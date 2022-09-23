Connecticut car insurance requirements

To drive legally in Connecticut, you must carry at least:[1]

$25,000 per person for bodily injury liability coverage

$50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage

$25,000 per accident for property damage liability

$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Bodily injury liability

If you cause a car accident, bodily injury liability covers the medical bills, funeral expenses, and other accident-related expenses for the other parties involved in the accident. These other expenses might include lawyer fees, loss of income, and compensation for any physical and mental pain from the accident. This coverage won’t pay for your own injuries or medical expenses from an at-fault accident.

Connecticut drivers must purchase $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage. Sometimes written as 25/50 coverage, this means your insurance covers up to $25,000 in expenses for one person, but the total insurance payout won’t exceed $50,000 for one claim.

Good to Know If expenses exceed your policy limits, you’ll have to cover the remaining costs out of pocket. For this reason, the state strongly encourages drivers to purchase liability insurance at higher limits.[1]

Property damage liability

If you cause a car accident, property damage liability covers the other parties’ vehicle repair costs. If you damage additional property, such as a fence or guardrail, those property repair costs also fall under property damage liability insurance. But it doesn’t cover your own car’s repair bills.

Connecticut requires drivers to purchase at least $25,000 in property damage liability.[1] Vehicle repair costs are rising, so a serious crash can result in repair bills that far exceed $25,000. It’s a good idea to purchase property damage liability with limits that exceed the state’s requirements.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

If you’re in an accident where the other driver is at fault and doesn’t have enough insurance or any insurance, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will financially protect you and your passengers. It also applies in hit-and-run situations where the driver leaves the scene before giving you their information.

Connecticut drivers must purchase at least ​​$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[1] You can buy additional coverage up to double the amount of bodily injury liability coverage you’ve purchased.