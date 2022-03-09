Utah SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Utah (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Utah, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Utah. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Utah.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Novo
|$110
|Sun Coast
|$110
|Travelers
|$121
|Kemper
|$142
|Freedom National
|$151
|Dairyland
|$205
|Gainsco
|$209
|Bristol West
|$246
|Safeco
|$253
|The General
|$256
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Utah?
On average, an SR-22 is going to increase your monthly rate by $26 compared to drivers that have no violations on their records. That's a 15 percent increase, which really isn't so bad compared to the national average. The average driver with SR-22 insurance pays $201 per month, while those without any violations pay around $175.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Utah?
So you had some car trouble: you were in an accident and didn't have car insurance, or maybe you were convicted of a DUI. Now the Utah DMV is telling you that you need an SR-22 certificate. What's that?
The SR-22 is just a form that your insurance company files with the DMV on your behalf, verifying that you have insurance. You can't file the form; you have to find an insurance company that will file it for you. And since only high-risk drivers get stuck with SR-22 requirements, some of them won't take you on. But plenty of others do, and you can work to minimize the extra cost.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Utah?
If you're required to buy SR-22 insurance, there's a $45 difference between how much you'll pay on average based on your credit. Excellent credit means you'll pay on average $207 per month, versus $167 if you had no violation and excellent credit. Those with poor credit but clean records pay $203 per month on average, compared with $252 for SR-22 drivers with poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$167
|$207
|$40
|Good
|$186
|$231
|$45
|Average
|$188
|$233
|$45
|Poor
|$203
|$252
|$49
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Utah
Drivers with SR-22 requirements in Utah would be wise to consult Insurify's free, super fast quote-comparison tool, which will give a range of carrier prices that can lead to the best deal possible. With SR-22s especially, it's important to shop around and be selective.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Utah
"But I don't have a car!" you might be saying. Do you drive infrequently and only borrow friends' cars when you do? If so, non-owner SR-22 insurance might be a policy for you to look into. You have to contact the insurance carrier directly, and it's not easy to qualify, but it can save money if you do.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Utah
Unfortunately, to get back on the road in Utah, you need an SR-22 form to certify that you are insured if the DMV or a court requires it.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Utah
SR-22 insurance policies can be difficult to find and range in pricing, which is why it's all the more important to take advantage of Insurify to get quotes for free, personalized for you, from across the industry—all in a matter of minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
You have to maintain your SR-22 for three years at least—if a court or the DMV orders more, then it could be as many as 10. Make sure you pay your premiums on time: if your coverage lapses, your time starts over.
Out-of-state filing is required if you leave Utah. As nice as it would be, you can't escape the SR-22 requirement just by moving across state lines.
Get a non-owner SR-22 insurance if you don't have a car and don't borrow from someone you live with or are related to.
Compare Top Auto Insurance Companies
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.