drug Deductible: $225

Annual Out-of-pocket Limit: $3,450

This plan includes low co-pays for generic prescription drugs, doctor visits (for both primary care physicians and specialists), diabetes supplies, and preventive dental. You’ll also find competitive rates for diagnostic procedures, lab services, and diagnostic imaging. Plus $0 copays for some vision care, mental health services, and rehabilitation services.

Although comprehensive dental is not included, you can choose to add that supplemental benefit for just $17 a month.

#5 Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO Saver Rx, Massachusetts

Insurify Composite Score: 80.09

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Drug Deductible: $250

Annual Out-of-pocket Limit: $7,550

Here’s a plan with a $0 monthly premium, plus $0 copays for Tier 1 drugs from preferred retailers. You’ll also find $0 copays for preventive care office visits, preventive dental care (except fluoride treatments)

However, this plan doesn’t offer much by way of comprehensive dental. Further, the out-of-pocket limit is set higher than several plans on this list. Even so, people who prefer “paying when using” vs “paying upfront” would do well with this top-tier plan.

#6 KelseyCare Advantage Essential+Choice (No Rx), Texas

Insurify Composite Score: 79.63 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Drug Deductible: $0

Annual Out-of-pocket Limit: $3,450

So long as you don’t mind buying your prescription coverage a la carte, this plan offers you a ton of low-cost benefits. That includes $0 copays for in-network visits for primary care and preventive services. And just $20 to see a specialist. That’s in addition to routine dental, vision, and hearing care.

The main benefit of this plan is that it allows you to access out-of-network care if you need it. Though out-of-network care is more expensive, the flexibility is useful for seniors with special healthcare needs.

#6 KelseyCare Advantage Essential (No Rx), Texas

Insurify Composite Score: 79.63 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Drug Deductible: $0

Annual Out-of-pocket Limit: $3,450

Again, this is a plan that does not provide prescription drug coverage. Even so, you’ll find a lot of low-cost benefits. That means $0 copays for primary care, preventive, and vision visits. Plus $20 copays for specialist, hearing, and mental health visits.

Routine dental clocks in at $25 for routine care. But there is no coverage for comprehensive dental. All-in-all, this is a solid plan for seniors with basic needs.

#8 Essence Advantage Select, Missouri

Insurify Composite Score: 78.38 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Drug Deductible: $0

Annual Out-of-pocket Limit: $2,900

This plan found its way onto the list because of the low-cost care it offers Medicare beneficiaries. That includes $0 copays for Tier 1 and Tier 2 drugs from preferred retailers. Plus, $0 copays for preventive and primary care office visits, some diagnostic services, preventive dental, and routine vision.

The main drawback is that this plan doesn’t offer coverage for hearing aids, though hearing exams have a low $20 copay. On a final note, your actual plan costs may change depending on your county.

#8 Aetna Medicare Gold Advantage Prime, Missouri

Insurify Composite Score: 78.38 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Drug Deductible: $0

Annual Out-of-pocket Limit: $3,450

Tied for eighth place, this plan has a services area that’s fairly limited compared to others, though the premium, plan deductible, and prescription drug deductible are $0. This plan offers great co-pay rates for vision, dental, hearing, and mental health services and also offers low coinsurance for diabetic supplies. This plan’s CMS rating is 4.5 stars out of 5.

#8 Essence Advantage Select, Illinois

Insurify Composite Score: 78.38 (Tie)

Monthly Premium: $0

Annual Drug Deductible: $0

Annual Out-of-pocket Limit: $1,900

Not only does this plan have a $0 premium, drug deductible, and health deductible, it also has one of the lowest out-of-pocket limits in the country. Plus $0 copays for Tier 1 and Tie 2 drugs from preferred retailers.

You’ll get $0 copays for preventive and primary care visits, preventive dental, and routine vision. However, you won’t find any coverage for hearing aids or comprehensive dental. But overall, this is a great, low-cost plan.