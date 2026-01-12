Insurify Car currently provides state-minimum liability coverage only. We designed our policies to get you on the road as quickly and cheaply as possible. Our liability insurance helps you meet your state’s requirements without the added expense of coverages you might not need. Keep in mind, though, if you lease or finance your vehicle, you’ll need more coverage than an Insurify Car policy provides. In that case, you can use Insurify’s industry-leading quote tool to get multiple full-coverage car insurance quotes from top companies.