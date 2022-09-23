>Car Insurance>Connecticut

Car Insurance Requirements in Connecticut (2023)

Connecticut drivers must meet 25/50/25 coverage minimums in order to drive legally.

Updated December 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

In Connecticut, drivers must carry 25/50/25 minimum liability limits. 

This translates to $25,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person, $50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability. The state also requires uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage at the same limits.[1]

Understanding your state’s car insurance requirements helps you hit the road legally and drive with the confidence that you have financial protection in the event of an accident. Here’s what you should know about Connecticut car insurance requirements, as well as penalties for driving without car insurance coverage.

Quick Facts

  • Drivers in Connecticut must also carry uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[1]

  • State-minimum car insurance in Connecticut costs an average of $187 per month.

  • Penalties for driving without insurance in Connecticut include a $200 fine and a one-month license suspension for the first offense.

Connecticut car insurance requirements

To drive legally in Connecticut, you must carry at least:[1]

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury liability coverage

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage liability

  • $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Bodily injury liability

If you cause a car accident, bodily injury liability covers the medical bills, funeral expenses, and other accident-related expenses for the other parties involved in the accident. These other expenses might include lawyer fees, loss of income, and compensation for any physical and mental pain from the accident. This coverage won’t pay for your own injuries or medical expenses from an at-fault accident.

Connecticut drivers must purchase $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage. Sometimes written as 25/50 coverage, this means your insurance covers up to $25,000 in expenses for one person, but the total insurance payout won’t exceed $50,000 for one claim.

Good to Know

If expenses exceed your policy limits, you’ll have to cover the remaining costs out of pocket. For this reason, the state strongly encourages drivers to purchase liability insurance at higher limits.[1]

Property damage liability

If you cause a car accident, property damage liability covers the other parties’ vehicle repair costs. If you damage additional property, such as a fence or guardrail, those property repair costs also fall under property damage liability insurance. But it doesn’t cover your own car’s repair bills.

Connecticut requires drivers to purchase at least $25,000 in property damage liability.[1] Vehicle repair costs are rising, so a serious crash can result in repair bills that far exceed $25,000. It’s a good idea to purchase property damage liability with limits that exceed the state’s requirements.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

If you’re in an accident where the other driver is at fault and doesn’t have enough insurance or any insurance, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will financially protect you and your passengers. It also applies in hit-and-run situations where the driver leaves the scene before giving you their information.

Connecticut drivers must purchase at least ​​$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.[1] You can buy additional coverage up to double the amount of bodily injury liability coverage you’ve purchased.

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Connecticut?

If you’re at fault for an accident, liability-only insurance covers medical expenses and vehicle repairs for the other driver — but not your own expenses. That’s why it’s often a good idea to purchase collision coverage and comprehensive coverage.

Collision coverage handles the costs of repairs to your vehicle after you hit another vehicle or stationary object, while comprehensive coverage kicks in when a non-collision event damages your vehicle, such as severe weather or fire.

A full-coverage policy usually includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages, but it can include other options, like roadside assistance, gap insurance, medical payments coverage (MedPay), and more.

Purchasing full-coverage insurance is a good idea for many drivers, but it’s not the best coverage for everyone. For instance, people who drive new or luxury cars should consider full coverage because it can cover repairs to help the vehicle keep its value for as long as possible.

But people who drive older, less valuable cars could consider liability-only coverage if their vehicles are worth less than 10 times the premium costs.[2]

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Connecticut

The average cost of liability insurance in Connecticut is $187 per month, which is higher than the national average of $103 per month.

Your insurance costs can vary based on several rating factors, such as your age, driving record, vehicle type, ZIP code, and more.[3] Here are the cheapest liability car insurance companies in Connecticut.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm59
GEICO73
USAA81
Safeco88
State Auto96
Midvale Home & Auto97
Plymouth Rock103
Liberty Mutual110
Progressive113
Travelers120
Nationwide131
Allstate139
CSAA143
Direct Auto203
Bristol West243
Amica293
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Connecticut

The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance in Connecticut is $322. This is higher than the national average of $207 per month.

Although full-coverage car insurance rates in Connecticut are higher than average, you can still save when you shop around and take advantage of discounts. Below are some of the cheapest full-coverage auto insurers in the state.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm99
GEICO122
USAA136
Plymouth Rock139
Safeco156
State Auto161
Travelers163
Nationwide177
Midvale Home & Auto183
Liberty Mutual186
Progressive188
CSAA200
Foremost223
Allstate232
Direct Auto274
Bristol West386
Amica489
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Connecticut

Connecticut drivers must carry auto insurance that meets the state minimum requirements outlined above. Failing to show proof of insurance can lead to the following penalties:[4]

  • A fine of $100 to $1,000

  • A one-month suspension of your license after a first offense

  • A six-month suspension of your license after a second offense

  • The inability to register a vehicle in the state or renew registration until you reinstate coverage

  • Vehicle impoundment and license plate confiscation

Additionally, causing an accident without insurance coverage could result in large out-of-pocket repair bills and medical bills, costly lawsuits, and higher monthly auto insurance rates.

Learn More: Why Your Car Insurance Costs Are So High

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

Connecticut’s minimum car insurance requirements financially protect people who aren’t at fault in an accident. But simply sticking with the minimum liability insurance requirements could leave you on the hook for high out-of-pocket costs after an accident. You can avoid those costs with the following coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you cause an accident with another vehicle, collision insurance kicks in to cover your vehicle repairs. It also covers other collision events that don’t involve another driver, such as hitting a tree or driving over a pothole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a non-collision event damages your car, such as theft, vandalism, or a severe weather event, comprehensive insurance will cover your vehicle repairs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Also called MedPay, medical payments coverage kicks in to cover medical bills and funeral expenses for you and your passengers after an accident. It differs somewhat from personal injury protection (PIP) in that it doesn’t cover lost wages and other injury-related expenses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you finance or lease your vehicle, gap insurance covers the difference between your loan balance and the insurance payout after a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance helps out during travel incidents, such as breakdowns, dead batteries, flat tires, and more.

Connecticut car insurance requirements FAQs

Learn more about the types of car insurance coverages available, and check out the answers to common questions about Connecticut car insurance requirements below.

  • Does Connecticut require car insurance?

    Yes. Connecticut auto insurance laws require drivers to carry liability insurance that meets 25/50/25 minimum coverage requirements. This includes $25,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person, $50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability. The state also requires uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage at the same limits.[1]

  • Does Connecticut require proof of insurance?

    Yes. Drivers must carry their vehicle’s insurance identification card and registration in the vehicle at all times. If the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) requires proof, you can use a letter of experience from your insurance company, declaration page, or valid insurance ID card.[5]

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Connecticut?

    Yes. Connecticut law states that you won’t be able to register a vehicle or renew an existing registration until you show the state proof of insurance.[5]

  • Can someone drive your car if they aren’t on your insurance in CT?

    In most cases, you should only let people specifically named on your insurance policy drive your car. Spouses and other family members often can drive your car, as well as friends you specifically give permission to. Always read your policy closely before lending your car to someone who isn’t on your auto policy.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Connecticut?

    In most states, car insurance follows the motor vehicle. This means that if a friend takes your car and gets in an accident, your vehicle’s insurance covers the accident, not your friend’s insurance.

Sources

  1. Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles. "Auto Insurance Coverage Information." Accessed November 27, 2023
  2. III. "Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs." Accessed November 27, 2023
  3. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed November 27, 2023
  4. Connecticut General Assembly. "Penalties for Driving Without Auto Insurance." Accessed November 27, 2023
  5. Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles. "Learn how to comply with insurance, tax, and registration laws." Accessed November 27, 2023
