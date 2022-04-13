How To Get Medicare To Cover Dental Implants—Our Best Tips

What Are Dental Implants?

Dental implants are a popular and permanent way to replace lost teeth. They are a popular though expensive alternative to dentures. They work by inserting a screw in place of the root of your tooth. Once the screw is acclimated to your jaw, it is capped with a crown. The metal screw fuses with your jawbone and can strengthen your oral health overall. Dental implants look and feel like your natural teeth.

For patients needing all their teeth replaced, dentures on implants are available. There are many types of dentures on implants, including:

Permanent dentures

Removable dentures

Hybrid dentures

Whatever type of dental implant you need, the complicated process is expensive. The process often includes oral surgery and extensive follow-up care. You will also need to spread the procedure out over several weeks and several office visits. This allows time for the jawbone and metal to fuse.

Dental implants cost anywhere from $1,500 to $25,000 depending on your oral health condition.

Medicare And Dental Implants

Medicare and dental implant coverage is tricky. Remember that Medicare was not designed to cover routine care we’re used to pre-Medicare. Even so, there are many ways to work around coverage issues.

Does Medicare Cover Dental Implants? Original Medicare does not cover dental implants. But all is not lost! You can purchase stand-alone dental coverage. Or you can find a Medicare Advantage plan that covers dental. (More on this below)

You’ll need to be enrolled in your plan for several months before you get dental implant coverage. Typically, this takes one year.

Expecting your dentist to prescribe painkillers? You’ll need good prescription drug coverage to help cover the cost of medications.