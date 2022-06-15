4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Car Insurance after Divorce: What to Know

Jennifer Pendell is a personal finance expert. She specializes in breaking down dense subjects to make them easier for consumers to understand, with a particular interest in homeowners, renters, and auto insurance concepts. She studied at the University of Iowa.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated June 15, 2022

Divorce is hard enough to deal with, from figuring out child support and alimony during the divorce settlement to splitting your assets with your former spouse. But did you know being divorced affects your car insurance, too?

When you’re working through your divorce agreement, separating your car insurance coverage into separate policies is probably the last thing on your mind. However, it’s important to take care of it quickly so you both can go your separate ways. Both of you can use Insurify to compare car insurance rates and find the best car insurance for your new life.

Quick Facts

  • The cheapest insurer we found for single drivers is USH&C, with average monthly premiums of $114.

  • Married couples tend to get cheaper auto insurance rates, and a driver’s rates may increase following a divorce.

  • Divorced couples should get separate car insurance policies once they no longer live at the same address.

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Single People

Will getting divorced affect car insurance rates?

Car insurance costs might be affected by divorce because both parties will lose the married couples discount, which usually saves couples between 5 percent and 15 percent on auto insurance policies. However, divorced people can save by taking advantage of other discounts that car insurance providers offer.

As you probably know, married couples usually get cheaper rates. They also tend to qualify for multi-car discounts for insuring multiple cars under a joint policy. The odds are that you will pay higher insurance premiums after your divorce when you have to switch to a separate car insurance plan.

On the other hand, if your spouse had a poor driving record and your driving history is mostly clean, you may actually save money. We found these affordable car insurance quotes for single drivers.

Insurance CompanyMonthly Quote for Single Drivers
Amigo USA$117
Travelers$154
Clearcover$165
Elephant$166
National General$166
AssuranceAmerica$171
Nationwide$188
Kemper$221
Bristol West$232
Mercury$234
Dairyland$238
Liberty Mutual$250
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Can I remove my spouse from my car insurance policy?

Yes, you can remove anyone from your auto policy as long as you’re the primary named insured driver. Send a removal request to your car insurance company to have your spouse removed from your current policy. Then, your spouse has to provide written consent to be removed.

If you are the spouse being removed from the plan, make sure you have another policy lined up that starts right after your existing policy is terminated. That way, you can make sure you’re not uninsured for any period of time.

Car Insurance Requirements After Divorce

There are a few things to know about buying car insurance after you get divorced. First, either you or your ex-spouse has to get a new policy. You should make sure your name is on the vehicle titles of whichever vehicles you’re insuring. Decide as part of the divorce decree who will keep each car, and then make sure your name is the only one on the title.

As with the policy you held while you were married, make sure you have a policy that meets at least the minimum requirements for car insurance in your state.

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance After Divorce

Divorce can be expensive, and you’ll no longer be pooling income with another person, so it’s understandable that many divorced people are looking to save money wherever they can. Try these tips for cutting costs on car insurance after your divorce.

Bundle Your Insurance Policies

One easy way to save money on insurance is to bundle your policies together. If you’re keeping your house or buying a new one, you can combine your auto and home insurance together. Likewise with a life insurance policy or renters insurance if you’re moving into an apartment or rented house. Once you’ve made these kinds of insurance decisions, you can see who offers the best rates for bundling different plans together.

Insure Your Teen Drivers

If you have young drivers in the family, you need to determine how to insure them. Typically, the parent with primary custody buys insurance. However, if the divorced parents have a joint custody agreement that has the teen driver splitting their living (and driving) time equally between two households, then both parents should put the teen driver on their auto insurance policies.

Revisit Coverage Types

Do you drive an older car? It might make sense to drop collision coverage and step away from full-coverage car insurance. Even if the car is in great condition, you won’t receive more than its Blue Book value to cover its loss if you totaled it. This can help lower the cost of your policy.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

Compare quotes from lots of insurers to find the plan that works best for you. Insurify gathers dozens of quotes from all the top insurance companies so you can find a plan that fits your new life.

Cheapest States for Car Insurance for Divorced People

Some states are cheaper than others when it comes to insuring divorced people. Here are the cheapest insurance quotes we found for single drivers.

StateMonthly Quote for a Single Driver
Hawaii$105
North Carolina$129
New Hampshire$132
Maine$132
Idaho$134
Vermont$139
Indiana$139
Ohio$143
South Carolina$145
North Dakota$147
Wyoming$147
Iowa$150
Wisconsin$150
Montana$151
Illinois$154
New Mexico$154
Tennessee$160
Massachusetts$164
Utah$165
Alaska$166
Minnesota$166
Nebraska$171
Oregon$174
Alabama$174
Pennsylvania$174
Oklahoma$178
Kansas$179
Virginia$184
Arkansas$190
West Virginia$193
Mississippi$199
Arizona$200
Washington$213
California$214
Colorado$228
Missouri$230
Washington, D.C.$236
Texas$239
Kentucky$256
Connecticut$269
South Carolina$269
New Jersey$272
Florida$278
Maryland$283
Delaware$297
Georgia$299
Nevada$299
Rhode Island$311
Louisiana$325
New York$356
Michigan$383
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Divorced Drivers Can Still Save on Car Insurance

You can still save money on car insurance even if you’re divorced. Explore all your options with Insurify, which makes the process of car insurance comparison easy and painless by bringing you quotes from all the best insurers. Just put in a little information about yourself and get all the information you need on coverage, deductibles, and ratings.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Many companies offer a discount to married couples of 5 to 15 percent, so losing that discount will make your rates increase. You may also lose out on helpful multi-car and multi-policy discounts.

  • Divorced drivers are often considered to be higher-risk drivers than married drivers. However, some states don’t allow insurers to consider marital status in their rating plans, and others limit how much an insurer can consider marital status. Ask your insurance agent how marital status affects auto insurance coverage rates in your state.

  • Comparing quotes from different insurers is the best thing you can do to keep your rates down. Use Insurify to view dozens of quotes from top insurers with just a few minutes of research.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

