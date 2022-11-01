4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Vermont (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterVermont
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterVermont

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Olivia Oksenhorn
Written by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Vermont

How much you pay for car insurance can vary, sometimes by hundreds of dollars, based on which state you live in. It’s important to know exactly how much you’ll pay and we’ve gathered data to give you the cheapest options for car insurance in Vermont. Keep reading to learn more about how you can save on your car insurance with the cheapest options.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Vermont is $142 per month, or $1,705 annually.

  • Acuity is the cheapest provider we found in Vermont, with average premiums of $65 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Vermont

How much is car insurance in Vermont?

The average cost of car insurance in Vermont is $142 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Buying car insurance shouldn’t break the bank—it should actually protect you from financial loss. And the good news? Finding affordable car insurance is possible. The chart below shows the monthly rates for 10 of the most affordable Vermont car insurance companies on average. But remember, you should always compare car insurance quotes to find your best personal rate.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Acuity$65
Kemper Preferred$90
Progressive$95
Travelers$100
Safeco$106
Nationwide$117
Liberty Mutual$128
Midvale Home & Auto$135
The General$159
Dairyland$170
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Vermont

If you want the cheapest auto insurance rates, consider a liability-only insurance policy. Vermont’s minimum coverage requirement is liability insurance, which covers bodily injury liability and property damage liability. See the cheapest rates for the liability coverage for nine Vermont auto insurance companies below.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Kemper Preferred$26
Safeco$57
Progressive$65
Travelers$71
Dairyland$82
Liberty Mutual$83
Midvale Home & Auto$83
The General$102
Nationwide$112
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Vermont

For drivers seeking the most protection on the road, a full-coverage policy is the way to go. Although full-coverage options tend to cost a bit more than a liability-only policy, it can be worth the extra expense for peace of mind. Full-coverage auto insurance includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage, which cover vehicle damage, and liability coverage.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Acuity$65
Kemper Preferred$103
Travelers$106
Progressive$106
Safeco$117
Nationwide$119
Midvale Home & Auto$144
Liberty Mutual$145
The General$207
Dairyland$211
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Vermont

The price of insurance isn’t the only important factor to consider when shopping around. Choosing the best car insurance company can sometimes be more valuable than the cheapest. The table below shows the four best car insurance companies in Vermont based on their Insurify Composite Score.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$117
Safeco86$106
Liberty Mutual82$128
Travelers80$100
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Vermont Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history is important when it comes to insurance. Getting speeding tickets, violations, DUIs, or being found at-fault in an auto accident will lead to higher car insurance rates in Vermont. Keep reading to find the cheapest options for drivers with varying records in Vermont.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Vermont

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Vermont

Car insurance companies typically define a good driver as someone with zero accidents or violations on their driving record within the last three to seven years. The cheapest car insurance option we found for good drivers is Acuity, with average rates of $65 a month. See the table below for more details on the cheapest options for good drivers.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Acuity$65
Kemper Preferred$83
Progressive$87
Travelers$95
Safeco$103
Nationwide$116
Midvale Home & Auto$119
Liberty Mutual$126
The General$153
Dairyland$162
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Vermont

For drivers with DUIs on their driving record in Vermont, The General offers the cheapest average monthly quote at $76. It’s important to note that DUIs will often remain on your driving record for two to five years, which means you’ll see higher insurance rates for at least a few years after your violation.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
The General$76
Safeco$82
Travelers$98
Liberty Mutual$112
Midvale Home & Auto$118
Dairyland$199
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance Vermont

SR-22 Insurance in Vermont

Not all insurance companies offer an SR-22, which is a form that the state of Vermont requires your insurance company files to prove your financial responsibility when you’ve committed certain violations (like a DUI). Below are the auto insurance companies we found that offer an SR-22 in Vermont.

The General
The General
Farmers
Farmers
Progressive
Progressive
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual
Dairyland
Dairyland
GEICO
GEICO

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Vermont

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record signals that you’re a high-risk driver. As such, insurers charge you higher car insurance rates. For Vermont drivers with an at-fault accident on their record, Kemper Preferred is the cheapest option with an average monthly quote of $77. See the table below for other inexpensive options.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Kemper Preferred$77
Progressive$87
Travelers$111
Nationwide$118
Safeco$118
Liberty Mutual$139
The General$173
Midvale Home & Auto$193
Dairyland$208
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Vermont

Here’s another reason to not speed: it raises your car insurance rates. The cheapest average monthly quote for a driver with speeding tickets in Vermont is $54 with Acuity. Check out more options for affordable car insurance for drivers with speeding tickets below.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Acuity$54
Travelers$122
Kemper Preferred$130
Safeco$134
Nationwide$143
Progressive$160
Liberty Mutual$163
Midvale Home & Auto$177
Dairyland$200
The General$205
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Vermont Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

In addition to your driving record, many car insurance companies will also take your credit score into consideration when determining your premiums. Drivers with a bad credit score in Vermont pay up to 54% more for car insurance than those with an excellent credit score. The table shows the average monthly cost for each credit tier in Vermont.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$117
Good$125
Average$145
Poor$181
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Vermont

Vermont Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Your age is one of the most important factors insurers consider when determining your rates. Drivers in their 60s will have the cheapest average car insurance rates in Vermont, paying only $90. Those under 25 (especially teen drivers) are considered more prone to accidents or violations and typically pay the highest rates, anywhere from $225 to $283, as shown below.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$283
Under 25$225
20s$160
30s$124
40s$118
50s$110
60s$90
70s$102
80+$127
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Vermont Cities

Even within the same state, car insurance rates can differ between cities. Larger cities tend to have more accidents, making average car insurance rates higher. The most expensive car insurance quotes in Vermont are found in South Burlington where you’ll expect to pay around $140. The cheapest city was Bennington with an average monthly quote of $114.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Bennington$114
Rutland$122
Battleboro$129
Burlington$130
South Burlington$140
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Vermont Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Vermont is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Vermont will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Vermont.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Vermont

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Vermont roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Vermont[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Vermont is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $50,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $100,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $10,000 per accdient for uninsured/underinsued motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Vermont, this coverage is required for both bodily injury and property damage.

Vermont DMV Information

The Vermont DMV approves address changes, provides temporary registrations and plates, administers permit and license testing, and renews or replaces driver’s licenses. All services provided at the Vermont DMV can be completed by mail or online.

Appointments are required for all locations in Vermont, though walk-ins may be accommodated based on availability. Make appointments online or by phone.

Public Transportation in Vermont

There are many local bus service routes throughout Vermont. The schedules and routes can be accessed online. You can also travel by train (via Amtrak) within Vermont and also long-distance to places like New York. The two Amtrak rail lines operated in Vermont are the Ethan Allen Express and the Vermonter.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Vermont

Drive safe and smart to avoid adding violations or accidents to your driving record, and be aware of factors like good credit and location that can affect your rates; but remember that some things—like your age—are out of your control.

Some of the best advice for finding the cheapest car insurance in Vermont is to do your research. Luckily, you don’t have to do all the research yourself: Insurify finds the cheapest car insurance for you in under two minutes and compares official quotes from top insurance companies. It’s quick, easy, and completely free.

Frequently Asked Questions- Cheap Car Insurance in Vermont

  • Yes, liability insurance is mandatory by law in Vermont for anyone driving or owning a motor vehicle. The required minimum liability insurance must provide $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury, and $10,000 per accident for property.

  • One word: research. To make your search easier, try Insurify, which finds the cheapest insurance options in under two minutes by comparing official quotes from top insurance providers. Keeping a clean driving record can also help you find the best rates.

  • Car insurance rates in Vermont vary based on factors discussed above but can range anywhere from $80 to more than $200 per month. Your driving record, where you live, and your age are just a few things that can determine how much you’ll pay for car insurance. Check out the tables above to see prices based on these factors and more.

  • Your driving record is the main factor for how much you pay for auto insurance. The safer you drive, the cheaper your insurance. Other factors driving up rates include the cost of living, frequency of accidents in an area, and cost of vehicle repairs.

  • No, personal injury protection (PIP) coverage is not required in Vermont.

Insurify Insights

How Vermont Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Vermont below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Vermont drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

dodge

Dodge Dakota

Most Popular Car in Vermont

#51

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#51

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#51

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#51

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Vermont is the #51 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #51
    • Percent of drivers in Vermont with an accident: 2.1%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Vermont is the #51 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #51
    • Percent of drivers in Vermont with a DUI: 0.2%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Vermont is the #51 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #51
    • Percent of drivers in Vermont with a reckless driving offense: 0.1%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Vermont is the #51 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #51
    • Percent of drivers in Vermont with a rude driving violation: 0.2%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Vermont is the #51 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #51
    • Percent of drivers in Vermont with a speeding ticket: 1.3%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Vermont is the #51 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #51
    • Percent of drivers in Vermont with a failure to yield violation: 0%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Vermont

Popular cities

Sources

  1. The Vermont Assembly. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Olivia Oksenhorn
Written by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterVermont