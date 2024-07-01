Who’s Eligible for Medicare, and How Do You Enroll?

The parts of Medicare and what they cover

Medicare has several parts, each generally labeled with a different letter. Understanding what each part covers can help you decide which options will work best for your healthcare needs.

Here are the details you need to know about what each part of Medicare covers, how much it costs, and who provides it.

Part A: Hospital insurance

Medicare Part A is a limited health insurance program that only pays for hospital stays. Part A will cover the following situations:

Inpatient hospital care

Inpatient care in a skilled nursing facility

Hospice care

Some home healthcare

Most people don’t have to pay for Medicare benefits for hospital insurance because they qualify for premium-free Part A. To qualify, you only need to have paid for Medicare through your payroll taxes for at least 10 years under Medicare-covered employment.

Part B: Medical insurance

Medicare Part B is the kind of medical insurance that most people are familiar with. This part of Medicare helps you pay for things like outpatient care, doctor appointments, home healthcare, preventive care, and durable medical equipment (like walkers or wheelchairs). Part B doesn’t cover any prescription drugs.

You’ll pay a monthly premium for Medicare Part B — $174.70 in 2024. Most people on Medicare pay their premium by having it deducted from their monthly Social Security benefits.

Medicare Part B also has an annual deductible of $240 (as of 2024) that you must meet before your Medicare benefits kick in. Once you’ve met the deductible, you’ll pay a 20% co-insurance amount for every Medicare-approved service you receive.

Parts A and B together form what’s known as Original Medicare, and the federal government provides it. Original Medicare is not available through private insurance companies.

Part C: Medicare Advantage

Medicare Part C is an alternative to Original Medicare that allows you to get all your Medicare coverage through a medical insurance provider. A Medicare Advantage plan is a Medicare-approved health insurance plan that bundles Part A, Part B, and usually includes Part D, or prescription drug coverage.

Many beneficiaries choose a Medicare Advantage plan because it has lower out-of-pocket costs than Original Medicare plus Part D, or because it offers benefits that Original Medicare doesn’t, such as vision, dental, and hearing services.[5]

Generally, if you have a Medicare Advantage plan, you won’t need to also buy a Part D prescription drug plan.

It’s also important to note that you can’t buy a Medicare Advantage plan and a Medigap plan, which helps you afford the out-of-pocket costs of Original Medicare, at the same time. You must choose one or the other.

Keep Reading: Can You Go Back to Original Medicare from an Advantage Plan?

Part D: Prescription drug coverage

Original Medicare, which includes Parts A and B, doesn’t cover prescription drugs. Medicare Part D is an optional Medicare plan that helps you pay for the cost of prescription drugs.

You can purchase a Medicare prescription drug plan separately as a supplement to your Original Medicare, or you can purchase a Medicare Advantage Plan (Medicare Part C), which includes prescription drug coverage.

Medigap (Plan G or K)

Medigap coverage helps you pay the copayment or co-insurance amounts required for Part A and Part B coverage. You can only qualify for Medigap coverage if you have Original Medicare (aka Medicare Part A and Part B). Medigap is also known as Medicare supplemental plans. Each Medigap policy only covers one person, so spouses each need to buy their own Medigap plan.

You can’t use a Medigap policy with a Medicare Advantage (Part C) policy. You must choose one or the other.