Different types of Medicare

Medicare includes multiple different types of coverage. Here’s a closer look at each part of Medicare.

Medicare Part A

Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) helps policyholders pay for inpatient care. Depending on your situation, Medicare Part A might cover inpatient care within hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, hospice care, and some home healthcare services.[3]

Most people qualify for premium-free Part A, which means you won’t face a monthly premium. If you don’t qualify for premium-free Part A, you may have the option to purchase Part A coverage. The monthly premium in 2024 is either $278 or $505 each month. Your premium will depend on how long you — or your spouse — worked and paid Medicare taxes. In order to buy Part A, you’ll need to sign up for Part B.[3]

Medicare Part B

Medicare Part B (medical insurance) covers medically necessary healthcare services. Additionally, it can cover preventative services, like screenings for certain health issues and wellness visits. Part B can also cover clinical research, ambulance services, and mental health services.[5]

Unlike Medicare Part A, everyone pays a premium for Part B. The standard monthly premium amount in 2024 is $174.70. But if you earn above a certain threshold, you may pay more for coverage.[1]

Medicare Part C

Medicare Part C, or Medicare Advantage, is a type of insurance plan available through private insurers approved by Medicare.

For people who join a Medicare Advantage plan, the plan will provide all your Part A and Part B coverage. Since Medicare pays a fixed amount to the company for your care each month, private companies must follow the rules Medicare determines.

Depending on your situation, you might choose to purchase extra coverage through Medicare Advantage plans, like vision, dental, and hearing insurance.[6]

Medicare Part D

Medicare Part D offers prescription drug coverage. To get this coverage, you usually must join a Medicare-approved plan that provides drug coverage. You’ll pair this prescription drug coverage with other types of Medicare coverage.

While the cost of covered prescriptions may vary, Part D must provide a minimum level of coverage set by Medicare.[1]