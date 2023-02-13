How to Safely Drive on Black Ice and Avoid Accidents

What is black ice?

Black ice is a very thin layer of ice that coats road surfaces. It’s called “black” ice because when it forms on asphalt pavement, it looks black, just like the underlying road surface. However, the ice itself is clear.[2] You often can’t see it when you’re driving, but it still creates the same effect of driving onto an ice rink.

Black ice forms when there’s liquid water in the environment and temperatures on the road surface dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, the freezing point. The liquid can come from a few different places, such as melting snow, rain, or even just condensation or fog in the air.

When temperatures drop below freezing, the water freezes solid into a clear, transparent sheet. This usually happens at night and early in the morning, before the sun warms up the roadway surface.[2]

Black ice can also form where it might be cooler than surrounding roadways, like on top of bridges and overpasses, on less-traveled roads, and on shaded roadways.

