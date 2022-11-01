Cheap Car Insurance in Utah (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Utah
Utah drivers enjoy fairly cheap car insurance costs compared to the national average. Even so, there are many ways to access even lower rates, including using discounts, comparing rates, and adjusting your coverage options. Here, we show you what car insurance rates you can expect to pay in the Beehive State, and offer our best tips for lowering your rates even further.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Utah is $198 per month, or $2,372 annually.
Sun Coast is the cheapest provider we found in Utah, with average premiums of $104 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Utah
How much is car insurance in Utah?
The average cost of car insurance in Utah is $198 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
We compared thousands of car insurance quotes across the state to understand which companies consistently offer the cheapest car insurance rates. Keep in mind that the cheapest car insurance company on average may not be the cheapest one for you. Always compare quotes from multiple companies before you decide to buy.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$104
|Travelers
|$111
|Clearcover
|$113
|Novo
|$130
|Kemper Preferred
|$137
|Kemper
|$145
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Utah
If you drive an older vehicle, you may want to purchase liability-only insurance. Liability insurance covers damages—property damage and medical bills up to coverage limits and minus your deductible—for car accidents that you cause (a.k.a. you’re “at fault”). It’s made up of a few parts:
Bodily injury liability coverage
Property damage liability coverage
Personal injury protection
Uninsured motorist protection (optional but recommended)
But it doesn’t cover damages to your vehicle. Below are the best car insurance companies for liability-only car insurance policies in Utah.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$75
|Travelers
|$76
|Kemper Preferred
|$81
|Acuity
|$88
|Clearcover
|$90
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Utah
Full-coverage car insurance is liability insurance paired with comprehensive and collision coverage. Collision coverage covers your car after an at-fault accident. Comprehensive coverage covers other damages to your car, such as from hail or vandalism. Though more expensive, they’re worth it (or sometimes required) for a new vehicle.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$121
|Travelers
|$125
|Clearcover
|$126
|Novo
|$147
|Kemper Preferred
|$150
Best Car Insurance in Utah
Price isn’t everything. Some companies offer excellent service, technology, and other perks that often make them worth a few extra dollars a month. So don’t feel pressured to choose the lowest rate possible. It’s up to you to decide which company is worth the money. Below are the best cheap car insurance companies in Utah.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$171
|Safeco
|86
|$176
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$186
|Travelers
|80
|$111
|State Auto
|76
|$181
Utah Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record has a big impact on the cost of your car insurance policy. Drivers with clean driving records, i.e., “good drivers,” pay the least for car insurance. Drivers with DUIs or an at-fault accident pay much more for their coverage. Even a minor traffic violation can raise your rates. In this section, we cover the average rates for drivers with varying records.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Utah
To qualify as a “good driver,” your driving record must be clear of speeding tickets, DUIs, accidents, and any other violation. Most insurance companies will require you to have a few years of driving experience before they give you a good driver discount. Below are the best rates for good drivers in Utah by company.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$102
|Novo
|$127
|Kemper
|$128
|Kemper Preferred
|$128
|Freedom National
|$133
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Utah
DUIs—driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs—can wreak havoc on your car insurance rates for years. It causes one of the largest price increases and counts against you for a duration of three to five years on average. It’s best to choose an auto insurance company that specializes in offering cheap insurance prices to high-risk drivers.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Stillwater
|$107
|Sun Coast
|$110
|Novo
|$116
|Travelers
|$121
|Kemper Preferred
|$126
SR-22 Insurance in Utah
An SR-22, sometimes called a “certificate of responsibility,” is a special form that’s filed with the Utah DMV to prove that you have at least state minimum coverage for car insurance. Your car insurance company must file the SR-22 on your behalf. There are a few instances where you’ll be required to file SR-22s:
You’re convicted of a DUI
You’re convicted of driving uninsured
You cause a serious car accident
Your license was revoked and reinstated
You have too many points on your license
The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Utah:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Utah
At-fault accidents, even minor ones, will raise your car insurance rates for three to five years. Some companies offer accident forgiveness, which will minimize financial ramifications. But even if you don’t have accident forgiveness, you can look for car insurance companies that specialize in offering affordable car insurance to drivers with spots on their records.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$127
|Sun Coast
|$136
|Novo
|$144
|Clearcover
|$158
|Progressive
|$161
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Utah
Speeding tickets may not seem like a big deal, but they can also jack up the cost of car insurance quickly. Multiple speeding tickets will raise your rates even higher. If you want lower rates after a ticket, you should compare rates from multiple companies at least once a year. Below are the cheapest auto insurance rates for drivers with speeding tickets.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$137
|Clearcover
|$144
|Novo
|$145
|Kemper Preferred
|$157
|Kemper
|$181
Utah Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In most states, car insurance companies are allowed to review your credit score when deciding your rate. This is legal under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). Most insurance companies do use credit rating to determine rates. Scores are put in tiers, with higher scores being more favorable than lower scores. Below are the average car insurance premiums by credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$166
|Good
|$177
|Average
|$206
|Poor
|$257
Utah Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age is another factor that affects your rate. Young drivers pay more than older drivers, with teen drivers paying the most on average. That’s because drivers with less experience are more likely to be in an at-fault accident. Rates stay low for drivers until well into their retirement years, when they start to rise again. Below are the average premiums for Utah drivers by age group.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$367
|Under 25
|$271
|20s
|$195
|30s
|$154
|40s
|$179
|50s
|$157
|60s
|$134
|70s
|$144
|80+
|$144
Car Insurance Rates in Utah Cities
Your location also impacts your car insurance rate in a big way. Insurance companies consider your area’s claim rates, population density, crime rates, and even climate when determining what rate to offer you. People in urban areas typically pay more than people in rural areas with similar coverage and driving profiles. Below are the average rates for car insurance by city.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Salt Lake City
|$177
|West Valley City
|$200
|Provo
|$172
|West Jordan
|$198
|Orem
|$171
|Sandy
|$178
|Ogden
|$161
|Saint George
|$139
|Layton
|$167
|South Jordan
|$200
Utah Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Utah is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Utah will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Utah.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Utah
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Utah roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Utah[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$65,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Utah is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$3,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Utah DMV Information
At the Utah Department of Motor Vehicles, you can obtain or renew your driver’s licence, report a stolen vehicle, obtain handicap placards, register your vehicle or renew your vehicle registration, and get your license plates. Most of these tasks can be completed online once you initially set up an account. You can also set up renewal notices to be sent to your email.
Public Transportation in Utah
The best public transportation can be found in the Salt Lake City metro area. However, many areas with larger populations have some sort of public transit operated by the Utah Transit Authority. You can find information about public transit in Utah by visiting your local government’s website.
Beyond public transit, you can also find Greyhound bus service and Amtrak rail service throughout the state.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Utah
Getting cheap car insurance begins with understanding the types of coverage and amount of coverage you need. Next, you should know which car insurance discounts you’re eligible for—good driver, bundling, etc. Finally, you should compare rates from insurers in your area. Luckily, you can compare rates easily with Insurify.
Fill out one form to receive six or more car insurance quotes from the best auto insurance companies in your area. The process typically takes less than five minutes. Plus, you’ll get quotes without giving out your information to each one. Best of all, our tool is completely free to use.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Utah
Yes, car insurance is mandatory in Utah. That means by law, drivers need to carry at least minimum liability insurance. If your car is financed, your lender will require you to carry additional coverage, such as collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, or both. You should consider purchasing higher coverage limits, as these can easily be exceeded during a claim.
The best way to get cheap insurance is by using discounts and comparing car insurance quotes before you buy. Bundling car insurance with other products, such as homeowners insurance or renters insurance, is the best way to get a discounted rate. If you’re having trouble affording car insurance, you should consider downsizing your vehicle to one that’s less expensive to insure.
Most drivers in Utah pay between $100 and $200 for car insurance depending on their vehicle, types of coverage, coverage limits, driving history, and other factors. Many drivers are able to pay much less than the average by choosing a liability-only policy and using discounts. Drivers of luxury vehicles can pay a lot more, as they often need full-coverage policies.
There are two things that can drive your car insurance rates up: getting a DUI and causing an at-fault accident. Speeding tickets and other traffic violations will also increase your rate. Just having a history of a claim can raise your rate, too. Other factors, such as living in a densely populated area, being a high-mileage driver, and having poor credit, will also raise rates.
Utah drivers are required to carry PIP coverage with a coverage limit of at least $3,000. PIP insurance covers your medical expenses in the event of any accident, which makes Utah a no-fault state. That means your insurance covers you even when the accident is not your fault. This also means Utah drivers are restricted from suing other drivers for injury in most cases.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Utah Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022