4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Some might say that driving in Ogden is a simple task compared to traveling in nearby Salt Lake City, as the metro area doesn’t see much traffic outside of rush hour. Since Ogden is nestled between the Great Salt Lake and a beautiful mountain range, many people driving on its highways are headed to ski resorts. Under 90,000 people live in the city, making it far less stressful to navigate than other parts of the country. The area does see quite a bit of snow, however, so it’s smart to make sure you have adequate auto insurance in case of an accident.
Car Insurance in Ogden, UT
The average cost of Utah car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Ogden, UT to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Ogden is $157 per month, or $1884 annually.
Car insurance in Ogden is $16 less than the average cost of car insurance in Utah.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Ogden on average is Sun Coast, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Ogden, UT
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Ogden
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$83 /mo
|State Farm
|$134 /mo
|The General
|$149 /mo
|American Family
|$171 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Ogden, UT
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Ogden. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Clearcover
|97
|$99 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$169 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$176 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$186 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$192 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Utah Cities
|Salt Lake City
|$132/mo
|Provo
|$119/mo
|West Jordan
|$125/mo
|Orem
|$130/mo
|Ogden
|$134/mo
|Utah
|$128/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Utah
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Utah roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Utah[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$65,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Utah is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$3,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Ogden Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
While being young has its perks, it’s good to grow older in Ogden—at least as far as your auto insurance bill is concerned. As the rates below reflect, it definitely costs more to insure young drivers here. Because younger drivers tend to have more accidents, rates are comparatively higher for a teen driver than, say, someone their grandmother’s age. Ogden teen drivers pay an average of $295 per month to insure their ride. That’s more than two and a half times the rate that someone in their 60s has to pay.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$296
|20s
|$201
|30s
|$153
|40s
|$166
|50s
|$137
|60s
|$116
|70s
|$144
|80s
|$195
Ogden Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
It pays to keep your driving record clean in Ogden. Drivers with a clean record pay an average of $152 per month in insurance, and those whose records are marred pay more. Why? When you have an accident or exhibit risky behavior, insurance companies raise rates to recoup their losses (both from current claims and claims they predict you might make in the future). For example, if you blow through a stoplight in Ogden, your rates increase to $217 whether you cause an accident or not.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$153
|Speeding Ticket
|$186
|At-Fault Accident
|$209
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$218
See More:
Ogden Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit tier is just another risk indicator used by insurance companies to set insurance rates. How does this work? Credit scores reflect how good a person is at managing their money. Lower credit scores indicate a person has trouble and is, therefore, a higher risk to insure. It’s a good thing your credit score isn’t permanent, however, and you can work to improve it. In Ogden, motorists with an excellent credit score can expect to pay $169 in insurance premiums monthly.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$170
|Good
|$147
|Average
|$180
|Poor
|$165
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Utah
Find local Ogden agents
The Insurance Center, LLC1741 N 2000 W Ste 5,
Ogden, UT 84404-9811
Blackburn-Jones Agency905 24th St,
Ogden, UT 84401
Stanger Insurance3919 Riverdale Rd,
Ogden, UT 84405
Cornerstone Insurance Agency585 24th St \#106,
Ogden, UT 84401
Your Way Hospitality Management DBA Your Way Insurance Brokerage2868 Washington Blvd,
Ogden, UT 84401
The Buckner Company2225 Washington Blvd,
Ogden, UT 84401-4144
Affordable Insurance Solutions2492 Wall Ave,
Ogden, UT 84401-1332
Keyes Insurance Services5075 1500 W,
Ogden, UT 84405
'Heiner''s Insurance Center'606 Washington Blvd,
Ogden, UT 84404
State Farm: Jay Carnahan1077 W 12th St \#2,
Ogden, UT 84404
Ogden, UT DMV Information
Given that Ogden is a rather small city, it makes sense that only one DMV office is available for residents. Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., it does feature a drive-through window for renewals only. Most residents claim that this DMV is well organized and that employees are friendly, making it a far better experience than is usually associated with the DMV.
Public Transportation in Ogden, UT
Individuals who forgo owning a vehicle in Ogden will find that getting around town is very easy. Many people like to utilize the Utah Transit Authority bus system while others prefer the commuter rail system. If you’re headed to the mountains, leave your car at home and take the ski bus instead! Ogden features an extensive bike lane system, or you can opt for a Lyft or Uber ride to get to your destination.
For more detailed Utah city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Ogden, UT
Despite the hustle and bustle associated with accessing nearby ski resorts, driving in Ogden is fairly stress-free. The city is easy to navigate, and as long as you allow yourself enough time to arrive at your destination, you shouldn’t encounter any issues. You’ll find that most people on the road are friendly and utilizing public transportation is quite easy.
Most people in Ogden already get to enjoy fairly low rates on auto insurance, but it’s always a good idea to evaluate your policy every so often to make sure it’s meeting your needs. When you want to compare prices quickly and easily, head over to Insurify. If you find a better policy than the one you currently have, Insurify lets you enroll online with ease.
FAQs - Ogden, UT Car Insurance
Drivers looking to change their auto insurance coverage will find that there are a number of local agents in Ogden who can provide more regional policies as well as national companies that are more well-known. Ultimately, you’ll want to enroll in the policy that makes the most sense for you based on your finances and driving habits.
The state of Utah requires that policyholders maintain $25,000 for bodily injury, $15,000 for property damage, $3,000 for personal injury protection, and $25,000 for uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Additional options are available based on your specific policy needs.
Many residents find that they pay far less than the national average when it comes to auto coverage. If you’re looking for the best prices on car insurance, make sure to visit Insurify. You can compare quotes and could save more than you think!
Insurify Insights
How Ogden Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Ogden, Utah below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Ogden drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Utah in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Ogden
#26
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Utah
#18
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Utah
#15
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Utah
#6
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Utah
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Ogden drivers rank 14 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #14
- Percent of drivers in Ogden with an accident: 10.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Ogden drivers rank 15 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in Ogden with a DUI: 2.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Utah, Ogden drivers rank 7 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Ogden with a reckless driving offense: 2.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Utah, Ogden drivers rank 4 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Ogden with a reckless driving violation: 2.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Utah, Ogden drivers rank 26 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Ogden with a speeding ticket: 10.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Ogden drivers rank 30 in clean driving records across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Ogden with clean record: 73.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Ogden drivers rank 31 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Utah.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Ogden with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.71%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Utah Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022