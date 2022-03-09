4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Utah SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterUtahdelimiterSr 22 Car Insurance
Car InsurancedelimiterUtahdelimiterSr 22 Car Insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
John Leach
Edited by
John Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.
Janeth Lopez
Reviewed by
Janeth Lopez
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Janeth Lopez
Licensed Insurance Agent
Janeth Lopez is a licensed insurance agent. She specializes in auto, home, business, life, and RV insurance.

Updated March 9, 2022

Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Utah (2022)

For drivers with SR-22 in Utah, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.

To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Utah. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Utah.

CarrierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Novo$110
Sun Coast$110
Travelers$121
Kemper$142
Freedom National$151
Dairyland$205
Gainsco$209
Bristol West$246
Safeco$253
The General$256

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Utah?

On average, an SR-22 is going to increase your monthly rate by $26 compared to drivers that have no violations on their records. That's a 15 percent increase, which really isn't so bad compared to the national average. The average driver with SR-22 insurance pays $201 per month, while those without any violations pay around $175.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate
$175
With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate
$201
$26 ▴
14.86% ▴
Difference in Average Monthly Rate
Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.

What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Utah?

So you had some car trouble: you were in an accident and didn't have car insurance, or maybe you were convicted of a DUI. Now the Utah DMV is telling you that you need an SR-22 certificate. What's that?

The SR-22 is just a form that your insurance company files with the DMV on your behalf, verifying that you have insurance. You can't file the form; you have to find an insurance company that will file it for you. And since only high-risk drivers get stuck with SR-22 requirements, some of them won't take you on. But plenty of others do, and you can work to minimize the extra cost.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Utah?

If you're required to buy SR-22 insurance, there's a $45 difference between how much you'll pay on average based on your credit. Excellent credit means you'll pay on average $207 per month, versus $167 if you had no violation and excellent credit. Those with poor credit but clean records pay $203 per month on average, compared with $252 for SR-22 drivers with poor credit.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Rate - No Violation The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22 The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.Difference
Excellent$167$207$40
Good$186$231$45
Average$188$233$45
Poor$203$252$49

How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Utah

Drivers with SR-22 requirements in Utah would be wise to consult Insurify's free, super fast quote-comparison tool, which will give a range of carrier prices that can lead to the best deal possible. With SR-22s especially, it's important to shop around and be selective.

Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Utah

"But I don't have a car!" you might be saying. Do you drive infrequently and only borrow friends' cars when you do? If so, non-owner SR-22 insurance might be a policy for you to look into. You have to contact the insurance carrier directly, and it's not easy to qualify, but it can save money if you do.

Alternatives to an SR-22 in Utah

Unfortunately, to get back on the road in Utah, you need an SR-22 form to certify that you are insured if the DMV or a court requires it.

How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Utah

SR-22 insurance policies can be difficult to find and range in pricing, which is why it's all the more important to take advantage of Insurify to get quotes for free, personalized for you, from across the industry—all in a matter of minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • You have to maintain your SR-22 for three years at least—if a court or the DMV orders more, then it could be as many as 10. Make sure you pay your premiums on time: if your coverage lapses, your time starts over.

  • Out-of-state filing is required if you leave Utah. As nice as it would be, you can't escape the SR-22 requirement just by moving across state lines.

  • Get a non-owner SR-22 insurance if you don't have a car and don't borrow from someone you live with or are related to.

    Top Auto Insurance Companies

Compare Top Auto Insurance Companies

Use Insurify for all of your car insurance comparison needs! Compare and connect directly with the top insurance companies to find the best rates as well as the most personalized discounts and coverage options. Insurify’s network includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S. who can work with you to get you the right auto insurance policy at the cheapest price. See All Auto Insurance Companies

Related Articles

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Utah

More states

Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
John Leach
Edited by
John Leach

Insurance Content Editor at Insurify

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.
Janeth Lopez
Reviewed by
Janeth Lopez

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Janeth Lopez
Licensed Insurance Agent
Janeth Lopez is a licensed insurance agent. She specializes in auto, home, business, life, and RV insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterUtahdelimiterSr 22 Car Insurance