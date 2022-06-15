Car Insurance after Divorce: What to Know

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance After Divorce

Divorce can be expensive, and you’ll no longer be pooling income with another person, so it’s understandable that many divorced people are looking to save money wherever they can. Try these tips for cutting costs on car insurance after your divorce.

Bundle Your Insurance Policies

One easy way to save money on insurance is to bundle your policies together. If you’re keeping your house or buying a new one, you can combine your auto and home insurance together. Likewise with a life insurance policy or renters insurance if you’re moving into an apartment or rented house. Once you’ve made these kinds of insurance decisions, you can see who offers the best rates for bundling different plans together.

Insure Your Teen Drivers

If you have young drivers in the family, you need to determine how to insure them. Typically, the parent with primary custody buys insurance. However, if the divorced parents have a joint custody agreement that has the teen driver splitting their living (and driving) time equally between two households, then both parents should put the teen driver on their auto insurance policies.

Revisit Coverage Types

Do you drive an older car? It might make sense to drop collision coverage and step away from full-coverage car insurance. Even if the car is in great condition, you won’t receive more than its Blue Book value to cover its loss if you totaled it. This can help lower the cost of your policy.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

Compare quotes from lots of insurers to find the plan that works best for you. Insurify gathers dozens of quotes from all the top insurance companies so you can find a plan that fits your new life.

