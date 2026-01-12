2 minutes to quote,
4 minutes to buy.
Instant proof of insurance — no waiting around.
Insurance you control. Cancel anytime.
Flexible payments. Autopay or manual.
Powered by top-rated insurance partners.
Get coverage from trusted insurers.
What Insurify Car customers are saying
Why drivers choose Insurify Car
More control, less commitment, and instant protection
Value Feature
Insurify Car
|Small payments (7 days at a time)
|✓
|Small initial payment (first week only)
|✓
|Fast coverage
|✓
|Liability-only (meets state requirements)
|✓
|Personal data protection
|✓
|Cancel any time
|✓
|SR-22 certificate
|X
|Business, rideshare, or delivery coverage
|X
Insurify Car Frequently Asked Questions
Insurify Car is currently available in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. And we’re always working to expand into more states.
Insurify Car is a simple, liability-only policy that allows you to pay in small, manageable installments. By paying every seven days, you get more affordable payments and the freedom to cancel your policy at any time.
Insurify, a licensed digital insurance agent and the leading car insurance comparison platform, partners with top insurance companies to bring you Insurify Car. Applying is fast and simple. You get the essential coverage you need in minutes. Choose your cancellation date, or let your policy keep rolling from week to week. You can also use your phone number to log into your account at any time and set a cancellation date. No matter what you decide, you’ll only ever pay for seven days at a time.
Yes, Seven Insurance is now Insurify Car. If you have an existing Seven account and policy, your coverage choices, premium, and account management will all stay the same.
As a licensed digital insurance agent, we earn a commission when you buy an Insurify Car or other policy through a quote we showed you on our website. We may also make money if you click on an ad on our website or the Insurify website. Like our parent company, Insurify, we don’t make money by selling your data — ever.
Once you complete your application and pay your first seven days’ premium, your coverage is immediate. For most people, it takes just minutes to apply and get covered. You can make the process as fast and smooth as possible by gathering information you’ll need for the application before you start. We’ll need to ask you about yourself, where you live, the vehicle you drive, past insurance coverage, and more.
Micropayment car insurance, like Insurify Car, allows you to pay your auto insurance premium in small, more manageable chunks. We recognize that not everyone has a few hundred dollars to put toward their premium all at once. Paying in seven-day increments keeps more of your money in your pocket for longer.
Insurify Car currently provides state-minimum liability coverage only. We designed our policies to get you on the road as quickly and cheaply as possible. Our liability insurance helps you meet your state’s requirements without the added expense of coverages you might not need. Keep in mind, though, if you lease or finance your vehicle, you’ll need more coverage than an Insurify Car policy provides. In that case, you can use Insurify’s industry-leading quote tool to get multiple full-coverage car insurance quotes from top companies.
When you buy your first seven days of coverage, your insurance ID card will automatically become available in your Insurify Car account. As long as you don’t schedule a cancellation date, your policy will stay active, and you’ll have continuous coverage.
If you don’t drive a lot and don’t want to pay for coverage you don’t need, we might be a good fit for you. Insurify Car can also be helpful for people who need immediate coverage and a manageable initial payment. But if you need full-coverage car insurance or are a heavy commuter, Insurify Car may not be the best fit for you.
Not unless you want to. Most Insurify Car members use autopay to ensure their coverage never lapses. We’ll automatically process your small weekly payment so you stay road-legal without doing a thing. Prefer to pay manually? You can toggle off autopay in your account settings anytime.
Just log in to your Insurify Car account and choose your cancellation date. We’ll be sorry to see you go but happy to welcome you back if you need us again in the future.
You can only buy liability coverage through Insurify Car. We don’t offer full-coverage car insurance. That’s because our aim is to get you on the road as quickly and cheaply as possible. Full coverage tends to be much more expensive than basic liability. But we can provide you with liability coverage that meets your state’s minimum requirements. And in most states where we operate, we can offer higher-than-minimum liability limits.
Insurify Car is meant to provide you with affordable coverage through seven-day payments. But if you want a longer term, you can just set your cancellation date accordingly — 14 days, 21 days, or even 30 days.
Insurify Car offers only liability coverage, so we can’t file an SR-22 form with your state DMV for you. But Insurify, our parent company, can help you compare quotes from multiple top-name insurers that do offer SR-22 coverage.
Just log in to your Insurify Car account using your phone number. Remember, though, our policies are for liability coverage only, so we can’t pay a claim to repair your own vehicle.
†Weekly cost disclaimer: *Average of the lowest 10% of monthly quotes offered on Seven Insurance brand (now Insurify Car) between 9/1/25 and 1/1/26. Actual quotes or rates may vary depending on state of residence, individual circumstances, coverage selections, and insurance provider. Lowest quotes do not reflect typical results.
Down payment disclaimer: Average of the lowest 10% of intial payments offered on Seven Insurance brand (now Insurify Car) between 9/1/25 and 1/1/26. Actual initial payment may vary depending on state of residence, individual circumstances, coverage selections, and insurance provider. Lowest initial payments do not reflect typical results.