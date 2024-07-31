Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage

Types of Medicare Advantage plans

Medicare Advantage is also known as Medicare Part C. Private insurance companies contract with the federal government to offer Part C plans to Medicare beneficiaries. These plans often combine the coverage that would be available under Parts A, B, and D but offer some additional coverage options as well.

Advantage plans must cover all the medical services that traditional Medicare would. But in addition to this basic coverage, they often pay for other services you may need, such as vision care or hearing aids. But such plans may limit you to seeing doctors only within the plan’s network and may require referrals to see specialists.[3]

Here are the different types of MA plans:

HMO: Health maintenance organizations typically cover care only if an in-network doctor provides it or in an emergency. HMOs typically also require referrals before covering specialists. Most HMOs cover prescriptions, but if you select an insurance company that doesn’t, you can’t get a separate Medicare drug plan.

HMOPOS: HMO point-of-service plans are similar to regular HMOs, but they offer an out-of-network benefit, so you may be able to receive some covered services with a provider not in the HMO’s network. But you’ll usually pay a higher deductible and co-insurance for out-of-network care.

PPO: Preferred provider organizations also have a network of providers. While you can typically go out of network, you’ll usually have to pay higher out-of-pocket costs. Most PPOs offer prescription drug coverage. If yours doesn’t, you can join a separate Medicare prescription plan.

PFFS: Private fee-for-service plans establish how much the plan will pay for medical care and how much you’ll pay. You can go to any Medicare-approved doctor or provider that accepts the plan’s terms. But if you visit a provider that doesn’t accept its payment terms and conditions, the plan will only pay for emergency services. Your plan may also allow balance billing, so you’d have to pay the difference between the provider’s customary charges and Medicare’s payments. Some PFFS plans cover prescription drugs, but not all do. If yours doesn’t, you can get a separate Medicare prescription plan.

SNP: Special needs plans offer benefits and services to people with specific health conditions. For example, you may be eligible for an SNP if you have certain chronic conditions, like dementia; if you live in a facility or need the same level of care as someone who does; or if you’re eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. SNPs could be either PPO, HMO, or HMOPOS plans. The key difference is that they focus on providing benefits and services to your unique healthcare needs.

Costs associated with Medicare Advantage plans

Medicare Advantage costs vary by plan but typically include premiums, deductibles, copays, and co-insurance. These costs are often higher when you see out-of-network providers.

The average Medicare Advantage premium is $18.50 per month in 2024, according to the National Council on Aging.[5] But NCOA reports some plans cost as little as $0 and others cost more than $200 monthly.

It’s important to note that you must join Medicare Parts A and B to be eligible for Medicare Advantage. You’ll pay those premiums as well as the Part C premiums.

Part C plans have a maximum out-of-pocket spending limit of $8,850 as of 2024. This caps the amount you could pay out of pocket. Some plans set lower caps voluntarily, but caps can’t be higher.

Eligibility criteria for Medicare Advantage plans

You must meet the following criteria to be eligible for MA plans:

You must enroll in Medicare Part A and B.

You must live in the service area covered by the plan you’re enrolling in.

You can’t have end-stage renal disease at the time of enrollment.

You’re only allowed to join, switch, or drop an Advantage plan when you first sign up for Medicare, during open enrollment, or during a special enrollment period triggered by a qualifying life event.

Medicare’s open enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 annually, while the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period is from Jan. 1 to March 31.