Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Connecticut: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

What is gap insurance?

If your car is stolen or totaled, your auto policy won’t cover what your car’s value was when you bought it—it will cover its actual cash value (ACV) at the time of the accident. However, you will still owe the original amount to your lender. Gap insurance stands for “guaranteed asset protection” and covers the difference between the ACV and what you owe on your vehicle.

Gap insurance protects you so you don’t have to keep paying off a car you no longer drive. For example, you finance $20,000 for a new vehicle. In a year, its actual cash value goes down to $14,000, but you still owe $18,000 on it. If your vehicle is totaled or stolen, your car insurance coverage will pay you the ACV—$14,000—and you’ll still owe $4,000 on a car you no longer own.

Gap insurance covers the difference between your car’s actual cash value and your loan balance so you can start looking for a new vehicle without any financial obligations holding you back.