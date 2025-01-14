Best Car Insurance in Utah (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Each driver in Utah has unique car insurance needs and priorities, so finding the right insurance company can be challenging. To help you find the best car insurance in Utah, Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies based on features like cost, discounts, coverage options, customer satisfaction, and more.
Here’s what you should know about the best car insurance companies in Utah.
Best car insurance companies in Utah
The best car insurance company in Utah is different for every driver. These five insurance companies are some of the best options for people in the Beehive State, based on Insurify’s evaluation of the largest companies.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$76/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 153 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
Auto-Owners's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
3.9
3.2
Customer service
3.7
3.6
Discounts
3.5
2.9
Policy transparency
3.8
3.1
Value
3.5
2.9
How drivers feel about Auto-Owners
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service, competitive initial rates, and professional agents but dislike the frequent price increases and complicated claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Cheap rates
Senior drivers
Ample discounts
Reviews (94)
Tammy
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Affordable Insurance in Michigan
The insurance is affordable.
Allen
January 12, 2025
Verified Review
Excellent
Absolutely no problems.
Michael
January 6, 2025
Verified Review
Pleased
I have had a positive experience with Auto-Owners company and personnel.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company overall in Utah. It offers an excellent selection of car insurance coverage options and more than a dozen discounts for potential savings.
Auto-Owners has an above-average overall customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power in the Southwest region and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). It also has fewer complaints than expected from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Pros
Highly rated for overall customer satisfaction
Many available discounts and endorsements
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$84/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$127/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,432 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
State Farm's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.2
3.2
Customer service
4.1
3.6
Discounts
4
2.9
Policy transparency
4
3.1
Value
4
2.9
How drivers feel about State Farm
Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,189)
Russell
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
Dealing with you was difficult. My rates were increased on December 18th, and I didn't receive my check until January 13th. Additionally, I believe there was an unauthorized deduction of around 30 dollars.
Dealing with you was difficult. My rates were increased on December 18th, and I didn't receive my check until January 13th. Additionally, I believe there was an unauthorized deduction of around 30 dollars.
Emilio
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
Daily Concerns
They provide good coverage, but it's expensive and there are no discounts where needed.
Robert
January 14, 2025
Verified Review
The rates increase too quickly. Reporting a claim makes you feel like you are doing something wrong.
The rates increase too quickly. Reporting a claim makes you feel like you are doing something wrong.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm’s Steer Clear program is a great option for young drivers looking for the most affordable car insurance policy. Drivers younger than 25 with no at-fault accidents or tickets within the past three years can enroll in the program, which tracks driving habits and rewards safe drivers with a lower insurance rate. State Farm also offers other discounts for teen drivers, including a good student discount and a student away at school discount.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$63/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$95/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,672 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
USAA's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.9
3.2
Customer service
4.6
3.6
Discounts
4.9
2.9
Policy transparency
4.9
3.1
Value
4.9
2.9
How drivers feel about USAA
Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (960)
William
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
I love USAA
I love USAA. However, I don't know my PIN, and that has caused me some inconvenience.
Thomas
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Too Personal
They penalize me for using my phone as a passenger in someone else's car. Even though I have a Bluetooth hands-free phone, they still want to deduct points. I guess next they'll penalize me if I talk to my wife while I'm driving.
Ken
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Not Ready to Make Any Changes in Insurance
I am just checking other insurance rates and I am currently satisfied with USAA.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
856
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA only offers car insurance to military families, including active-duty soldiers, veterans, and spouses and children of military servicemembers.
USAA has some of the highest customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power. In addition, USAA offers a great selection of discounts with generous savings, like a 60% discount for storing a vehicle while on deployment.
Pros
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction and claim satisfaction ratings
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Generous discounts
Cons
Only available to qualifying military personnel and family members
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$107/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$161/mo
4.6
Best choiceBased on 403 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
American Family's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.8
3.2
Customer service
4.9
3.6
Discounts
4.8
2.9
Policy transparency
4.9
3.1
Value
4.7
2.9
How drivers feel about American Family
Drivers appreciate the responsive customer service and reliability but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Outstanding customer service
Flexible coverage options
Families with young drivers
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
American Family is the best car insurance company in Utah for discounts. It offers 17 discounts, with savings for customer loyalty, safe vehicles, low mileage, good students, young volunteers, taking a defensive driving course, paying in full, and others.
American Family also offers a 23% discount for policy bundling, which is one of the biggest discounts we found. The company has a good customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power, but it’s rated below average for claims satisfaction.
Pros
Many available car insurance discounts
Great bundling discount
Good J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power rating for claims satisfaction
Few add-on coverage options
Slightly more complaints than expected with the NAIC
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$74/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$110/mo
3.1
A solid optionBased on 698 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
Root's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
3
3.2
Customer service
2.9
3.6
Discounts
2.6
2.9
Policy transparency
2.9
3.1
Value
2.6
2.9
How drivers feel about Root
Drivers appreciate the quick response and initial pricing but dislike the frequent price increases and limited coverage options.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Usage-based insurance
Safe drivers
Cheap rates
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
NR
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
2.36
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Why we picked this company
Root has the lowest car insurance rates in Utah among the companies reviewed. Its average rate for liability-only coverage is lower than the statewide average rate.
Root uses information about your driving, like speed, brake force, and trip length, to calculate a rate based on your driving skills and mileage. The best drivers save up to $900 per year on their car insurance, according to the company’s website.
Pros
Affordable premiums
Can help low-mileage drivers save money
Easy policy management online or through the app
Cons
Many more complaints than expected with the NAIC
Few ways to customize your coverage
No in-person agents
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Utah to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Utah
The best car insurance in Utah for you depends on your coverage needs, preferences, budget, and other personal factors. Here are some tips that can help you find the best insurer.
Consider your coverage needs
Think about the types of coverage that might be beneficial for your situation. For instance, if you’re insuring a new vehicle, you may want to add gap insurance or new-car replacement coverage. Look for insurers that offer these endorsements and others that can offer valuable protection.
Check financial stability ratings
It’s important to select a financially stable auto insurance company that can pay car insurance claims. When comparing Utah car insurance companies, check each insurer’s AM Best rating to gauge its financial stability.
Look for discount opportunities
Most car insurance companies in Utah offer discounts, but the specific discounts and potential savings vary. To maximize your savings, look for insurance companies that offer multiple discounts you can qualify for.
Read customer reviews
Before you choose an insurance company, it’s helpful to read reviews from current and past policyholders. Check out online reviews to learn more about the company’s customer service, claims-handling practices, prices, and other important factors.
Compare quotes
The cost of car insurance is different for every Utah driver. To find cheap car insurance, compare personalized quotes from several companies.
Average cost of car insurance in Utah
The average cost of car insurance in Utah is $108 per month for liability-only insurance and $180 per month for full coverage. Utah’s average premium is slightly lower than the U.S. national monthly average rates of $105 for liability coverage and $199 for full coverage.
Car insurance rates vary for each driver. Some of the biggest factors that can affect rates include ZIP code, age, driving history, credit history, vehicle type, coverage limits, and deductibles.[1]
Additionally, many drivers in Utah may face higher rates in 2025 because of recent legislation changes that increased the state’s minimum-coverage limits to $30,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $65,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability.[2] This could lead to more expensive premiums for drivers with liability-only coverage.
Best car insurance in Utah FAQs
Many reputable auto insurance companies serve Utah drivers. The following information can help you find the best car insurance option for you in Utah.
How much is car insurance in Utah?
The average cost of car insurance in Utah is $108 per month for liability coverage and $180 for full-coverage insurance. On average, Utah drivers pay $144 per month for auto insurance.
What are the best car insurance companies in Utah?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Utah are Auto-Owners, USAA, State Farm, and American Family. But keep in mind that the right insurer will depend on your specific coverage needs, priorities, and budget.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Utah?
Utah drivers must carry at least 30/65/25 in personal liability insurance. Additionally, drivers in the state must have personal injury protection (PIP) to satisfy the state’s no-fault laws.[3] Many drivers can benefit from optional coverages, like uninsured motorist insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance.
Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com.
Elizabeth has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.