Cheap Car Insurance in Vermont (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Vermont
How much you pay for car insurance can vary, sometimes by hundreds of dollars, based on which state you live in. It’s important to know exactly how much you’ll pay and we’ve gathered data to give you the cheapest options for car insurance in Vermont. Keep reading to learn more about how you can save on your car insurance with the cheapest options.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Vermont is $142 per month, or $1,705 annually.
Acuity is the cheapest provider we found in Vermont, with average premiums of $65 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Vermont
How much is car insurance in Vermont?
The average cost of car insurance in Vermont is $142 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Buying car insurance shouldn’t break the bank—it should actually protect you from financial loss. And the good news? Finding affordable car insurance is possible. The chart below shows the monthly rates for 10 of the most affordable Vermont car insurance companies on average. But remember, you should always compare car insurance quotes to find your best personal rate.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Acuity
|$65
|Kemper Preferred
|$90
|Progressive
|$95
|Travelers
|$100
|Safeco
|$106
|Nationwide
|$117
|Liberty Mutual
|$128
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$135
|The General
|$159
|Dairyland
|$170
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Vermont
If you want the cheapest auto insurance rates, consider a liability-only insurance policy. Vermont’s minimum coverage requirement is liability insurance, which covers bodily injury liability and property damage liability. See the cheapest rates for the liability coverage for nine Vermont auto insurance companies below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Kemper Preferred
|$26
|Safeco
|$57
|Progressive
|$65
|Travelers
|$71
|Dairyland
|$82
|Liberty Mutual
|$83
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$83
|The General
|$102
|Nationwide
|$112
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Vermont
For drivers seeking the most protection on the road, a full-coverage policy is the way to go. Although full-coverage options tend to cost a bit more than a liability-only policy, it can be worth the extra expense for peace of mind. Full-coverage auto insurance includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage, which cover vehicle damage, and liability coverage.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Acuity
|$65
|Kemper Preferred
|$103
|Travelers
|$106
|Progressive
|$106
|Safeco
|$117
|Nationwide
|$119
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$144
|Liberty Mutual
|$145
|The General
|$207
|Dairyland
|$211
Best Car Insurance in Vermont
The price of insurance isn’t the only important factor to consider when shopping around. Choosing the best car insurance company can sometimes be more valuable than the cheapest. The table below shows the four best car insurance companies in Vermont based on their Insurify Composite Score.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$117
|Safeco
|86
|$106
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$128
|Travelers
|80
|$100
Vermont Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history is important when it comes to insurance. Getting speeding tickets, violations, DUIs, or being found at-fault in an auto accident will lead to higher car insurance rates in Vermont. Keep reading to find the cheapest options for drivers with varying records in Vermont.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Vermont
Car insurance companies typically define a good driver as someone with zero accidents or violations on their driving record within the last three to seven years. The cheapest car insurance option we found for good drivers is Acuity, with average rates of $65 a month. See the table below for more details on the cheapest options for good drivers.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Acuity
|$65
|Kemper Preferred
|$83
|Progressive
|$87
|Travelers
|$95
|Safeco
|$103
|Nationwide
|$116
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$119
|Liberty Mutual
|$126
|The General
|$153
|Dairyland
|$162
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Vermont
For drivers with DUIs on their driving record in Vermont, The General offers the cheapest average monthly quote at $76. It’s important to note that DUIs will often remain on your driving record for two to five years, which means you’ll see higher insurance rates for at least a few years after your violation.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|The General
|$76
|Safeco
|$82
|Travelers
|$98
|Liberty Mutual
|$112
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$118
|Dairyland
|$199
SR-22 Insurance in Vermont
Not all insurance companies offer an SR-22, which is a form that the state of Vermont requires your insurance company files to prove your financial responsibility when you’ve committed certain violations (like a DUI). Below are the auto insurance companies we found that offer an SR-22 in Vermont.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Vermont
Having an at-fault accident on your driving record signals that you’re a high-risk driver. As such, insurers charge you higher car insurance rates. For Vermont drivers with an at-fault accident on their record, Kemper Preferred is the cheapest option with an average monthly quote of $77. See the table below for other inexpensive options.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Kemper Preferred
|$77
|Progressive
|$87
|Travelers
|$111
|Nationwide
|$118
|Safeco
|$118
|Liberty Mutual
|$139
|The General
|$173
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$193
|Dairyland
|$208
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Vermont
Here’s another reason to not speed: it raises your car insurance rates. The cheapest average monthly quote for a driver with speeding tickets in Vermont is $54 with Acuity. Check out more options for affordable car insurance for drivers with speeding tickets below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Acuity
|$54
|Travelers
|$122
|Kemper Preferred
|$130
|Safeco
|$134
|Nationwide
|$143
|Progressive
|$160
|Liberty Mutual
|$163
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$177
|Dairyland
|$200
|The General
|$205
Vermont Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In addition to your driving record, many car insurance companies will also take your credit score into consideration when determining your premiums. Drivers with a bad credit score in Vermont pay up to 54% more for car insurance than those with an excellent credit score. The table shows the average monthly cost for each credit tier in Vermont.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$117
|Good
|$125
|Average
|$145
|Poor
|$181
Vermont Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age is one of the most important factors insurers consider when determining your rates. Drivers in their 60s will have the cheapest average car insurance rates in Vermont, paying only $90. Those under 25 (especially teen drivers) are considered more prone to accidents or violations and typically pay the highest rates, anywhere from $225 to $283, as shown below.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$283
|Under 25
|$225
|20s
|$160
|30s
|$124
|40s
|$118
|50s
|$110
|60s
|$90
|70s
|$102
|80+
|$127
Car Insurance Rates in Vermont Cities
Even within the same state, car insurance rates can differ between cities. Larger cities tend to have more accidents, making average car insurance rates higher. The most expensive car insurance quotes in Vermont are found in South Burlington where you’ll expect to pay around $140. The cheapest city was Bennington with an average monthly quote of $114.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Bennington
|$114
|Rutland
|$122
|Battleboro
|$129
|Burlington
|$130
|South Burlington
|$140
Vermont Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Vermont is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Vermont will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Vermont.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Vermont
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Vermont roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Vermont[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Vermont is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$100,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$10,000 per accdient for uninsured/underinsued motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Vermont, this coverage is required for both bodily injury and property damage.
Vermont DMV Information
The Vermont DMV approves address changes, provides temporary registrations and plates, administers permit and license testing, and renews or replaces driver’s licenses. All services provided at the Vermont DMV can be completed by mail or online.
Appointments are required for all locations in Vermont, though walk-ins may be accommodated based on availability. Make appointments online or by phone.
Public Transportation in Vermont
There are many local bus service routes throughout Vermont. The schedules and routes can be accessed online. You can also travel by train (via Amtrak) within Vermont and also long-distance to places like New York. The two Amtrak rail lines operated in Vermont are the Ethan Allen Express and the Vermonter.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Vermont
Drive safe and smart to avoid adding violations or accidents to your driving record, and be aware of factors like good credit and location that can affect your rates; but remember that some things—like your age—are out of your control.
Some of the best advice for finding the cheapest car insurance in Vermont is to do your research. Luckily, you don’t have to do all the research yourself: Insurify finds the cheapest car insurance for you in under two minutes and compares official quotes from top insurance companies. It’s quick, easy, and completely free.
Frequently Asked Questions- Cheap Car Insurance in Vermont
Yes, liability insurance is mandatory by law in Vermont for anyone driving or owning a motor vehicle. The required minimum liability insurance must provide $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury, and $10,000 per accident for property.
One word: research. To make your search easier, try Insurify, which finds the cheapest insurance options in under two minutes by comparing official quotes from top insurance providers. Keeping a clean driving record can also help you find the best rates.
Car insurance rates in Vermont vary based on factors discussed above but can range anywhere from $80 to more than $200 per month. Your driving record, where you live, and your age are just a few things that can determine how much you’ll pay for car insurance. Check out the tables above to see prices based on these factors and more.
Your driving record is the main factor for how much you pay for auto insurance. The safer you drive, the cheaper your insurance. Other factors driving up rates include the cost of living, frequency of accidents in an area, and cost of vehicle repairs.
No, personal injury protection (PIP) coverage is not required in Vermont.
Insurify Insights
How Vermont Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Vermont below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Vermont drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Dodge Dakota
Most Popular Car in Vermont
#51
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#51
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#51
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#51
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Vermont is the #51 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #51
- Percent of drivers in Vermont with an accident: 2.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Vermont is the #51 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #51
- Percent of drivers in Vermont with a DUI: 0.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Vermont is the #51 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #51
- Percent of drivers in Vermont with a reckless driving offense: 0.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Vermont is the #51 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #51
- Percent of drivers in Vermont with a rude driving violation: 0.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Vermont is the #51 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #51
- Percent of drivers in Vermont with a speeding ticket: 1.3%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Vermont is the #51 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #51
- Percent of drivers in Vermont with a failure to yield violation: 0%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
