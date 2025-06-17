California’s Home Insurer of Last Resort Sees 74% Jump in Policy Numbers

California homeowners are “flocking” to the state’s FAIR Plan. And whether they come because they simply can’t buy coverage anywhere else or because their lower-risk location qualifies them for cheaper rates, the spike in numbers doesn’t bode well for the state’s insurance industry.

The FAIR Plan’s number of active policies grew by 74% in just 18 months, leaving it with $599 billion of insured risk and the potential inability to pay claims if something catastrophic occurs.

“Whether they’re non-renewed by their prior carrier, or they bought a new home, the [home insurance] options are very limited out there,” Victoria Roach, president of the California FAIR Plan, told the state’s Assembly Standing Committee on Insurance during an oversight hearing in May. “So the state of the industry has put us in the place where people are, for lack of a better term … flocking to us.”

Roach stressed that the FAIR Plan is designed to be a temporary solution for homeowners who can’t find coverage elsewhere. With home insurance prices in California continuing to increase and more insurers either limiting new policies or ceasing them altogether, more homeowners are finding it difficult to buy affordable coverage.

But instead of using the FAIR Plan’s coverage as a short-term “crutch” until they can get back on their feet with a standard insurer, homeowners are staying on the plan for years. And those in areas with the lowest risks tend to stay on the plan the longest because their premiums are cheaper than what they might find in the standard market, Roach said.