4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Over 144,000 residents live in Bridgeport, and driving is the primary mode of transportation. Even if you don't like baseball, you can score a home run for your unique driver profile in your slice of Connecticut.
More than 80 percent of Bridgeport households own cars. There are lots of ways to get around, but the folks in the busy lane who cut you off might have also shared some of Bridgeport's more colorful language. A dependable auto insurance policy can help you avoid the road rage and give you the peace of mind that fosters the politeness of the Constitution State.
Car Insurance in Bridgeport, CT
The average cost of Connecticut car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Bridgeport, CT to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Bridgeport is $310 per month, or $3720 annually.
Car insurance in Bridgeport is $86 more than the average cost of car insurance in Connecticut.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Bridgeport on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Bridgeport, CT
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Bridgeport
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|GEICO
|$131 /mo
|American Family
|$256 /mo
|The General
|$360 /mo
|Nationwide
|$392 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Bridgeport, CT
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Bridgeport. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$327 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$438 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$269 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$310 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Connecticut Cities
|New Haven
|$219/mo
|Stamford
|$202/mo
|Hartford
|$289/mo
|Waterbury
|$224/mo
|Bridgeport
|$285/mo
|Connecticut
|$244/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Connecticut
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Connecticut roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Connecticut[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Connecticut is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Connecticut, you’re required to purchase insurance that covers bodily injuries under these circumstances.
Bridgeport Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Compared to older motorists, teen drivers are quite expensive to insure in Bridgeport. On average, premiums for this age group top out at $828 per month—that’s nearly twice as much as people in their 20s pay, at $422. The reason younger drivers pay so much is that a young age and inexperience signal risk to the insurance carrier. Teens are more likely to take driving risks, make driving mistakes, and submit auto-related claims. Therefore, insurance companies recoup these predicted losses by charging more.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$829
|20s
|$423
|30s
|$292
|40s
|$313
|50s
|$283
|60s
|$195
|70s
|$199
|80s
|N/A
Bridgeport Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
A driver’s behavior behind the wheel can easily affect car insurance rates both when you establish your policy and when it’s time to renew. In addition to details like age, where you live, and what kind of car you drive, car insurance companies look at driving records to assess your level of risk. Motorists with clean driving records avoid the sort of rate increases that people with lousy driving marks receive. In Bridgeport, it costs an average of $315 to insure a driver who has no offenses. Speed here, and rates jump 30 percent, to $408.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$316
|Speeding Ticket
|$409
|At-Fault Accident
|$412
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$377
See More:
Bridgeport Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
It pays to keep up with your credit report in Bridgeport. Why? Insurance companies use insurance-based credit scores as a measure of risk. The better your insurance scores are, the lower risk you are assigned and the less money you will pay. What if you’re a teen and don’t yet have credit? Companies generally assign a rating of “average” to these motorists. While drivers with an average credit score pay $358 in car insurance premiums monthly, the average premium for motorists with credit is excellent is $265.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$306
|Good
|$337
|Average
|$359
|Poor
|$348
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Connecticut
Find local Bridgeport agents
Standard Insurance Agency299 Bishop Avenue,
Bridgeport, CT 06610-3056
A-AAABLE Auto Insurance4270 Main St Suite 212,
Bridgeport, CT 06606
Connecticut Auto Insurance Brokerage LLC2115 Boston Ave,
Bridgeport, CT 06610
Mark Grenauer: Allstate Insurance2836 Fairfield Ave,
Bridgeport, CT 06605
Atlantica Insurance955 E Main St Ste 0101,
Bridgeport, CT 06608
Park City Insurance Group3354 Main St STE 1,
Bridgeport, CT 06606
Durango Insurance Agency Bridgeport CT2574 Main St,
Bridgeport, CT 06608
CRN Insurance Agency1681 Park Ave,
Bridgeport, CT 06604
Nationwide Insurance: Tobin Insurance LLC3800 Main St,
Bridgeport, CT 06606
Fitzpatrick Agency Inc840 Clinton Ave,
Bridgeport, CT 06604
Bridgeport, CT DMV Information
The Bridgeport DMV is at 95 Sylvan Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06606. The office hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. But you must make an appointment. To do so, call 1 (860) 263-5700.
Public Transportation in Bridgeport, CT
Most Bridgeporters drive, and there are thoroughfares and highways blanketing the city to help traffic flow. Public transportation serves a significant swath of the community. The Bridgeport Traction Company gives streetcar service, and Amtrak and Metro-North have commuter trains. You can also catch a ferry to Port Jefferson, New York. The Greater Bridgeport Transit Authority buses people around town and serves the elderly and people with disabilities, too. Does the bus take too long? Try ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft. Traditional taxis such as Yellow Taxi and Mexican Limo and Car Service can get you where you need to go. Bikeshare companies like Citi Bike let you enjoy the city breeze while getting from point A to point B.
For more detailed Connecticut city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Bridgeport, CT
Before you hit the gas pedal, why don't you save enough money to afford a couple more pairs? Try Insurify to run down the best rates and compare dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
When 9 percent of drivers skip insurance altogether, driving on Connecticut roads is risky without a policy. Use Insurify to get an auto insurance deal that works best for you.
FAQs - Bridgeport, CT Car Insurance
Bridgeport ranks third for DUIs and moving violations in Connecticut and eighth for most suspended licenses. Insurers set rates to match the level of risk.
You'll get the best price when you choose state minimum coverage. It's the lowest amount of protection Connecticut allows. If you're financing your car, you may also need comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, reduce your bill by increasing your deductibles to the most you can afford out of pocket if an accident happens.
Auto insurance rates change by city, company, and driver. If you're looking for premiums tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and find the coverage you deserve at a price you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Bridgeport Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Bridgeport, Connecticut below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Bridgeport drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Connecticut in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Bridgeport
#30
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Connecticut
#44
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Connecticut
#42
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Connecticut
#12
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Connecticut
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Bridgeport drivers rank 42 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #42
- Percent of drivers in Bridgeport with an accident: 7.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Bridgeport drivers rank 42 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #42
- Percent of drivers in Bridgeport with a DUI: 0.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Connecticut, Bridgeport drivers rank 43 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #43
- Percent of drivers in Bridgeport with a reckless driving offense: 0.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Connecticut, Bridgeport drivers rank 43 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #43
- Percent of drivers in Bridgeport with a reckless driving violation: 0.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Connecticut, Bridgeport drivers rank 30 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Bridgeport with a speeding ticket: 3.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Bridgeport drivers rank 11 in clean driving records across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Bridgeport with clean record: 84.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Bridgeport drivers rank 39 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Connecticut.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Bridgeport with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.47%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Connecticut Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022