What To Do When You’ve Locked Your Keys In The Car

Step 2: Do you have roadside assistance?

Easily one of the best buys in insurance, roadside assistance is offered through several different retailers. This service’s beauty is that you call a central line, and a customer service agent arranges for the help you need. And it does so with speedy response times.

And it’s not limited to lockouts. Roadside assistance covers t ows, dead batteries, empty gas tanks, and even flat-tire changes. Best of all, there are several ways you might have access to roadside assistance.

Roadside assistance from your car insurance

Many car insurance companies offer a roadside assistance feature that can serve as a rider to your insurance policy. Services are usually limited, with shorter towing distances and sometimes fewer options. However, the service is also inexpensive, usually under ten dollars a month.

So this is an excellent option for low-mileage drivers looking to save while getting fully covered. And if you haven’t already purchased this add-on, it may be possible to buy and use it the same day. Just give your insurance company’s customer service line a call.

Roadside assistance from your dealer or vehicle manufacturer

If you recently bought a new car, there’s a good chance that it comes with some sort of roadside assistance. That’s especially true with new vehicles. Many dealerships will offer roadside assistance for the length of the original warranty, typically three years/36,000 miles.

Even used cars can come with a similar perk. Ford, Toyota, Hyundai, and GM all offer a roadside assistance service for certified pre-owned vehicles. And all the more so if you leased your car! You may want to give your dealer a call just to check.

If your dealer can’t, it’s also possible that the maker of your car might be able to help. Was your vehicle equipped with a service like On-Star? By calling the service line, you may be able to control the door locks remotely.

Roadside assistance from automotive clubs

Three top-rated companies offer roadside assistance independent of other companies, like your insurance provider or car maker. A significant advantage of using an independent company is that you don’t have to switch coverage if you switch car insurance companies or buy a different car.

Three of the most popular groups include AAA, National General, and Better World Club.

AAA is one of the most comprehensive roadside assistance services around. While its annual dues are more expensive than what you’d pay through your insurance company, AAA offers longer tow distances and more services. Plus, with your membership, you’ll receive discounts and perks on automotive and travel needs. For example, restaurants, hotels, and many attractions will offer a AAA discount, especially in touristed areas.

National General is less expensive than AAA and offers roadside services, discount programs, and other benefits. The company will also help you plan road trips and even send you the maps you’ll need for them. How’s that for service?

Better World Club is “America’s only eco-friendly auto club” and positions itself as an ethical alternative to other motor clubs. Not only does the company offer roadside assistance to drivers, but it also provides the only bicyclist assistance program in the country—an excellent option for eco-minded people and adventure seekers.

Roadside assistance through AARP

Not exactly a motor club, but also an independent provider, AARP roadside assistance is for drivers over 50. Allstate provides this service, but only AARP members can purchase it. Standard benefits include towing, flat tire, gas for empty tanks, locksmith services, and dead battery jumps.

If you’re unaware of AARP, it is a nonprofit association for Americans over the age of 50. Initially founded for retired teachers, today, the organization lobbies on behalf of older Americans, provides consumer information, and even offers community-focused volunteer opportunities to members and non-members.

Roadside assistance from your credit card company

Finally, several credit cards come with roadside assistance. This is most likely the case with cards that require an annual fee, but other cards occasionally offer the perk. The most common scenario that will be covered by your credit card is when you’ve used your card to purchase a rental car.

Either way, it can’t hurt to give that service phone number on the back of your card a call. Terms change, and sometimes perks are added. For example, Visa Signature is a somewhat new benefit program added to many Visa cards.