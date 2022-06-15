Cheapest Car Insurance for 18-Year-Olds (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
Being a legal adult can come with some major headaches, like buying your own car insurance, and teenage drivers pay more for auto insurance coverage than any other age group. However, it’s still possible to find a cheap car insurance policy by finding discounts and comparing rates. Insurify can help you compare car insurance quotes today, all for free.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance for 18-year-olds is $402 per month.
Farmers is the cheapest insurer we found for 18-year-olds, with average premiums of $96 per month.
Teenagers can save on car insurance through discounts, such as a good student discount or a driver training discount.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for 18-Year-Olds
These car insurance companies have discounts for good grades, offer family bundling to spread out the cost, give discounts for a student away at school, and generally provide low auto insurance rates with good reliability to 18-year-old drivers.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote
|Farmers
|$96
|Travelers
|$186
|Kemper
|$195
|Elephant
|$252
|Clearcover
|$253
|Amigo USA
|$271
|National General
|$310
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
Average Car Insurance Rates by Age and Gender
While all teenage drivers pay a lot for car insurance, for the most part, male drivers are considered higher risk than female drivers and pay higher car insurance rates. The average cost of car insurance is $402 per month for 18-year-old female drivers and $426 per month for 18-year-old male drivers.
In California, Hawaii, Michigan, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Montana, and Pennsylvania, it’s illegal for auto insurance companies to discriminate based on gender when setting car insurance rates, so these states tend to be less expensive for male drivers. When analyzing car insurance rates by age, it’s clear almost all teenagers pay more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
How much does car insurance cost for 18-year-olds?
How much does car insurance cost for 18-year-olds?
Drivers under the age of 25 pay the most for car insurance on average. However, many auto insurance providers offer discounts that make the cost of car insurance for teens more manageable.
The average annual car insurance premium for 18-year-old drivers is over $400 per month. That might sound intimidating, but there are ways to lower your rates, such as selecting insurance coverage limits carefully and choosing the right insurance provider. Enrolling your teen driver in driving school or a defensive driving course can also lead to savings on insurance premiums.
Telematics apps are another great way to score savings for safe drivers. These programs track driving habits and help insurance companies better understand policyholder risk. Safe drivers should consider policies with telematics tracking capabilities.
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
GEICO
Always a go-to for minimum coverage, GEICO offers teen drivers low rates that help them meet the state minimum liability insurance requirements. If you need to insure a more expensive car with collision coverage, you might find a better rate on a full-coverage car insurance policy elsewhere, but all new drivers should get a quote from GEICO.
A few of the discounts that GEICO offers to 18-year-old drivers include:
Good student discount
Driver training discount
Antilock brakes discount
Anti-theft systems discount
Some student organization memberships discount
Good driver discount
Allstate
If you’re up for its defensive driving course, you might be able to get cheap car insurance from Allstate. If you’re beginning college and spend most of your time away at school but still want to drive on the holidays, you can find a cheap policy that keeps you covered.
A few of the discounts that Allstate offers to 18-year-old drivers include:
Smart Student discount
DrivewiseⓇ safe driver discount
TeenSMART driver education
Student away at school discount
Progressive
Since Progressive is generous with its bundling discounts, big families with multiple young drivers and cars should take a good look at their auto insurance rates. If you enroll in their Snapshot program, you can save with good driving habits. And if you manage to make it a year without a car accident, your rate will go down even further.
A few of the discounts that Progressive offers to 18-year-old drivers include:
Distant Student discount
Snapshot Safe Driver discount
Multi-car
Small accident forgiveness
State Farm
An insurance mainstay, State Farm offers programs similar to its large competitors, rewarding students with a high GPA and those that take defensive driving courses. It also offers multiple safe driver programs to show you’re the safest 18-year-old driver on the road.
A few of the discounts that State Farm offers to 18-year-old drivers include:
Good student discount
Student away at school discount
Driver training discount
Steer ClearⓇ safe driver discount
Anti-theft discount
Accident forgiveness
USAA
While USAA is only available to active military members and veterans of the U.S. military and their immediate family, its rates are stellar. It also provides discounts for drivers who have taken a class, and after five years of accident-free driving, you’ll save even more on your premiums. If you are eligible, USAA will almost always offer the most competitive rates.
A few of the discounts that USAA offers 18-year-old drivers include:
Good student discount
Family discount
Driver training discount
Multi-vehicle discount
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Best Auto Insurance Discounts for 18-Year-Olds
Even if you’re in New York (one of the most expensive states for teenage drivers to buy an auto insurance policy), there are ways to position yourself for the best insurance discounts geared toward young drivers. Here’s a quick list to help you get acquainted:
|Discounts for 18-Year-Olds
|How to Get It
|Companies That Offer It
|Good Student Discount
|Usually, a GPA of 3.0 higher qualifies you for good student discounts.
|GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, USAA
|Distant Student Discount
|If you’re starting college and leaving the car behind, you don’t have to pay for insurance that covers you as if you’re driving every day.
|State Farm, Progressive, Allstate
|Bundling with Home Insurance
|If your parents own a home, ask them to make sure they’re getting auto insurance and home insurance from the same place.
|GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, USAA
|Driver Training
|Ask your auto insurance company for qualifying classes in your area.
|GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, State Farm, USAA
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance
While some car insurance companies will offer you discounts for having good grades or taking a defensive driving course, there are some key tips to follow that will get you the cheapest car insurance possible from any car insurance company.
Shop Around for Car Insurance
Sometimes the cheapest car insurance comes from the last company you’d expect. That’s why it’s so important to get all the quotes you can—you never know which company will offer discounts that suit your needs best. Free online quote-comparison tools like Insurify can make this process easy and painless.
See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance
Remain on Your Parents’ Policy
In almost every case, it’s a better idea to remain on your parent's auto insurance policy than to get your own policy. This allows you to take advantage of bundling discounts that can offset the high cost of liability coverage for teenage drivers.
Drive an Older, Safer Car
Pricier vehicles get charged higher premiums. Insurance companies will offer you an even cheaper rate if your old clunker has great safety features, like anti-lock brakes or good theft protection equipment.
Select a High-Deductible Plan
If you make a claim on your policy, your deductible is the amount you pay to the insurance company before you can collect the money on your claim. The higher the deductible, the lower your monthly premium. This can be advantageous if you can afford to pay your deductible if you get in a car accident.
Keep a Clean Driving Record
There are lots of costs to being in a car accident, some of them more serious than your car insurance rates. If you do wind up in a car accident, though, your car insurance premiums will significantly increase and stay that way for at least five years. Maintaining a clean driving record will help drivers keep car insurance affordable.
Maintain a Good Credit Score
Having a good credit score will help you lower your car insurance rates for the rest of your life—that can really add up. It’s never too early to start building good credit.
Take Advantage of Discounts
Cash in on all the car insurance discounts you might be eligible for. Some might include:
Cheapest States for Car Insurance for 18-Year-Olds
18-year-old drivers who live in the following states can enjoy the low car insurance rates that come with their location:
|State
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Premium
|North Carolina
|Direct Auto
|$101
|California
|Travelers
|$129
|Indiana
|Elephant
|$151
|Ohio
|Clearcover
|$155
|Illinois
|Kemper
|$159
|Utah
|Clearcover
|$163
|Arizona
|Clearcover
|$166
|Iowa
|Midvale
|$169
|Oklahoma
|Clearcover
|$171
|Wisconsin
|National General
|$187
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
It’s a serious challenge, but it’s not impossible to find cheap car insurance for teen drivers. A few simple adjustments, like taking the time to compare car insurance quotes around the industry, can make a huge difference in your car insurance rates.
There’s no better way to get real quotes from the insurance providers that matter than with Insurify. Instead of contacting a dozen insurers to get quotes, let our tool do the hard work for you. You’ll have the best data to identify which auto insurance companies are the best match for you so you can make the right choice.
Frequently Asked Questions
The average cost of car insurance for 18-year-olds is $402 per month. In most states, female drivers pay less than male drivers. Teenagers have a better shot at saving on car insurance when they compare auto insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies. Insurify makes comparing quotes easy with its free comparison tool.
Despite being pegged as high-risk by insurance companies, young adult drivers can find affordable car insurance if they shop around for policies that make sense for them. There are always discounts waiting for the right person at the right insurance company, but the key is finding those matches.
Lots of car insurance companies offer mobile app programs that assess your driving habits and measure things like hard braking and night driving to determine if you’re a safe driver. Often, these programs can help you lower your car insurance premiums. Plus, the longer you can keep a clean driving record, the lower your premiums can be.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.