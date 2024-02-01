Car Insurance
Latest Home Insurance News
Latest Home Insurance News
Latest home insurance news, insights, and trends.
February 7, 2024
Florida May Issue Bonds to Shore Up Hurricane Catastrophe Fund
The state of Florida may again turn to bonds, and the public, to provide much-needed funding for its Hurricane Catastrophe Fund.
1 min. read
|
February 6, 2024
North Carolina Home Insurers Seek 42%+ Rate Hike
North Carolina insurers have requested double-digit increases in home insurance rates for 2024.
2 min. read
|
February 5, 2024
The Hartford Halts New Home Policies in CA
Connecticut-based insurer The Hartford announced it will no longer sell new home insurance policies in California.
1 min. read
|
January 31, 2024
Florida Weighs Tying Home Insurance to Unpaid Mortgage Balances
The Florida legislature is considering a pair of bills aimed at reducing home insurance premiums by tying them to unpaid mortgage balances.
3 min. read
|
January 23, 2024
Last-Resort Insurers Becoming First Choice for Homeowners
Rising rates and shrinking markets in states across the country are driving many homeowners to view their states’ FAIR Plans as the first-choice option for home insurance.
3 min. read
|
December 12, 2023
FL Budget Takes Aim at Insurance Crisis
Florida’s proposed 2024–2025 fiscal year budget includes more than $500 million earmarked for relief measures for Florida homeowners grappling with rising home insurance costs.
2 min. read
|
December 7, 2023
PA Launches Flood Insurance Task Force
A new Flood Insurance Premium Task Force in Pennsylvania will look for ways to make flood insurance more affordable and accessible in the Keystone State.
2 min. read
|
December 5, 2023
Judge Greenlights Coverage Expansion for CA FAIR Plan
A California judge has cleared the way for California's insurance commissioner to command its FAIR Plan begin offering comprehensive home insurance.
3 min. read
|
November 29, 2023
NY, NJ Home Sellers and Landlords Must Now Disclose Flood Risks
In 2023, New Jersey and New York both enacted stronger laws requiring homeowners and landlords to provide more detailed information about their property’s flood risks.
3 min. read
|
November 26, 2023
Government Shutdown Could Stall Home Purchases
A government shutdown could stop the National Flood Insurance Program from writing policies thousands of homebuyers need to close on their homes.
3 min. read
|
November 22, 2023
How Virginia Wildfires Could Impact Home Insurance Rates
Two massive wildfires have led to a state of emergency in Virginia, and their effects could burn homeowners across the state with increases in home insurance costs.
2 min. read
|
November 15, 2023
