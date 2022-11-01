Cheap Same-Day Car Insurance Quotes (2022)

How to Get Same-Day Car Insurance Coverage

First, compare car insurance rates from multiple companies. Prices for the same coverage can vary. The easiest way to shop around is online. Sometimes, it’s better to call to make sure you’re getting all possible insurance discounts.

Information Needed to Purchase Car Insurance

Legal name(s) of registered owner(s)

Date of purchase

Date of birth, Social Security number, and driver’s license number of each motorist to be covered by the policy

Recent driving history of each motorist (including driving violations, at-fault accidents, or driver education courses)

Vehicle identification number, also known as the VIN

Mileage of the vehicle

Your car insurance history (if you have one)

Determining Your Coverage Needs

When it comes to auto insurance, you’ll likely have a few coverage options to choose from. Plus, most states require at least some minimum coverage, like property damage liability insurance and/or bodily injury liability (to cover medical payments for others) if you cause an accident while driving. Check the insurance requirements where you live.

Beyond the legal requirements, consider how much coverage you’d need to protect yourself from financial catastrophe following a car accident. If it’s in your budget, consider full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive coverage. Also, think about any add-ons you may want, like rental car coverage or roadside assistance services.

When comparing plans, don’t look just at the price of the premium. Consider the amount of the deductible and whether the coverage details are the same between plans—you want to be sure you’re comparing apples to apples.

