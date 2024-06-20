What Is Medicare Part B, and What Does It Cover?

How much Medicare Part B costs

Medicare aims to provide low-cost health insurance for seniors on limited incomes. But you’ll have to kick in some of your own cash for Part B, similar to employer-sponsored plans and Affordable Care Act Plans (also called Obamacare) plans. Here’s a breakdown of key costs as of 2024.

Medicare Part B premiums

Your tax-filing status and annual income determine how much you pay for Medicare Part B. Your cost is usually deducted from your Social Security benefits. Most people pay $174.70 per month, which is the cheapest premium available. If you earn a higher income, you may pay more, as shown here.

Single Filers Married Filing Jointly Married Filing Separately Monthly Premium $103,000 or less Up to $206,000 Up to $103,000 $174.70 More than $103,000 up to $129,000 More than $206,000 up to $258,000 N/A $244.60 More than $129,000 up to $161,000 More than $258,000 up to $322,000 N/A $349.40 More than $161,000 up to $193,000 More than $322,000 up to $386,000 N/A $454.20 More than $193,000 but less than $500,000 More than $386,000 but less than $750,000 More than 103,000 but less than $397,000 $559 $500,000 or more $750,000 or more $397,000 or more $594

Medicare Part B deductibles

The annual Part B deductible is $240. You pay this amount out of your own pocket before Medicare starts covering services.

Unlike Part A, in which a deductible applies each time you’re hospitalized, you’ll only pay your Part B deductible once each year. The deductible resets each year.

Medicare Part B co-insurance

Co-insurance comes into play after you meet the deductible. For most doctor services, outpatient therapy, and durable medical equipment, you’ll pay 20% of the cost.

Unfortunately, Medicare Part B doesn’t limit the annual co-insurance costs.