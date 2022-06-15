Can I add someone to my car insurance who doesn't live with me?

Who Your Car Insurance Covers

In most instances, a driver’s insurance policy will cover just them. Since there are always coverage limits to a policy, the main rule of thumb to follow is that anyone who lives at your address and uses your car can and should be included on your car insurance policy. In most cases, this is a family member, partner, or in some instances, even a roommate.

But what happens in special cases where you need to cover someone you don’t live with? This can be a child in college who uses your car when they’re home. Sometimes, we let our friends and other adults use our cars, too. Or what happens if you’re going through a divorce and are unsure of which spouse should be responsible as the policyholder for your dependents?

It may be helpful to talk to an insurance agent to check your options for who your policy covers, especially in these special situations. There are a number of exclusions when it comes to auto insurance coverage and you do not want to be left paying out of pocket in the event of an accident or covering medical expenses if you are not the person driving your own vehicle.

Many insurance companies allow roommates to share a policy, even if they use separate cars. The main rule here is that both cars are parked at the same address. Insurers can also provide coverage for using a friend’s car, but only if everyone is listed on the same address and on the same policy. Other people you let drive your car count as excluded drivers and are not covered.

In other cases, you can purchase a special add-on to your car insurance policy called permissive use. This means that you give your permission to let another person—who does not live at the same address as you—drive your car. For example, if you let your friend borrow your car while you are away on vacation and you bought permissive use, then they are covered.

The main thing to know is that your car insurance policy covers you and not your car. Unless you’re on your friend’s insurance, then you are not covered when you drive their car. Every state law requires anyone driving to have a valid driver’s license, but auto insurance is not required. Make sure that whoever you let drive your car is covered by your policy or their own.

There are dangers of letting other people use your car. Policy limits exist, and these limits make it difficult to get the coverage you need when someone else causes property damage or gets into a car accident with your car. Even worse, people who drive your car and are not covered will not be helped if they need to pay for medical bills or other accident-related expenses.

It is important to consider getting multiple types of coverage for not only yourself but for anyone else you put on your policy. This way, you all have access to primary coverage in the case of an accident. Different insurance carriers have different options of customizing your auto insurance policy to your lifestyle.

Examples of coverages you can consider are:

Liability coverage: This protects the policyholder against claims from injuries and damage. Liability coverage helps you against legal costs in case you are found responsible for medical payments, property damage, or other accidents.

Collision coverage: This helps you pay damage caused by an accident. Collision coverage can help cover the costs of repairing or replacing your car from a car accident or if you back into a fence.

Comprehensive coverage: Essentially, this covers everything other than collisions, like fire and theft.

