Cheapest Car Insurance for 18-Year-Olds (2022)

How much does car insurance cost for 18-year-olds?

How much does car insurance cost for 18-year-olds? Drivers under the age of 25 pay the most for car insurance on average. However, many auto insurance providers offer discounts that make the cost of car insurance for teens more manageable.

The average annual car insurance premium for 18-year-old drivers is over $400 per month. That might sound intimidating, but there are ways to lower your rates, such as selecting insurance coverage limits carefully and choosing the right insurance provider. Enrolling your teen driver in driving school or a defensive driving course can also lead to savings on insurance premiums.

Telematics apps are another great way to score savings for safe drivers. These programs track driving habits and help insurance companies better understand policyholder risk. Safe drivers should consider policies with telematics tracking capabilities.

GEICO

Always a go-to for minimum coverage, GEICO offers teen drivers low rates that help them meet the state minimum liability insurance requirements. If you need to insure a more expensive car with collision coverage, you might find a better rate on a full-coverage car insurance policy elsewhere, but all new drivers should get a quote from GEICO.

A few of the discounts that GEICO offers to 18-year-old drivers include:

Good student discount

Driver training discount

Antilock brakes discount

Anti-theft systems discount

Some student organization memberships discount

Good driver discount

Allstate

If you’re up for its defensive driving course, you might be able to get cheap car insurance from Allstate. If you’re beginning college and spend most of your time away at school but still want to drive on the holidays, you can find a cheap policy that keeps you covered.

A few of the discounts that Allstate offers to 18-year-old drivers include:

Smart Student discount

DrivewiseⓇ safe driver discount

MilewiseⓇ pay per mile

TeenSMART driver education

Student away at school discount

Progressive

Since Progressive is generous with its bundling discounts, big families with multiple young drivers and cars should take a good look at their auto insurance rates. If you enroll in their Snapshot program, you can save with good driving habits. And if you manage to make it a year without a car accident, your rate will go down even further.

A few of the discounts that Progressive offers to 18-year-old drivers include:

Distant Student discount

Snapshot Safe Driver discount

Multi-car

Small accident forgiveness

State Farm

An insurance mainstay, State Farm offers programs similar to its large competitors, rewarding students with a high GPA and those that take defensive driving courses. It also offers multiple safe driver programs to show you’re the safest 18-year-old driver on the road.

A few of the discounts that State Farm offers to 18-year-old drivers include:

Good student discount

Student away at school discount

Driver training discount

Drive Safe and Save™ safe driver discount

Steer ClearⓇ safe driver discount

Anti-theft discount

Accident forgiveness

USAA

While USAA is only available to active military members and veterans of the U.S. military and their immediate family, its rates are stellar. It also provides discounts for drivers who have taken a class, and after five years of accident-free driving, you’ll save even more on your premiums. If you are eligible, USAA will almost always offer the most competitive rates.

A few of the discounts that USAA offers 18-year-old drivers include:

Good student discount

Family discount

Driver training discount

Multi-vehicle discount

