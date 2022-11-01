Car Insurance for Children of Divorced Parents (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Getting a divorce means you have a lot to think about, from figuring out child custody agreements and child support to who will take the kids to extracurricular activities. It’s easy to lose sight of things like your child’s car insurance plan—it can simply be a case of “out of sight, out of mind.”
But for the sake of your child, you have to take care of details like teen car insurance. You and your former spouse have a responsibility to your children to make sure they’re properly covered—otherwise, one accident could completely wipe out your savings. Make sure you’re getting the best price for your new driver with a quick and easy car insurance comparison.
Quick Facts
Car insurance coverage for teen drivers is usually based on custody agreements.
It’s cheaper to put a teen on a parent’s insurance rather than getting them their own policy.
Lay down some driving rules for your teenagers with your former spouse.
Who insures a teenage driver after a divorce?
Does custody affect car insurance for my teen driver?
If your teen driver is relying on you or your former spouse for car insurance, ensure they have sufficient coverage by coming up with a that aligns with your custody agreement.
If your teen is still a minor, they will typically be insured by the custodial parent. Whoever has primary custody of your 16-year-old or 17-year-old should list the teen driver on their current policy, especially if they spend most of their time at your house. Ask your insurance agent whether the non-custodial parent also needs to list them on their auto insurance coverage.
If you share joint custody, the rules are a little different. You and your ex-spouse will both probably need to add your young drivers to your current car insurance policy if the kids are using a parent’s car at both homes. Once your child turns 18, custody rules are no longer in effect, but you should still consider whose car they have access to when figuring out insurance.
Does your teen have their own car? You’ll find the best car insurance rates by adding them to your plan rather than getting them a separate policy. That’s because teenage drivers pose a higher risk to insure. It’s tempting to try to hide your teen driver from your insurance provider to save money, but don’t do it—if they’re in a crash, it will come back to bite you in a big way.Good student discount
How to Save Money on Teen Driver Insurance Costs
As you probably already know, insuring a teenager is expensive. Teens have some of the highest car insurance premiums out there. Fortunately, you can help defray the costs by looking for discounts that your teen qualifies for. Most car insurance companies offer at least some discounts applicable to teenagers, such as:
Completing a driver’s education or defensive driver course—this may even be required as part of your teen earning their driver’s license.
Good student discount—this typically requires earning at least a B average in high school or college.
Attending college at least 100 miles from home and leaving their car behind.
Having more than one auto insurance policy with the same company.
Maintaining a safe driving record with no accidents or moving violations.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Keeping Your Teen Driver Safe
As a parent, you want nothing more than to keep your child safe. When they start driving, it’s time for tough conversations about how to stay safe on the road. Car accidents are the top cause of death for teenagers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Have a conversation with your former spouse about setting rules for using cars at each of your homes. These rules could include:
No using cell phones or texting while driving.
Limit how many passengers your teen can have in the car when they’re behind the wheel.
Set boundaries around where your child can take the car.
Your child can call you for a ride at any time if they (or another driver) aren’t fit to drive, no matter why that’s the case.
Everyone must wear a seat belt in the car at all times.
The posted speed limit is the law. Getting a speeding ticket means losing driving privileges.
No driving in bad weather. If bad weather is on the way, your teenager should consult with you before they drive.
Make Sure Your Kids Are Covered
Divorce is never easy, and neither is car insurance, especially when you’re trying to coordinate with your former spouse. But making sure your teenage drivers are covered is an important task.
Make the process easier with a simple car insurance quote comparison. Comparing car insurance quotes helps you save money by showing you what all the car insurance companies are charging for different plans. It’s an easy way to cut down the cost of insuring your teen.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes. You will not be able to stay on your ex-spouse’s insurance policy. Make the switch easier by comparing quotes for you and your teen together.
Probably. Most car insurance companies offer lower rates to married drivers. However, some companies don’t give much weight to marital status, so you will probably still be able to find an affordable plan that fits your personal finances.
No, teen drivers should not be listed as a policyholder—the cost will be very high. Many auto insurance companies will not provide coverage at all to a teen policyholder because it’s too much of a risk. Add them to one of their parents’ policies instead.
Does your kid take their phone everywhere? Consider apps that help your young driver stay safe. For example, there are safety apps that disable texting and emailing when the car is going faster than five miles an hour. Your insurance company may have recommendations (or even their own app) and may offer discounts linked to using said apps.
