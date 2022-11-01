Cheap Car Insurance in Vermont (2022)

Vermont Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history is important when it comes to insurance. Getting speeding tickets, violations, DUIs, or being found at-fault in an auto accident will lead to higher car insurance rates in Vermont. Keep reading to find the cheapest options for drivers with varying records in Vermont.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Vermont

Car insurance companies typically define a good driver as someone with zero accidents or violations on their driving record within the last three to seven years. The cheapest car insurance option we found for good drivers is Acuity, with average rates of $65 a month. See the table below for more details on the cheapest options for good drivers.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Acuity $65 Kemper Preferred $83 Progressive $87 Travelers $95 Safeco $103 Nationwide $116 Midvale Home & Auto $119 Liberty Mutual $126 The General $153 Dairyland $162

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Vermont

For drivers with DUIs on their driving record in Vermont, The General offers the cheapest average monthly quote at $76. It’s important to note that DUIs will often remain on your driving record for two to five years, which means you’ll see higher insurance rates for at least a few years after your violation.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote The General $76 Safeco $82 Travelers $98 Liberty Mutual $112 Midvale Home & Auto $118 Dairyland $199

SR-22 Insurance in Vermont

Not all insurance companies offer an SR-22, which is a form that the state of Vermont requires your insurance company files to prove your financial responsibility when you’ve committed certain violations (like a DUI). Below are the auto insurance companies we found that offer an SR-22 in Vermont.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Vermont

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record signals that you’re a high-risk driver. As such, insurers charge you higher car insurance rates. For Vermont drivers with an at-fault accident on their record, Kemper Preferred is the cheapest option with an average monthly quote of $77. See the table below for other inexpensive options.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Kemper Preferred $77 Progressive $87 Travelers $111 Nationwide $118 Safeco $118 Liberty Mutual $139 The General $173 Midvale Home & Auto $193 Dairyland $208

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Vermont

Here’s another reason to not speed: it raises your car insurance rates. The cheapest average monthly quote for a driver with speeding tickets in Vermont is $54 with Acuity. Check out more options for affordable car insurance for drivers with speeding tickets below.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Acuity $54 Travelers $122 Kemper Preferred $130 Safeco $134 Nationwide $143 Progressive $160 Liberty Mutual $163 Midvale Home & Auto $177 Dairyland $200 The General $205

