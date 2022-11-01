Cheap Car Insurance in Utah (2022)

Utah Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving record has a big impact on the cost of your car insurance policy. Drivers with clean driving records, i.e., “good drivers,” pay the least for car insurance. Drivers with DUIs or an at-fault accident pay much more for their coverage. Even a minor traffic violation can raise your rates. In this section, we cover the average rates for drivers with varying records.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Utah

To qualify as a “good driver,” your driving record must be clear of speeding tickets, DUIs, accidents, and any other violation. Most insurance companies will require you to have a few years of driving experience before they give you a good driver discount. Below are the best rates for good drivers in Utah by company.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $102 Novo $127 Kemper $128 Kemper Preferred $128 Freedom National $133

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Utah

DUIs—driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs—can wreak havoc on your car insurance rates for years. It causes one of the largest price increases and counts against you for a duration of three to five years on average. It’s best to choose an auto insurance company that specializes in offering cheap insurance prices to high-risk drivers.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Stillwater $107 Sun Coast $110 Novo $116 Travelers $121 Kemper Preferred $126

SR-22 Insurance in Utah

An SR-22, sometimes called a “certificate of responsibility,” is a special form that’s filed with the Utah DMV to prove that you have at least state minimum coverage for car insurance. Your car insurance company must file the SR-22 on your behalf. There are a few instances where you’ll be required to file SR-22s:

You’re convicted of a DUI

You’re convicted of driving uninsured

You cause a serious car accident

Your license was revoked and reinstated

You have too many points on your license

The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Utah:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Utah

At-fault accidents, even minor ones, will raise your car insurance rates for three to five years. Some companies offer accident forgiveness, which will minimize financial ramifications. But even if you don’t have accident forgiveness, you can look for car insurance companies that specialize in offering affordable car insurance to drivers with spots on their records.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $127 Sun Coast $136 Novo $144 Clearcover $158 Progressive $161

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Utah

Speeding tickets may not seem like a big deal, but they can also jack up the cost of car insurance quickly. Multiple speeding tickets will raise your rates even higher. If you want lower rates after a ticket, you should compare rates from multiple companies at least once a year. Below are the cheapest auto insurance rates for drivers with speeding tickets.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $137 Clearcover $144 Novo $145 Kemper Preferred $157 Kemper $181

