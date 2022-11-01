Cheap Same-Day Car Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
If you’re buying a new car or moving, there’s a chance you’ll need a car insurance policy that begins immediately. The good news is that most policies are active as soon as you pay for them, and you can print your proof of insurance on the spot.
To find the best deal, drivers can shop around and compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies. A quote-comparison tool makes shopping easy by providing rates from several companies at the same time.
Quick Facts
In most cases, it’s easy to get same-day car insurance coverage, especially online.
Make sure you’re prepared with all the information the insurance company will need.
If you have a bad driving record or an expensive/special vehicle, you might not be able to get same-day coverage.
What is a same-day auto insurance policy?
Can I get same-day car insurance coverage?
Yes, securing car insurance coverage is simple, especially if you purchase it online.
It’s any car insurance that kicks in the same day you buy it. With most major car insurance companies (like State Farm, GEICO, Allstate, Nationwide, and Progressive), you can get a quote, buy a policy, and have your coverage activated all in one day from the convenience of a mobile app—especially handy if you need instant car insurance to drive off the dealership lot.
Same-day policies do not cost more than other plans, but some companies offer a small discount for buying in advance. For same-day coverage, you’ll likely be required to make a down payment equal to 30 or 45 days of coverage. And if for some reason, you cancel your policy within that period, you won’t get a refund.
How to Get Same-Day Car Insurance Coverage
First, compare car insurance rates from multiple companies. Prices for the same coverage can vary. The easiest way to shop around is online. Sometimes, it’s better to call to make sure you’re getting all possible insurance discounts.
Information Needed to Purchase Car Insurance
Legal name(s) of registered owner(s)
Date of purchase
Date of birth, Social Security number, and driver’s license number of each motorist to be covered by the policy
Recent driving history of each motorist (including driving violations, at-fault accidents, or driver education courses)
Vehicle identification number, also known as the VIN
Mileage of the vehicle
Your car insurance history (if you have one)
Determining Your Coverage Needs
When it comes to auto insurance, you’ll likely have a few coverage options to choose from. Plus, most states require at least some minimum coverage, like property damage liability insurance and/or bodily injury liability (to cover medical payments for others) if you cause an accident while driving. Check the insurance requirements where you live.
Beyond the legal requirements, consider how much coverage you’d need to protect yourself from financial catastrophe following a car accident. If it’s in your budget, consider full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive coverage. Also, think about any add-ons you may want, like rental car coverage or roadside assistance services.
When comparing plans, don’t look just at the price of the premium. Consider the amount of the deductible and whether the coverage details are the same between plans—you want to be sure you’re comparing apples to apples.
Can you get instant insurance quotes online?
Online car insurance sites are a great way to quickly shop around and get multiple quotes before purchasing a policy the same day. You can go to each provider separately, but instant insurance quote websites like Insurify can help you compare prices and find the best deal.
Are there any reasons I might not be able to get same-day car insurance?
It’s easier to get same-day plans from larger insurers than smaller ones, so if you must have car insurance today, stick with the big national companies. If you can’t provide all the information the auto insurance company needs, they won’t be able to issue a policy. And if you’ve had several recent tickets or at-fault accidents, you might not be able to get a same-day plan.
Lastly, you might not be able to get same-day auto insurance coverage for collector/classic cars or heavily modified vehicles.
Securing Same-Day Coverage Is Easy
Don’t fret if you need auto insurance coverage that starts today. You can likely find a plan that suits your needs and activate your coverage all on the same day. Just make sure you understand what coverage you need and want.
Frequently Asked Questions
Nope. It’s impossible to backdate your auto insurance coverage. That’s why it’s important to never have gaps in your car insurance coverage. If you’re canceling one car insurance policy, make sure you’ve got another one lined up to kick in that same day.
There’s no single best car insurance—it’s not a one-size-fits-all situation. The “best” plan is the one that fits your needs for the lowest price possible. That’s why it’s important to do your research before buying a policy.
If you finance your car, most lenders require insurance. And all states have financial responsibility laws (for if you cause an accident) that require you to have at least a minimum amount of insurance coverage. Aside from the legal aspect, driving uninsured leaves you at a huge financial risk. An accident could easily wreck your finances for a long time.
Keep your driving record clean, don’t file unnecessary auto insurance claims, and maintain a good credit score—each factor can drastically impact your insurance premium. Ask about discounts for things like bundling your home insurance or renters insurance and adding an anti-theft device. And always compare auto insurance quotes before choosing a plan.
