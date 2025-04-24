The Best Roadside Assistance Plans in 2025

The best roadside assistance options

Which roadside assistance option is best for you depends on where and how often you drive, how reliable your car is, and whether you’re comfortable repairing it yourself.

Insurance companies

Many insurance companies — including major ones like Allstate, Progressive, and Travelers — offer roadside assistance as policy add-ons. Allstate also has separate annual membership and pay-per-use plans.

Progressive includes more services, including winching. Travelers’ premier roadside assistance plan offers similar services and provides $500 worth of personal property insurance coverage.

Insurance companies’ plans are relatively inexpensive. Just talk to your insurer before you buy to make sure frequent use of your benefits won’t increase your insurance premiums.

Motor clubs

Motor clubs are membership organizations that offer travel services, travel-related discounts, and roadside assistance plans. You’ll typically have to be a club member to purchase a plan, and memberships are usually renewed annually.

AAA and Good Sam are two of America’s best-known motor clubs and roadside assistance plans.

AAA covers any vehicle the member is riding in — even as a passenger in someone else’s car. Its highest-level plan allows one free tow of up to 200 miles per year, plus four more service calls with towing up to 100 miles each.

Good Sam is a familiar name to recreational vehicle (RV) owners, but it also has a roadside assistance plan for cars. Its platinum-level plan offers unlimited distance towing to the nearest service center. Family members are covered, although only for member-owned vehicles, and the plan is good anywhere in North America.

Motor clubs’ assistance plans are often more comprehensive than insurance companies’ plans. The downside is that they usually cost more.

Credit card companies

Credit card users sometimes overlook the roadside assistance benefits that some cards offer. U.S. and Canadian Chase cardholders get standard assistance services free or as a pay-per-use service, depending on their card level.

Some Capital One cards also offer roadside assistance through Visa and Mastercard. While cardholders pay for the services they receive, the services are often discounted.

Roadside assistance from a credit card is often pay-per-use, which means you only pay for services you use. But the coverage is less comprehensive than what insurance companies and motor clubs might offer.