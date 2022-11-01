Car Insurance for Children of Divorced Parents (2022)

Who insures a teenage driver after a divorce?

Does custody affect car insurance for my teen driver? If your teen driver is relying on you or your former spouse for car insurance, ensure they have sufficient coverage by coming up with a that aligns with your custody agreement.

If your teen is still a minor, they will typically be insured by the custodial parent. Whoever has primary custody of your 16-year-old or 17-year-old should list the teen driver on their current policy, especially if they spend most of their time at your house. Ask your insurance agent whether the non-custodial parent also needs to list them on their auto insurance coverage.

If you share joint custody, the rules are a little different. You and your ex-spouse will both probably need to add your young drivers to your current car insurance policy if the kids are using a parent’s car at both homes. Once your child turns 18, custody rules are no longer in effect, but you should still consider whose car they have access to when figuring out insurance.

Does your teen have their own car? You’ll find the best car insurance rates by adding them to your plan rather than getting them a separate policy. That’s because teenage drivers pose a higher risk to insure. It’s tempting to try to hide your teen driver from your insurance provider to save money, but don’t do it—if they’re in a crash, it will come back to bite you in a big way.Good student discount

